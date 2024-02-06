A new Jimmy John's sandwich shop will open this week in Jackson.

Manager Dan Boren told me last week he expects the "freaky fast" sandwich shop will open Tuesday in the strip mall at 2066 Walton Drive in front of the Jackson Walmart.

Owned by BB and V Common Ground LLC, the Jackson Jimmy John's will feature a drive-thru and a delivery service that will cover most, if not all, of Jackson. Sandwiches, chips and beverages may be ordered for delivery by calling (573) 204-0677.

The sandwich shop's hours will be 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Speaking of openings, Cape Girardeau will once again have a Hallmark card and gift store when Dana's Hallmark Shop opens next week. Store owner Dana Grace told me Saturday she hopes to open the full-line Hallmark outlet Aug. 5 at the location formerly occupied by Carol's Hallmark, which closed early this year. Store hours will be 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

In addition to gifts and greeting cards for every occasion, the store will feature arts and crafts created by area artisans.

Grace lives in Olive Branch, Illinois, and said it's been a challenge lately getting to and from Cape Girardeau to prepare the store for its opening. That's because of the floodwaters in Alexander County that have closed Illinois Route 3 north of Olive Branch. Hopefully the highway will reopen by the time her store opens next week.

I received word late last week from Midamerica Hotels the Ray's Banquet Center structure on South Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau WILL be repurposed at another site once it is dismantled and removed from its current location.

A source at Midamerica Hotels, which owned the building, told me the structure will be reassembled on property owned by Joe Strack of Strack Excavating & Hauling, which is in charge of the building's disassembly.

It apparently won't be long before moms and dads can use their smartphones to see whether their baby's diaper needs to be changed.

Procter & Gamble has partnered with Verily, a division of Google parent company Alphabet, to develop a "connected baby monitoring system."

The Lumi by Pampers system includes "smart" diapers equipped with sensors that measure when babies sleep or go to the bathroom. Data from the diapers is sent to a dedicated mobile app that will be available for Apple and Android operating systems.

More details about the system, which P&G says will be available this fall, are available at www.pampers.com/lumibypampers.

There is no word at this time whether the local P&G plant will be involved in producing the "smart" diapers.

Congratulations to one of my Southeast Missouri State University fraternity brothers, Kent Zickfield, whose business, Zickfield's Jewelry & Gifts in downtown Cape Girardeau, was named Business of the Year by the Missouri Main Street Connection last week. You can read more about the recognition in a story elsewhere on this page.

Now, on to the rest of this week's Business Notebook ...

Saint Francis converting PB facility to urgent care

Poplar Bluff, Missouri's Black River Medical Center will join the Cape Girardeau-based Saint Francis Healthcare System on Aug. 12, according to a news release issued Friday by Saint Francis.

According to the release, the Black River Medical Center emergency department will close at 7 p.m. Aug. 9, and the facility will no longer offer inpatient services.

The emergency department will be converted into an urgent-care center when it reopens Aug. 12, offering extended walk-in hours as well as a laboratory and a full compliment of radiology services, including diagnostic CT, MRI, nuclear medicine, mammography and ultrasound.

Urgent-care services at Saint Francis Health Center-Poplar Bluff will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon until 8 p.m. Sundays.

SoutheastHEALTH earns marketing recognitions

Thirteen marketing projects produced by Southeast- HEALTH earned statewide recognition at the annual Show Me Excellence Awards program sponsored by the Missouri Association for Healthcare Public Relations and Marketing (MAHPRM).