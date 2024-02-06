The Cape Girardeau office of the Better Business Bureau, serving Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois, presented its annual TORCH Awards at a reception Thursday night at the Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.

Two Cape Girardeau companies were recognized along with a not-for-profit charitable organization in Southern Illinois for what the Better Business Bureau described as their customer satisfaction and "commitment to exceptional business ethics."

Better Business Bureau's regional director Whitney Quick said these organizations "have truly joined BBB's mission of advancing marketplace trust in an exemplary way, and they are role models for other businesses and charities in the area."

TORCH Awards were presented to the Coalter Insurance Group of Cape Girardeau and Unique Ambiance LLC, a Cape Girardeau-based residential and commercial interior design and renovation firm.

Also recognized Thursday night was Marion Medical Mission. Founded in 1985, Marion Medical Mission is a Southern Illinois-based not-for-profit organization that seeks to eliminate waterborne diseases in Africa by providing sustainable sources of clean, safe drinking water.

Ashley Jackson, a senior at Thompsonville High School in Thompsonville, Illinois, was also honored Thursday night with a "Student of Ethics" award.

Congratulations to all honorees.

Stooges, 507 W. Main St. in Jackson, is for sale.

Interested in buying a popular restaurant in Jackson? If so, you're in luck.

Stooges at 507 W. Main St. is for sale. Owner Rodney Barnes tells me although he's "having a blast and lovin' every minute of it," he's looking forward to retirement and moving on to the next phase of his life.

Barnes retired as a captain with the Jackson Police Department in 2017 and bought the restaurant soon afterward. "I always wanted to run a restaurant," he said. "It was a bucket list thing."

Stooges opened in 2001 and has been at its current location, a century-old building, since 2005. "It's a fantastic place," Barnes said. "Hopefully the right person will come along and continue this tradition for years to come."

Speaking of restaurants, Chick-fil-A is donating 10% of its proceeds between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. today to the Home Fire Safety Survey program, which checks and replaces residential smoke detectors. Firefighters will be on hand to help serve meals and collect donations for the cause.

No doubt you've heard by now that former KFVS12 news anchor Mike Shain died Friday at the age of 80. Friday, by the way, was also the station's 65th anniversary on the air.

Mike Shain Southeast Missourian file

Mike was the face of the station's news operation for 36 years, joining KFVS12 in 1972 and manning the anchor chair for 36 years until his retirement at the end of 2008. A native of Sikeston, Missouri, Mike had worked in radio and briefly in print journalism, but when he came to KFVS12, he found his home.

I was fortunate enough to work with Mike for a couple of years in the mid-1980s, during my short tenure at KFVS12. Mike was a consumate news professional and knew how to tell a story regardless of whether he was reporting a major news event or interviewing the guy next door. "Everybody has a story," he once told me.

Mike also had a fun, mischievous side. I remember one particularly stressful night in the newsroom, Mike decided to liven things up by creating a giant paper wad out of a roll of teletype paper (that was back in the day when we would "rip and read" stories off the Associated Press machine). The paper wad Mike fashioned that night was at least three feet in diameter, and he gleefully threw it at everyone in the newsroom until we perked up.

We'll miss you, Mike.

Now on to the rest of this week's Business Notebook ...

Fast Track Workforce Incentive grants available

Adult learners returning to college this fall can take advantage of Missouri's new Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant program.

The program is available to adults age 25 and older who are either entering college for the first time or who have some college credit and ensures tuition and fees are fully covered when combined with other government financial aid. It can be used to pursue a certificate, degree or industry-recognized credential in an area designated as "high need" in Missouri.

In addition to the age qualification, other grant requirements are recipients must not have been enrolled in any school within the last two years, have not earned a bachelor's degree, must earn less than $80,000 if filing jointly or $40,000 if filing as an individual and must enroll at least half-time. Grant recipients must work in Missouri for at least three calendar years after completing their degree.

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner said the program should strengthen the state's workforce. "Many jobs go unfilled because employers cannot find skilled individuals to fill them," he said. "The Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant is a wonderful opportunity to increase those in the state's workforce with postsecondary education credentials while advancing the Missouri economy."

"We are extremely pleased to be a participant in this program," commented Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas-Aburto in a statement from the university. "Many individuals put their college dreams on hold while working or raising a family. It is never too late to return to school, but we understand that in order to be successful, these individuals must have access to financial resources to make this next step in advancing their education."

More information about the program is available through the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development website, www.dhewd.mo.gov, or at www.semo.edu/fasttrack.

Awards and recognitions

Michael Ford

Jackson Junior High School assistant principal Michael Ford was named Principal of the Year at a Sept. 29 meeting of the Southeast Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals.

Ford joined the Jackson Junior High School faculty in 2004 and became the school's assistant principal in 2009. As assistant principal, he coordinates the school's building safety focus group and deals with student supervision, discipline and attendance and teacher evaluations.

n

Doug Spooler

Farmers Insurance agency owner Doug Spooler recently received the company's Blue Vase award, recognizing him for his commitment to serving customers and building awareness of the value of life insurance as a part of a family's insurance portfolio.

The Blue Vase award is presented to a select group of Farmers Insurance agency owners who demonstrate exceptional service and sales in the area of life insurance.