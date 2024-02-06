Missouri's economy, and specifically the state's employment picture, continues to be a mixed bag of good news and bad news.

The bad news is that over the last four months, more than 700,000 Missourians have filed initial claims for unemployment benefits, the vast majority of them doing so after losing their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The good news, if there is such a thing, is that the weekly pace of unemployment benefit filings appears to be slowing with "only" 17,527 new claims filed during the first week of July, according to the Missouri Department of Labor & Industrial Relations. That was the fifth straight week of fewer than 20,000 claims and a far cry from late March and early April when the number of weekly claims peaked at more than 104,000.

The state's economy began reopening in early in May as retailers, manufacturers and other businesses across the state began rehiring employees they laid off during the first month and a half of the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite a recent increase in coronavirus cases, the state's economy has continued its gradual rebound under Gov. Mike Parson's Show Me Strong Recovery plan.

Last week, the governor announced roughly $125 million for workforce and higher education incentives to support the state's COVID-19 economic recovery.

The funding includes:

$80 million to help Missouri's universities and colleges safely open in the fall by reimbursing them for costs associated with returning to in-person instruction and campus life. These funds will come from Missouri's share of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.

$23.6 million for the Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund, which is part of the CARES Act and will be allocated to public colleges and universities to support various technology, facility, personnel and services related to COVID-19.

$10 million to support expansion of the state's remote learning infrastructure by enhancing internet connectivity throughout Missouri through the CARES Act.

$9.7 million for job training programs to help displaced workers "skill up" and return to the workplace or train for high-demand positions in information technology.

$1 million for to be distributed to the Missouri Office of Workforce Development and local workforce development boards for the resumption of in-person job search assistance at job centers throughout the state.

'Drive-through' hiring event planned at Show Me Center

A first ever "drive-through" job fair and hiring event is set for later this month on the parking lot of the Show Me Center on the Southeast Missouri State University campus. The event will take place from 4 until 6 p.m. July 30.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be a "no contact" event with job seekers staying in their vehicles as they receive information on job opportunities and the application processes at various participating companies.

The event is sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Job Center, the Workforce Development Board and the Career Services office at the university.

For more information, contact Becky Murphy at the Cape Girardeau Job Center, (573) 979-8851, or Debra Thompson with the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act business outreach and regional training office, (573) 979-8920.

Ameren launches new COVID-19 relief fund

Ameren Missouri has introduced a new energy assistance program for small businesses and not-for-profit organizations in the state that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $500,000 assistance program, created in partnership with United Way, was announced last week and is open to qualified commercial and not-for-profit customers with 50 or fewer employees.

"We understand the hardship that many of our small businesses are facing today to keep their doors open and provide valuable goods, services and jobs in communities throughout the state," said Tara Oglesby, vice president of customer experience at Ameren Missouri.

Businesses and not-for-profit customers may apply for assistance online at www.AmerenMissouri.com/SmallBusinessRelief. Customers whose applications are approved will receive a one-time $250 bill credit.

Since March, Ameren Missouri has provided more than $5 million in energy assistance and other COVID-19 charitable contributions to support customers and communities in need.

Patton retires, Nguyen assumes dental practice

Jeffrey Patton

After many years of serving the dental needs of patients in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area, Dr. Jeffrey Patton has announced retirement from his dental practice, effective March 27, and that his practice has been professionally assumed by Dr. Dennis Nguyen.

Dennis Nguyen

Originally from Wichita, Kansas, Nguyen received his dental degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry. He and his family moved to Cape Girardeau from Joplin, Missouri, where he practiced more than four years.

He is a member of the American Dental Association, the Missouri Dental Association, Southeast Dental Society, Chicago Dental Society and the Academy of General Dentistry (AGD). He currently serves as a board member of the Missouri AGD and has served in other positions with the organization, including president and vice president.

The practice, now known as Cape Girardeau Dentistry, remains at 2906 Breckenridge Drive in Cape Girardeau. The practice's staff and phone number, (573) 334-8798, remain the same.

Floral and gift shop sets grand opening

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- After postponing its grand opening several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, D Duncan Floristry & Boutique will host four days of "red carpet" opening activities starting July 29.

The opening will feature Champagne, hors d'oeuvres, local pastries, $1,000 worth of giveaways and a chance to win one of three one-year floral memberships (which D Duncan refers to as "flowerships"), each valued at $500.

The business, located at 149 W. Yoakum Ave. in Chaffee, has been open since January, but the coronavirus outbreak forced the opening celebration to be delayed.

Owners Dustin Duncan and Justin Scheper said they have been overwhelmed by the support their business has received over the past six months and the opening activities are their way of thanking the community and their customers.

According to Duncan, the boutique is a continuation of his family's business legacy in Chaffee.

"After 15 years in corporate retail, the timing was right for me to realize my own dream, one that could tap into my creative design centricity," he said. "The bonus was opening a floral design studio and boutique on the same street where my grandpa had the Chaffee Bakery/Duncan Donuts 45 years ago. To know that I'm continuing his legacy along side his work ethic that my mother passed on to me makes all of this a bittersweet and serendipitous moment."

Hours for the grand opening will be 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. July 29 to 31 and 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Aug. 1.