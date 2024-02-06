Applications for this year's 1ST50K startup competition, conducted by Codefi and the Marquette Tech District in Cape Girardeau, are being accepted now through May 31. This year, the focus is on Southeast Missouri entrepreneurs.

The program, which helps turn innovative startup ideas into scalable ventures, has been awarding $50,000 grants to entrepreneurs since the program's first round in 2015. Individuals and teams of entrepreneurs have been chosen for the startup funding and have been judged on a variety of criteria, including the quality and coachability of each team, the business opportunity they identified, product-market fit, scalability of the business model and the impact the 1ST50K program would have on the venture.

In 2019, the 1ST50K competition committee selected Nathan Holmes, creator of Pumptrakr, and Sho Rust, who founded Sho.AI, to receive startup funding. As part of their award, both receive regular mentorship from entrepreneurs and investors, additional opportunities for fundraising and Codefi membership.

Entrepreneurs interested in applying for this year's competition can do so online at www.MarquetteTech.org/launch. Those who apply by April 30 will receive additional feedback to improve their applications ahead of the final entry deadline of May 31.

Finalists will be invited to Cape Girardeau in late July for "Pitch Day" to meet other participants before making their case to the competition committee to be selected for an award.

The 1ST50K competition is funded through the Missouri Technology Corp.'s Missouri Building Entrepreneurial Capacity program. The grant awards are matched dollar for dollar by local private donations.

Discounts offered to military, medical and emergency personnel

Starting last week, Dollar General began providing medical personnel, first-responders and activated members of the National Guard with a 10% discount on qualifying purchases. Discounts are valid at any of Dollar General's 16,300 locations, including those in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area.

The discounts will be offered through April 30 and will possibly be extended based on the evolution and status of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All Dollar General stores are also reserving the first hour of each business day to elderly customers with the goal of providing customers who are more "at risk" from the coronavirus an opportunity to shop for essential items in a less crowded environment. Stores are also closing an hour earlier than normal to allow for restocking and additional cleaning.

Area McDonald's offering beverages to frontline workers

McDonald's restaurants throughout Southeast Missouri are offering free beverages to first-responders and health care workers who can show their employee badges or other valid employment identifications.

"We want to thank them for their commitment to our communities and hope this small gesture spreads a bit of happiness at this time," said Shannon Davis, owner/operator of the McDonald's locations throughout the region.

The free beverages are available through April 30 in the drive-through windows at McDonald's restaurants in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Malden, Advance, Benton, Sikeston, Charleston, Dexter, Doniphan, Marble Hill, Miner, Piedmont, Poplar Bluff and Van Buren in Missouri.

No additional purchase is necessary.

Schnucks raising funds for COVID-19 relief

Schnuck markets has launched a "Round Up at the Register" campaign to allow customers to donate to the United Way and support those experiencing hardships due to COVID-19.

Customers who choose to donate may round up the price of their groceries to the next dollar. All funds raised through the program will go directly to the United Way and will stay in the communities in which they are donated. The program began Friday and will run through April 19.

Last week, the St. Louis-based grocery chain, which has a location in Cape Girardeau, announced a $605,000 corporate donation to support COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts.