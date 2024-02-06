Starting a business takes work: planning, consulting with various professionals, and applications.

Those applications vary from city to city, county to county, state to state, but in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, officials have resources in place to help with applying for a business license.

The Missouri Secretary of State's Office has a "starting steps" section on the business outreach portion of sos.mo.gov.

The first step listed is to consult with professionals, such as an accountant, attorney, financial adviser or other expert for advice.

Registering a business name with the Secretary of State's Office is an important step, and legally forming a company in the structure required for the services performed, according to the site.

And a sales tax number is needed if retail sales will be part of the business model.

The next step is to register the business for state taxes, if applicable, through the Missouri Department of Revenue, then with the Missouri Division of Employment Security for unemployment tax purposes.

A federal employer identification number, or EIN, can be applied for through the Internal Revenue Service.

Workers' compensation insurance might also be required.

Obtaining a "no tax due" statement from the Department of Revenue is also required in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

Once all of those steps are completed, it's time to apply for a business license in the city or county where the business will operate.

In Cape Girardeau and Jackson, applications are available through the customer service department in city hall -- where utility bills are paid.

Cape Girardeau's website lists different types of business licenses, depending on the business structure.

Jackson's website has the business license application form, a four-page document that includes a business emergency notification form for the city's police department, and a section on zoning requirements.

In Cape Girardeau, once the business license application is filled out and returned, the next step is to have necessary inspections completed: zoning, building, fire, health and liquor license if applicable, and the wastewater department's FOG, or Fats, Oils and Greases, inspection.

Those inspections must be completed before the business opens, according to information provided by Cape Girardeau public information manager Nicolette Brennan.

In Jackson, city clerk Liza Walker said, new applicants are encouraged to contact Building and Planning at (573) 243-2300 to check on zoning restrictions.

Bollinger County Library to host employment event

The Missouri Job Center will hold two free informational events at the Bollinger County Public Library, 302 Conrad St. in Marble Hill, Missouri. Information will include creating a resume, on-the-job training, who is hiring, and other no-cost employment assistance. Events will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday and Jan. 17. More information is available by phone at (573) 238-2713 or online at bocolib.com.