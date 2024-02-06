Starting a business takes work: planning, consulting with various professionals, and applications.
Those applications vary from city to city, county to county, state to state, but in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, officials have resources in place to help with applying for a business license.
The Missouri Secretary of State's Office has a "starting steps" section on the business outreach portion of sos.mo.gov.
The first step listed is to consult with professionals, such as an accountant, attorney, financial adviser or other expert for advice.
Registering a business name with the Secretary of State's Office is an important step, and legally forming a company in the structure required for the services performed, according to the site.
And a sales tax number is needed if retail sales will be part of the business model.
The next step is to register the business for state taxes, if applicable, through the Missouri Department of Revenue, then with the Missouri Division of Employment Security for unemployment tax purposes.
A federal employer identification number, or EIN, can be applied for through the Internal Revenue Service.
Workers' compensation insurance might also be required.
Obtaining a "no tax due" statement from the Department of Revenue is also required in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
Once all of those steps are completed, it's time to apply for a business license in the city or county where the business will operate.
In Cape Girardeau and Jackson, applications are available through the customer service department in city hall -- where utility bills are paid.
Cape Girardeau's website lists different types of business licenses, depending on the business structure.
Jackson's website has the business license application form, a four-page document that includes a business emergency notification form for the city's police department, and a section on zoning requirements.
In Cape Girardeau, once the business license application is filled out and returned, the next step is to have necessary inspections completed: zoning, building, fire, health and liquor license if applicable, and the wastewater department's FOG, or Fats, Oils and Greases, inspection.
Those inspections must be completed before the business opens, according to information provided by Cape Girardeau public information manager Nicolette Brennan.
In Jackson, city clerk Liza Walker said, new applicants are encouraged to contact Building and Planning at (573) 243-2300 to check on zoning restrictions.
The Missouri Job Center will hold two free informational events at the Bollinger County Public Library, 302 Conrad St. in Marble Hill, Missouri. Information will include creating a resume, on-the-job training, who is hiring, and other no-cost employment assistance. Events will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday and Jan. 17. More information is available by phone at (573) 238-2713 or online at bocolib.com.
Elite Car Wash will hold a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. Friday at 3451 William St. in Cape Girardeau.
River City Biologicals of Cape Girardeau, a biological raw material supplier, has some personnel changes for the new year, according to a news release.
Dana Lynch has been promoted to controller and quality-control manager.
Also joining the River City staff this year will be Guilherme Esteves of Sao Paulo, Brazil. His duties will include selling U.S. domestic serum, plus imported and Brazilian serum to U.S., European and Asian customers. He will be joined by his wife and 3-year-old son, the release stated.
Kandra Gregory of Jackson, a financial representative with Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, was named rookie of the month in the Missouri East Region for December.
The honor is given to a full-time representative who has been with Modern Woodmen for less than three years and is leading the region in production.
Gregory became full-time with Modern Woodmen in December 2016.
Kelly Darby of Jackson, a financial adviser with Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, was life application leader in the Missouri East Region in December.
Darby has been with Modern Woodmen since November 2010.
SoutheastHEALTH has announced the addition of an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine/family medicine physician: director of Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Department chairman Anthony McPherron, DO, and Sports Medicine and Family Practice physician Andrew J. Lawrence, MD.
Dr. McPherron received his DO degree from Ohio University in Athens and also holds a Master of Business Administration from Purdue University. He is board certified in orthopedic surgery and is a certified athletic trainer. He will focus on joint reconstruction and sports medicine.
Dr. Lawrence holds an MD degree from Saint Louis University School of Medicine. He is board certified in Family Medicine and has certificate added qualification in sports medicine.
He comes to SoutheastHEALTH from the St. Louis area, where he served as head team physician for the River City Rascals (Frontier League Baseball), team physician for the River City Raiders (professional area football) and head team physician for the St. Louis Ambush (professional indoor soccer) and team physician for Parkway West High School football.
