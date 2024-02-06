Southeast Missouri State University is planning to extend its Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) program to its regional campuses in Sikeston and Kennett, Missouri, as well as the university’s educational delivery site in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, starting with the fall semester.

According to an announcement last week from the university, the degree program will be offered in the evenings for working adults, allowing them to major in general business and to select 24 credit hours in the areas of marketing, management, accounting, economics, finance and entrepreneurship.

Nathan Bullock, dean of extended studies at Southeast, said the program will “provide a means for working adults to complete their education conveniently and move forward in their careers while maintaining their current jobs, or for younger students to get a business degree without leaving home.”

The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center has projected a 5.8% growth in the number of management positions and an increase of more than 6% in the number of financial operations occupations in the Missouri Bootheel through 2026. Many of those positions will require a bachelor’s degree or better, according to the economic research organization.

More information about the BSBA program is available by emailing Southeast’s facilities in Kennett, Sikeston and Popular Bluff at kennett@semo.edu, sikeston@semo.edu or poplarbluff@semo.edu, respectively.

Federal contracts awarded to a pair of SEMO companies

Two federal contracts, including one valued at more than $175 million, have been awarded to a pair of companies in Southeast Missouri.

Randy Kinder Excavating Inc. of Dexter, Missouri, has been awarded a contract valued at $175,577,000 for construction of 15 miles of border wall along the Rio Grande Valley in Starr County, Texas.

The project will consist of a 30-foot-tall steel wall, all-weather roads, lighting, cameras and other related technologies. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Control, construction will begin later this year, “pending availability of real estate in locations where no barriers currently exist.”

The second contract, valued at $250,000, has been awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to Bowman Milling Co. of Pocahontas for dry whole corn for the USDA’s feral-hog program in Missouri.

Torres to acquire local ServiceMaster

Cesar R. Torres is purchasing the local ServiceMaster franchise from Virgil Jones who started the franchise nearly 34 years ago.

Cesar Torres

Sale of the business is expected to be finalized this week, according to Jones, who said he will remain active in several other business interests.

Originally from San Antonio, Torres owns several franchises, including several Anytime Fitness and ServiceMaster locations. In addition to his association in business franchises, Torres is a motivational speaker and consultant in the areas of personal development, leadership training and organizational/cultural development.

The ServiceMaster franchise here, which Jones began in July 1986, serves clients throughout Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois and portions of Tennessee.

Schnucks campaign raises $250,000 for UW COVID-19 funds

Schnucks customers donated $225,400 during the grocery chain’s “Round Up at the Register” campaign earlier this month, and the St. Louis-based company contributed an additional $24,600 for a total donation of $250,000 toward COVID-19 relief efforts in the five states in which Schnucks operates.

The campaign took place April 3 through 20, and 100% of the donations will go to the United Way campaigns in each Schnucks store’s local area, including Cape Girardeau.

The Schnucks donation is in addition to the $605,000 the company donated in March to support COVID-19 relief funds.

Uptown Jackson starts weekly webinar series

The Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization is kicking off a weekly series of webinars this week called Mornings on Main.

The first of the free one-hour weekly webinars will be at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Each webinar will feature small-business owners discussing ways to sell online and promote their businesses using social media platforms.

This week’s webinar will feature Stephanie Campbell, owner of Blue Willow Boutique in Maryville, Missouri, and Scott Bachman of Chillicothe, Missouri, owner of Bachman’s Farm Store. Both will discuss some of their business experiences and how they have built online businesses.

More information about Mornings on Main is available through the Uptown Jackson Facebook page.

People on the Move

Southeast Missouri State University has announced the appointment of several faculty members to serve as chairs of their respective academic departments.

The new department chairpersons and their departments are Tim Judd, biology; Dan Daly, mathematics; Tamara Zellars Buck, mass media; Jayanti Ray, communication disorders; and Leslie Pace, communication studies and modern languages.

Judd will assume his new position July 1 and replaces James Champine, who is stepping down as department chairman to return to his teaching role in the biology department.