This story has been updated to reflect a correct job title.
Jim Dufek has worked with thousands of students in his time as a professor of mass media at Southeast Missouri State University, and he says the technology and industry have evolved -- and with it, students' readiness and potential.
Students train with the same equipment as professional production studios, Dufek said. That's great preparation, as are the many real-world projects Dufek involves students in.
An ongoing project to chronicle the stories of veterans of foreign wars, in cooperation with Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, is shot on one of the sets in the same room as Dufek's classroom at the Rust Center for Media, 325 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.
The state-of-the-art equipment, the space, the sets, are all a far cry from the cramped, converted classroom in the Grauel Building on Southeast's campus that lacked many necessities, Dufek said.
"It's really evolved," Dufek said.
Dufek was honored recently with the Silver Medal Award by the Cape Girardeau Chapter of the American Advertising Federation (AAF).
"I'm extremely grateful and humbled by this recognition from the Cape Chapter of the AAF. There are many talented producers, writers and artists in this organization, and I'm honored to work with them on occasion," Dufek said. "As a professor, I have the great pleasure of doing something that I truly enjoy and the satisfaction of bridging the gap between student and professional storytellers. There's always a demand to craft a useful message for a business, nonprofit or startup, and it's a privilege to guide students as they work in our community to produce a promotional program."
Dufek has taught in the Southeast Department of Mass Media faculty for 36 years -- broadcasting, television, corporate video and production. He's also TV and film operations manager at Southeast, and provides students with hands-on opportunities in the Rust Center for Media, Rose Theatre, SETV, Cape Chronicle and Redhawks Update. He also serves as co-director of the annual Faultline Film Festival.
Dufek's contributions are far-reaching and have extended into the community where he has assisted numerous organizations with video production, including Notre Dame Regional High School, the Cape Girardeau Convention & Visitors Bureau, the City of Cape Girardeau, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Department and the United Way of Southeast Missouri.
Dufek holds a doctoral degree from Southern Illinois University, a Master of Arts from the University of South Dakota and a Bachelor of Arts from Mount Marty College.
In addition to Dufek's award, the ADDYs recognized competitors in other categories.
The competition drew 84 print, digital and multimedia advertising projects created by area advertising professionals and businesses between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2018. It also featured an additional 30 entries from Southeast Missouri State University students. The 114 projects vied for Gold, Silver and Bronze ADDY awards presented by the Cape Girardeau chapter.
The following awards were presented:
Student Best of Show: SE Creative for its poster campaign for the Faultline Film Festival
Best of Show in each of three main divisions:
Print: Red Letter Communications for its magazine ad "STIHL Lightning Single Charge"
Interactive: Element 74 for its consumer website "Farrow Lumber"
Digital: Creative Edge for its film and video editing of "Dedication to Service"
Red Letter Communications brought in five Gold awards, two Silver and six Bronze.
Creative Edge brought in three Gold awards, two Silver and three Bronze.
The Wright Group brought in one Silver.
Southeast Missouri State University earned one Silver and two Bronze.
Element 74 earned two Silver and one Bronze.
Anagram Film took home a Silver.
A stress-relief workshop will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. today at Catapult Creative House, 612 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Leah Powers, operations manager at Catapult, said the event is a fun way to come in, pay a $5 fee, and paint rocks as a way to relieve some stress and socialize. All supplies are provided, as are light snacks.
In an infographic released last week, Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 Clark Ave., announced usage data for 2018.
The eighth annual Power of Women luncheon and expo will be held April 10 at the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau.
"This is a great opportunity for businesses in the Southeast Missouri area to connect with tomorrow's leaders, grow their network and increase business opportunities," Trudy Lee, interim vice president for University Advancement and executive director of the Southeast Missouri University Foundation, said in the announcement.
The expo event will be held from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., followed by a luncheon.
Registration is open until April 4 and is $250 for each exhibitor package, which includes an 8-foot, skirted table, two individual luncheon tickets and the company name listed on event signage. Additional individual lunch tickets are available for $35.
The luncheon will feature keynote speaker Col. Kimberlee (Joos) Shaneyfelt, a 1991 Southeast Missouri State University graduate who served 23 years as an intelligence officer with the U.S. Air Force from 1992 to 2015.
Proceeds will benefit scholarships for female students at Southeast.
For more information, call (573) 651-2259 or visit www.semo.edu/powerofwomen.
St. Vincent de Paul School recently announced increased safety measures are taking effect beginning immediately. The school has added KidAccount, a safety dismissal system allowing all students to be accounted for at any given time during the day.
Montgomery Bank in Cape Girardeau sponsored half the cost of the system, according to the announcement.
"Montgomery Bank is proud to be a part of the KidAccount initiative," Jim Limbaugh, Montgomery Bank Community Bank president, said in the release. "We can think of no better investment to make in our community than to enhance the safety of our school children. "
Families are given cards with barcodes specific to each child. The information on who is allowed or not allowed to pick up a student is preloaded onto the card.
St. Vincent de Paul School is also piloting a new visitor check-in system as part of the KidAccount program.
Chelsea Eaton, a Southeast Missouri State University alumna and owner of Lemonade House Grille in Cape Girardeau, will discuss "Unconventional Franchising for the New Entrepreneur" from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. March 27 at Southeast's Catapult Creative House at 612 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.
Eaton's presentation is part of an Entrepreneurship Speaker Series in collaboration with the Redhawk CEOs. Catapult and Southeast's Douglas C. Greene Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship are hosting the program.
Eaton graduated from Southeast in 2010 with a bachelor's degree in psychology and a minor in entrepreneurship. She completed a master's degree in mental health counseling through Southeast in 2013. Prior to opening Lemonade House Grille in April, Eaton owned an insurance agency and a photography business.
More information is available from Leah Powers at catapult@semo.edu.
Schnuck Markets Inc. recently announced Schnucks Delivers customers can now order beer, wine or spirits through the system and have it delivered in as little as an hour. Company spokesman Paul Simon said the Cape Girardeau Schnucks Market will participate in the service, as will all Missouri locations, and locations in Illinois where permissible by law.
Instructions and more information are online at www.schnucksdelivers.com.
Federal and state officials will join the Delta Regional Authority at a workshop aimed to help organizations access funding opportunities.
Set for March 28 at Southeast Missouri State University's University Center, 388 Henderson Ave. in Cape Girardeau, the workshop will provide information to help community and faith-based organizations, health care facilities and institutions of post-secondary education apply for federal, state and foundation funding opportunities. Organizations will learn how to create competitive proposals.
Registration is free at www.deltagrants.eventbrite.com.
A team of Southeast Missouri State University business students finished fifth out of 16 qualifying finalists at the Championship Round of the 2019 Network of International Business Schools (NIBS) Worldwide Case Competition held from Feb. 17 to 22 in Prince Edward Island, Canada, the university recently announced.
The team went 3-1 in its matches, losing only to the eventual competition winner, the University of Guelph-Humber, Canada, in a close 5-6 head-to-head contest.
For the second consecutive year, Southeast finished first in its four-team pairing, tying for the most points through the group stage.
Members of the 2019 Southeast team are Caleb Heisserer, a senior finance major from Cape Girardeau; Michael Keusenkothen, a senior finance major from St. Louis; Michelle Pulliam, a junior international business major from St. Peters, Missouri; and Cooper Rentfro, a senior finance major from Dallas.
For more information, visit www.nibscasecompetition.org/participating-teams/southeast-missouri-state.
The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business Leadership Series event: Interviewing 101. It's an interactive presentation covering what people can (and can't) ask during an interview, with tips on how to get information needed to hire the right candidate. Heather McMillan, an associate professor of management at Southeast Missouri State University, will present.
The event is set for 8 to 9 a.m. March 19 at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson. The event is free, but registration is required. For more information, call at (573) 243-8131 or visit www.jacksonmochamber.org.
EBO MD will hold a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. Tuesday at 1417 N. Mount Auburn Road, suite A, in Cape Girardeau.
A ceremonial groundbreaking will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday for the Jackson Police Department's new building at 525 S. Hope St. in Jackson.
Sean Clemon applied for a license to operate Chinenye's Salon at 125 S. Broadview in Cape Girardeau. Opening date was listed as March 5.
Cape Prospect League Team LLC applied for a license to operate Cape Catfish, a baseball game box office for the Cape Catfish prospect league team, at 627 Capaha Drive in Cape Girardeau. Opening date was listed as Jan. 29.
Larry Frankum applied for a license to operate Artisan Contracting LLC, a general contractor business specializing in construction, at 2097 Corporate Circle in Cape Girardeau. Opening date was listed as between April 1 and May 1.
Mark Hogan applied for a license to operate Cape Catfish, including merchandise sales and ticket sales during games, at 83 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau. Opening date was listed as Jan. 29.
Saint Francis Healthcare System recently welcomed certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) Trae R. Smith to Saint Francis Medical Center.
He received his Bachelor of Science in nursing from Southeast Missouri State University in 2012.
Smith received his Master of Science in Anesthesia from Middle Tennessee School of Anesthesia (MTSA) in Madison, Tennessee, in 2018.
He is board certified through the National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists (NBCRNA).
Smith previously worked at Saint Francis as a registered nurse in the Surgical-Trauma Intensive Care Unit from 2013 to 2016 before leaving to attend CRNA school at MTSA.
The Bank of Missouri recently announced the promotions of Jeff Hotop and Benjie Ferguson.
Hotop has been promoted to senior commercial loan manager, and will oversee the commercial lending team in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City.
Ferguson has been named regional credit officer. As a resource for the commercial lending team, he will assist the bank's loan officers in making credit decisions in Missouri cities Cape Girardeau, Caruthersville, Jackson, Marble Hill, Perryville, Poplar Bluff, Scott City and Steele.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- Gary Elders, chairman of the board of directors of Southeast Missouri Food Bank, recently announced Joseph Keys, chief advancement officer of SEMO Food Bank, will succeed Karen Green as chief executive officer upon her retirement.
Keys became CEO effective March 1, with Green staying for a time as a consultant.
Keys brings a degree in mass communications and marketing management from Southeast Missouri State University. Previous employment includes regional director of the local Better Business Bureau and more than seven years in county government administration.
Brittney Leek recently completed a training course from Holland America cruise line. This course was designed to help experts expand their knowledge and to be able to offer more expert opinions in order to match a client's needs for a cruise destination.
Leet EyeCare opticians Angie Colbert and Emily Vandeven recently attended a Management Development Program, or MDP, in Dallas through eyeglass lens manufacturer Essilor.
Over a six-month time frame, participants met three times, and each participant gave a presentation on how they could implement positive changes for their practice.
Leet EyeCare has three locations: 3230 Blattner Drive and 856 N Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau and 1014 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson.
Kelly Darby of Jackson, a financial adviser with Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, was Life Leader, Life Application Leader and Representative of the Month in the Missouri East region for February.
Darby joined Modern Woodmen in November 2010.
Got a Person on the Move at your business? Submit online at www.semissourian.com/forms/peopleonthemove.
