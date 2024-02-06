This story has been updated to reflect a correct job title.

Jim Dufek has worked with thousands of students in his time as a professor of mass media at Southeast Missouri State University, and he says the technology and industry have evolved -- and with it, students' readiness and potential.

Students train with the same equipment as professional production studios, Dufek said. That's great preparation, as are the many real-world projects Dufek involves students in.

An ongoing project to chronicle the stories of veterans of foreign wars, in cooperation with Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, is shot on one of the sets in the same room as Dufek's classroom at the Rust Center for Media, 325 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

The state-of-the-art equipment, the space, the sets, are all a far cry from the cramped, converted classroom in the Grauel Building on Southeast's campus that lacked many necessities, Dufek said.

Jim Dufek sits Friday in the control room of the Rust Center for Media in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

"It's really evolved," Dufek said.

Dufek was honored recently with the Silver Medal Award by the Cape Girardeau Chapter of the American Advertising Federation (AAF).

"I'm extremely grateful and humbled by this recognition from the Cape Chapter of the AAF. There are many talented producers, writers and artists in this organization, and I'm honored to work with them on occasion," Dufek said. "As a professor, I have the great pleasure of doing something that I truly enjoy and the satisfaction of bridging the gap between student and professional storytellers. There's always a demand to craft a useful message for a business, nonprofit or startup, and it's a privilege to guide students as they work in our community to produce a promotional program."

Dufek has taught in the Southeast Department of Mass Media faculty for 36 years -- broadcasting, television, corporate video and production. He's also TV and film operations manager at Southeast, and provides students with hands-on opportunities in the Rust Center for Media, Rose Theatre, SETV, Cape Chronicle and Redhawks Update. He also serves as co-director of the annual Faultline Film Festival.

Dufek's contributions are far-reaching and have extended into the community where he has assisted numerous organizations with video production, including Notre Dame Regional High School, the Cape Girardeau Convention & Visitors Bureau, the City of Cape Girardeau, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Department and the United Way of Southeast Missouri.

Jim Dufek looks up at the wall of awards and recognitions received by current and former students Friday in the Rust Center for Media in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

Dufek holds a doctoral degree from Southern Illinois University, a Master of Arts from the University of South Dakota and a Bachelor of Arts from Mount Marty College.

In addition to Dufek's award, the ADDYs recognized competitors in other categories.

The competition drew 84 print, digital and multimedia advertising projects created by area advertising professionals and businesses between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2018. It also featured an additional 30 entries from Southeast Missouri State University students. The 114 projects vied for Gold, Silver and Bronze ADDY awards presented by the Cape Girardeau chapter.

The following awards were presented:

Student Best of Show: SE Creative for its poster campaign for the Faultline Film Festival

Best of Show in each of three main divisions:

Print: Red Letter Communications for its magazine ad "STIHL Lightning Single Charge"

Interactive: Element 74 for its consumer website "Farrow Lumber"

Digital: Creative Edge for its film and video editing of "Dedication to Service"

Red Letter Communications brought in five Gold awards, two Silver and six Bronze.

Creative Edge brought in three Gold awards, two Silver and three Bronze.

The Wright Group brought in one Silver.

Southeast Missouri State University earned one Silver and two Bronze.

Element 74 earned two Silver and one Bronze.

Anagram Film took home a Silver.

Catapult Creative House stress-relief workshop

A stress-relief workshop will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. today at Catapult Creative House, 612 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Leah Powers, operations manager at Catapult, said the event is a fun way to come in, pay a $5 fee, and paint rocks as a way to relieve some stress and socialize. All supplies are provided, as are light snacks.

Cape Library releases 2018 usage data

In an infographic released last week, Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 Clark Ave., announced usage data for 2018.

Close to 139,000 visitors checked out items, attended programs and made use of the library's public services

More than 29,000 people visited the library to use free Wi-Fi, passport services and ask reference questions

More than 229,000 books, movies, CDs, audiobooks and e-books were checked out last year

Circulation, program attendance and services offered by the library were worth $4 million to the community, according to the infographic

Power of Women expo returns in April

The eighth annual Power of Women luncheon and expo will be held April 10 at the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau.

"This is a great opportunity for businesses in the Southeast Missouri area to connect with tomorrow's leaders, grow their network and increase business opportunities," Trudy Lee, interim vice president for University Advancement and executive director of the Southeast Missouri University Foundation, said in the announcement.

The expo event will be held from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., followed by a luncheon.

Registration is open until April 4 and is $250 for each exhibitor package, which includes an 8-foot, skirted table, two individual luncheon tickets and the company name listed on event signage. Additional individual lunch tickets are available for $35.

The luncheon will feature keynote speaker Col. Kimberlee (Joos) Shaneyfelt, a 1991 Southeast Missouri State University graduate who served 23 years as an intelligence officer with the U.S. Air Force from 1992 to 2015.

Proceeds will benefit scholarships for female students at Southeast.

For more information, call (573) 651-2259 or visit www.semo.edu/powerofwomen.

St. Vincent de Paul School adds KidAccount

St. Vincent de Paul School recently announced increased safety measures are taking effect beginning immediately. The school has added KidAccount, a safety dismissal system allowing all students to be accounted for at any given time during the day.

Montgomery Bank in Cape Girardeau sponsored half the cost of the system, according to the announcement.

"Montgomery Bank is proud to be a part of the KidAccount initiative," Jim Limbaugh, Montgomery Bank Community Bank president, said in the release. "We can think of no better investment to make in our community than to enhance the safety of our school children. "

Families are given cards with barcodes specific to each child. The information on who is allowed or not allowed to pick up a student is preloaded onto the card.

St. Vincent de Paul School is also piloting a new visitor check-in system as part of the KidAccount program.

Registration open for Entrepreneurship Speaker Series event

Chelsea Eaton, a Southeast Missouri State University alumna and owner of Lemonade House Grille in Cape Girardeau, will discuss "Unconventional Franchising for the New Entrepreneur" from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. March 27 at Southeast's Catapult Creative House at 612 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

Eaton's presentation is part of an Entrepreneurship Speaker Series in collaboration with the Redhawk CEOs. Catapult and Southeast's Douglas C. Greene Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship are hosting the program.

Eaton graduated from Southeast in 2010 with a bachelor's degree in psychology and a minor in entrepreneurship. She completed a master's degree in mental health counseling through Southeast in 2013. Prior to opening Lemonade House Grille in April, Eaton owned an insurance agency and a photography business.

More information is available from Leah Powers at catapult@semo.edu.