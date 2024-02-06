Colby Williams is an entrepreneur, he says, not a small-business owner.
Williams founded Parengo Coffee in 2013 in Sikeston, Missouri, and in the ensuing five years, he's built it up. Not only does he have a cafe at 114 E. Front St. in Sikeston, but he built a wholesale division that sources and sells beans, and everything else needed to run a coffee shop -- everything from napkins and cups to sweetener packets and syrups.
Earlier this year, Williams sold the wholesale and roasting arms of Parengo Coffee to Bob and Serena Schooley, who own The Ground-a-Bout coffee shop in Jackson.
But he still owns and operates the cafe in Sikeston, he said.
Much of the mindset behind building that successful company is contained between the covers of his book, "Small Town Big Money," Williams said.
He opted to self-publish the book, he said.
"I thought, in the process of writing, about trying to figure out how I would sell it to an agent, publishing houses," he said, and after reading about self publishing, decided he could have a professional package for his work without going through a traditional publisher.
Besides, he said, "I have a good message here and should be able to apply it to the book as though it's a business," Williams said.
He'll promote his book at events, making appearances and reading from the book, he said, and plans a midnight launch party Jan. 8 at Parengo in Sikeston -- "just like a major publisher."
Event attendees can leave reviews on Amazon as soon as the book's live, he added, which looks great for his momentum, which in turn means Amazon will promote his book across its site.
Williams said the book is aimed at people thinking about starting a business, who should consider small towns for their startups.
"Because of the internet ... scalability to the international level is achievable from anywhere," Williams said.
Small towns outside of California's Silicon Valley have advantages, he noted: cost of living is significantly cheaper, as is storefront or office space, so startups are less reliant on venture capital.
Besides that advantage, he said, several towns have leadership eyeing ways to work with entrepreneurs to bring their businesses -- and sales tax revenue -- in.
And while he draws several examples from his own experience starting up Parengo Coffee, he said, anyone selling a product or service can glean helpful advice from the book.
"I tried to offer enough stories of Parengo and my own experience -- mostly failures," Williams said, laughing. "I think that's more entertaining. Who am I? I'm relatively young and this is my first business venture. What I do have are stories."
Developer Cara Naeger of Bloomsdale, Missouri, said in a phone interview Friday the plan to renovate the "blighted" Esquire Theater at 824 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, is still on, but is still in the design phase.
Naeger said there are several considerations at play, including sourcing materials that will satisfy historic preservation requirements.
Unfortunately, right now, she said, there isn't a timeline for construction in place, but she added, "That's likely to change after the first of the year."
The former movie theater has been vacant for decades.
In August, the Cape Girardeau City Council approved tax-increment financing of $870,000 plus interest on the estimated $2.65 million project to redevelop the theater, according to previous reporting.
The proposal by TAG (Together Always Giving) Development and Cape Theaters LLC was presented to the TIF commission in May.
BG's Olde Tyme Deli is under new ownership, as of two months ago, and former owner Jerry Lynn had his last day there Friday, according to a Facebook post on his page.
"I would like to thank Gary Helewege for the opportunity he gave me to own for the last five years," Lynn wrote in the post.
Lynn wrote he does not have plans right now, but will explore options.
"God Bless and THANK YOU for all the support at BG's the last five years!" Lynn wrote.
The Cape Area Community Foundation was named an Affiliate of the Year at the annual Affiliate Conference for the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, held Nov. 9 in Springfield, Missouri.
The CACF received $2,000 for its unrestricted grantmaking fund in recognition of its work in 2017 and 2018.
The five Affiliate of the Year award winners were selected based on their efforts to present philanthropic programming and provide leadership in their communities; develop new funds; recruit and retain strong board members; and offer community grantmaking opportunities. The other top awards went to the Community Foundation of the Hermann Area Inc.; the Truman Lake Community Foundation, based in Clinton; the Barton County Community Foundation; and the Joplin Regional Community Foundation.
Among its accomplishments cited for the award, the CACF opened two new endowment funds, added three new board members and hosted a meeting for area professional advisers, according to a news release.
The CACF, founded in 2015, holds assets of $439,761 as of June 30.
Credit Bureau Services LLC, a Cape Girardeau collections and credit reporting agency, has been named one of the Top-10 Innovative Agencies in America by Collection Advisor Magazine for its integration of the Facebook Live platform with its services, according to a recent news release. The publication states this award was voted on by the readers of the magazine as well as the company's peers and industry activists. Credit Bureau Services was the only agency selected that is owned and operated by a female CEO, Debbie Frank.
Cape Girardeau native Dan D. McLean, a veteran insurance industry executive, died recently at his home in Naples, Florida. He was 86.
McLean was born on a farm in Marquand, Missouri, and went on to help lead one of the biggest insurance companies in the United States, as president and COO of Safeco Property and Casualty Co., according to a news release.
He grew up in Cape Girardeau, the only child of Geraldine and Robert McLean. He played football at Central High School, and worked at Sunny Hill Dairy and Montgomery Ward before enrolling at Southeast Missouri State University, where he earned a degree in business.
McLean married Denise Hahn of Scott City in 1955.
He assumed leadership of Safeco Property & Casualty, the company's biggest division, in 1992, and retired in 1997.
In 1999, Southeast's Harrison College of Business named him to the roster of its Alumni Merit Awards.
He is survived by his wife; children Cynthia McLean (Michael Peck) of Belize, Robert McLean (Laura) of Aurora, Illinois, and Pamela McLean Meyerson (Charles) of Oak Park, Illinois; grandchildren Daniel McLean, Jennifer Kochanski, Paul Naughton, Elise Naughton, Ben Meyerson, Joel Meyerson and David Meyerson; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Nov. 29 in Naples.
Select Physical Therapy Holdings Inc. applied for a license to operate Select Physical Therapy at 155 Siemers Drive, Suite 8, in Cape Girardeau.
Saint Francis Healthcare System recently welcomed general surgeon Richard L. Wirz Jr., DO, and Physicians Park General Surgery to the Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Dr. Wirz has worked in the Southeast Missouri region for nearly 15 years and provides services in Butler and Stoddard counties.
He earned his medical degree from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Missouri, and completed his internship and residency at the University of Health Science College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kansas City, Missouri.
Physicians Park General Surgery will be at 225 Physician Park Drive, Suite 301, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
