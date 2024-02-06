Colby Williams is an entrepreneur, he says, not a small-business owner.

Williams founded Parengo Coffee in 2013 in Sikeston, Missouri, and in the ensuing five years, he's built it up. Not only does he have a cafe at 114 E. Front St. in Sikeston, but he built a wholesale division that sources and sells beans, and everything else needed to run a coffee shop -- everything from napkins and cups to sweetener packets and syrups.

Earlier this year, Williams sold the wholesale and roasting arms of Parengo Coffee to Bob and Serena Schooley, who own The Ground-a-Bout coffee shop in Jackson.

But he still owns and operates the cafe in Sikeston, he said.

Much of the mindset behind building that successful company is contained between the covers of his book, "Small Town Big Money," Williams said.

Colby Williams' forthcoming book, "Small Town Big Money," is due out Jan. 8. Artist's rendering, submitted by Colby Williams

He opted to self-publish the book, he said.

"I thought, in the process of writing, about trying to figure out how I would sell it to an agent, publishing houses," he said, and after reading about self publishing, decided he could have a professional package for his work without going through a traditional publisher.

Besides, he said, "I have a good message here and should be able to apply it to the book as though it's a business," Williams said.

He'll promote his book at events, making appearances and reading from the book, he said, and plans a midnight launch party Jan. 8 at Parengo in Sikeston -- "just like a major publisher."

Event attendees can leave reviews on Amazon as soon as the book's live, he added, which looks great for his momentum, which in turn means Amazon will promote his book across its site.

Williams said the book is aimed at people thinking about starting a business, who should consider small towns for their startups.

"Because of the internet ... scalability to the international level is achievable from anywhere," Williams said.

Small towns outside of California's Silicon Valley have advantages, he noted: cost of living is significantly cheaper, as is storefront or office space, so startups are less reliant on venture capital.

Besides that advantage, he said, several towns have leadership eyeing ways to work with entrepreneurs to bring their businesses -- and sales tax revenue -- in.

And while he draws several examples from his own experience starting up Parengo Coffee, he said, anyone selling a product or service can glean helpful advice from the book.

"I tried to offer enough stories of Parengo and my own experience -- mostly failures," Williams said, laughing. "I think that's more entertaining. Who am I? I'm relatively young and this is my first business venture. What I do have are stories."

Esquire Theater project still on

Developer Cara Naeger of Bloomsdale, Missouri, said in a phone interview Friday the plan to renovate the "blighted" Esquire Theater at 824 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, is still on, but is still in the design phase.

Naeger said there are several considerations at play, including sourcing materials that will satisfy historic preservation requirements.

Unfortunately, right now, she said, there isn't a timeline for construction in place, but she added, "That's likely to change after the first of the year."

The former movie theater has been vacant for decades.

In August, the Cape Girardeau City Council approved tax-increment financing of $870,000 plus interest on the estimated $2.65 million project to redevelop the theater, according to previous reporting.

The proposal by TAG (Together Always Giving) Development and Cape Theaters LLC was presented to the TIF commission in May.

Jerry Lynn ends time at BG's

BG's Olde Tyme Deli is under new ownership, as of two months ago, and former owner Jerry Lynn had his last day there Friday, according to a Facebook post on his page.

"I would like to thank Gary Helewege for the opportunity he gave me to own for the last five years," Lynn wrote in the post.

Lynn wrote he does not have plans right now, but will explore options.

"God Bless and THANK YOU for all the support at BG's the last five years!" Lynn wrote.