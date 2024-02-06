The financial outlook for many small-business owners in Missouri will be "brutal" if additional financial aid isn't approved in the coming months to help them recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state's economy.

That assessment from the National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) was based on results of the organization's latest survey related to coronavirus and its impact on the small-business community.

Survey results, released last week, found the majority of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) borrowers have used all their loans and are preparing to apply for loan forgiveness.

"The latest survey makes it abundantly clear," said Brad Jones, NFIB's Missouri director. "Missouri small businesses are still not out of the clear when it comes to impacts from this pandemic."

Jones went on to say "the numbers are brutal — about half of our small business owners need more financial assistance in the next six months."

Without additional funding, Jones said, "we are in danger of hurting our economy even more."

Among the key findings of the NFIB survey:

86% of PPP borrowers have spent their entire loan and are ready to apply for loan forgiveness. More than a third (37%) of PPP borrowers are using the eight-week covered period, 42% are using the extended 24 weeks and 21% aren't sure what they're using.

More than half of PPP borrowers have or plan to use the simplified "EZ forgiveness" application form when applying for forgiveness.

After using their PPP loans, 22% of borrowers anticipate having to lay off employees in the next six months.

About half (49%) of borrowers anticipate a need for more financial support over the next 12 months.

If eligible, 44% of small-business owners say they would apply, or reapply, for a second PPP loan.

About a third of small-business owners have applied for an economic injury disaster loan and the vast majority of those who applied, about 80%, had their loan approved.

Revenue levels are still 50% less than they were before the pandemic for about one-in-five (21%) small businesses.

Most small-business owners don't expect business conditions to improve to "normal" levels until next year, at the earliest. Only 10% expect conditions to improve to normal levels by the end of the year, 60% say it will take until sometime in 2021 and 20% anticipate it will be sometime in 2022.

Only 4% of small-business employers have or plan to defer their employees' Social Security withholding tax.

Clippard, Childress have new roles at Missourian

Logan Clippard has been promoted by Southeast Missourian advertising director Gera LeGrand and publisher Jon K. Rust to be the newspaper's advertising manager.

Logan Clippard

Since joining the Missourian as a multi-media account executive in 2017, Clippard has been one of the company's top sales associates and has been a leader on several projects, including the Mind+Body MOVEMENT event in June 2020.

She is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, where she majored in communications and minored in fashion merchandising. At Southeast, she was a member of the cheerleading team, the Alpha Delta Pi sorority and the SEMO Fashion Merchandising Club. She has also volunteered several years with the American Red Cross and Salvation Army.

Before joining the Missourian, Clippard worked with the Coca-Cola Co. in Jackson and was an intern at Northwestern Mutual in Cape Girardeau.

Maria Swan Childress

Meanwhile, Maria Swan Childress has joined the Missourian this week and will have responsibilities in the areas of news and special projects. She will also serve as the Missourian's brand marketing manager.

Childress brings a range of diverse experience to the Missourian, including 17 years with JCS Wireless. She has also been the public relations coordinator at Saint Francis Medical Center and a marketing director for Palmerston & Reed Publishing Co. in St. Louis.

A journalism graduate with an emphasis in broadcast news from the University of Missouri-Columbia, Childress has also worked for Fleishman Hillard in St. Louis and Swan-Kohler & Associates Public Relations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

She is a past president of the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau and has also served in various volunteer capacities with the American Cancer Society, Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland, American Heritage Girls at St. Vincent de Paul Parish School, United Way of Southeast Missouri and the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce. She is also a past vice president of the Tri-State marketing and advertising club and a graduate of Leadership Cape.

Old Town Cape's 2020 Christmas ornament features Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau. Submitted

Old Town Cape unveils Christmas ornament

Christmas is still more than two months away, but it has already arrived in downtown Cape Girardeau where Old Town Cape's 2020 Christmas ornament is now available.

This is the 24th year a Christmas ornament has been produced featuring various historic locations in downtown Cape Girardeau.

This year's ornament, of which only 226 have been produced, depicts Ivers Square adjacent to the Common Pleas Courthouse, now being renovated to become Cape Girardeau's new City Hall.

"Ivers Square was chosen for 2020 because we wanted to highlight the landscape of the square and architectural profile of the Common Pleas Courthouse before the changes were made for the new city hall," said Sarah LaVenture, Old Town Cape's assistant director.

"Ivers Square has been, and will continue to be, a place of civic and cultural gatherings for the Cape community," LaVenture said. "This year's ornament celebrates that."

The ornaments are $30 including a stand, or $25 without a stand. They are available, along with ornaments from prior years, at Old Town Cape, 338 Broadway, Suite 401, and Visit Cape, 220 N. Fountain St., as well as at the following downtown businesses:

C.P. McGinty Jewelers, 117 N. Main St.

Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore, 43 S. Main St.

Jayson Jewelers, 115 Themis St.

Pastimes Antiques, 45 N. Main St.

Shivelbine Music Store, 535 Broadway

Zickfield's Jewelry & Gifts, 29 N. Main St.

Funds available for child care providers

Up to $10 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding is being made available to child care providers in Missouri to reimburse them for expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding announcement was made last week by Gov. Mike Parson's office through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

According to DHSS, the emergency relief grants will be allocated to licensed, license-exempt, and subsidy (six or fewer) child care providers that have been impacted by the pandemic.

Providers, DHSS said, can seek reimbursement for costs associated with necessary COVID-19 expenditures, such as personal protective equipment, additional staffing, overtime and hazard pay, or for loss of revenue associated with business interruption. The CARES Act funds are intended to help cover losses during the period of March 1 through Dec. 30, 2020.

Funding requests must be approved by the DHSS Division of Regulation and Licensure. Qualified providers will receive instructions from DHSS on how to apply for funds and requests must be submitted by Nov. 15.