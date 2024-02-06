Business notebook: Signature Packaging CEO to lead state chamber

In the decade since moving to the area, Signature Packaging president and CEO Dennis Vinson has served on both boards of the Cape Girardeau and Jackson chambers of commerce.

"Actually, both of them at the same time at one point," he recalled in an interview Friday.

But he also has served on the board of directors for the Missouri State Chamber of Commerce and Industry and has been tapped to lead that board in November.

He said he had doubts when representatives from the state chamber approached him and asked whether he would consider taking on the role of chairman.

He took some time to discuss it with his wife, Joy.

"I thought, 'Man, why me?'" he said. "And she said, 'Why not you?'"

So he agreed.

"There's a purpose for everything. We're put in various roles for a reason," he said. "And I have been very blessed."

He said through his past work at the state level, he was familiar with some of the challenges and opportunities facing Missouri.

On several scales, he said, Missouri ranked in the middle of the pack but has begun to improve, especially over the past two years. He said he's not looking for accolades.

"I wanted to serve on the board because I wanted to be at the table," he said. "Doing things ... I wouldn't say I'm a behind-the-scenes guy, but I like to be involved. I like to be connected."

He said he hopes to bring a focused energy to the new role.

"When you focus, you can fix stuff," he said.

A similar focused energy has helped his business in other areas. Black Enterprise Magazine has ranked Signature Packaging in its top 100 minority-owned companies for the past three years running.

And Vinson doesn't intend to let a chairmanship detract from his current work.

He said he already travels often but won't mind the extra workload.