Business notebook: 'Sewing is my superpower'

After opening their embroidery, repair and alteration business, Cindy Heuer and her sister Belinda Schearf have become Mrs. Sew and Sew.

"Before Mrs. Sew and Sew, I was the Culligan lady," Heuer joked, referring to her husband's previous position as "The Culligan Man."

"But I've got a friend who says sewing is my superpower. It's what I do," she said.

She said the business at 225 N. Clark St. in Cape Girardeau can handle pretty much any sewing needs. Its current projects include a custom baby onesie, a T-shirt quilt and alterations.

"Say a lady has a dress that's just a bit too big on her," she said. "We can do everything necessary to make that dress fit the way it should.

Belinda Schearf, left, and her sister, Cindy Heuer, show examples of their work Wednesday at their new business, Mrs. Sew and Sew in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

"These jeans were all ripped up," she said, pointing to a torn pair of jeans in her sewing machine. A lace patch was halfway installed behind the hole in one knee.

"We're going to bring them from shabby to chic," she said.

Heuer said she learned to sew from her home-economics teacher, growing up in Delta. Since then, she's kept her skills sharp by making clothes for her children. Either way, she said it always has been a passion.

"I've always wanted to sew," she said. "Now there's really no limit to what we can do."

That's as long the final product lives up to the sisters' standards, they stipulated.

"We really strive to do really top-quality work," said Heuer.

"We make sure our embroidery is absolutely flawless. We do everything we can to make it look like it came out of the store."

Schearf said all a customer needs is a JPEG image to get the embroidery process going.

And although they've been open only a few months, they've been pleasantly surprised with how business has gone.

"We started in June," Heuer said. "And the business started coming in, and I thought, 'Hey, this might work out, you know? This might be successful.'"