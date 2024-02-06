The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry is touting what it says are several pro-business laws passed by the Missouri Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson.

The new laws, which became effective Friday, include:

Legislation calling for a major change to Missouri's legal climate the chamber says will "stop the abuse of Missouri's punitive damage system."

A bill changing the state's occupational-licensing laws, allowing skilled professionals who are already licensed in another state to come to Missouri and enter the workforce.

A law to help expand broadband access by extending the state's broadband grant program through 2027 and enabling the state to retain any federal dollars it receives for building rural broadband systems if a particular provider is unable to fulfill its commitment to utilize those funds.

A law dealing with the state's natural-gas infrastructure the chamber says will "ensure continued safe, reliable delivery" of natural gas.

"While it has been a challenging year to say the least, these new laws will help Missouri get ahead of the curve as the national economy recovers from the current crisis," said Daniel Mehan, president and CEO of the Missouri chamber, who encouraged business leaders and others to learn more about the new laws by visiting www.mochamber.com/news/august-28.

Codefi partners with university

A partnership was announced Friday between Southeast Missouri State University and technology business incubator Codefi to provide additional education, training and support to aspiring and practicing entrepreneurs.

According to a statement from the university, the partnership was made possible by a financial contribution to the university's foundation that will supplement existing resources to provide additional experiential learning opportunities to students, as well as research and consulting services to companies at Codefi and others they support across Southeast Missouri.

Southeast's Center for Economic and Business Engagement has established an office at Codefi to make it easier for the center's staff to assist companies there.

Codefi and the university have also created a program that provides computer science and business students an opportunity to develop software and complete customer and business model development for a "real" technology company, according to the university statement. The program, called Redhawk Startup Fellowship, is slated to launch with the Spring 2021 semester.

More information is available by contacting Codefi co-founder James Stapleton at (573) 979-2149 or Christy Mershon, interim executive director of the Economic and Business Engagement Center, at (573) 986-6879.

Shawnee College introduces police training simulator

ULLIN, Ill. — The criminal justice program at Shawnee Community College in Ullin recently secured a grant allowing the school to acquire a policing simulator to assist in the training of criminal justice students and others.

Eric Howard, instructor in the college's criminal justice program, said the new simulator will put students and trainees in "real-word" situations, surrounding them with realistic distractions, including street noises, barking dogs, construction noise, doors opening and many other sensory distractions to help them learn to focus on policing.

The simulator includes options for firearms training and the use of "less-than-lethal" techniques and equipment such as stun guns and pepper spray.

Howard said he hopes by incorporating simulator training, Shawnee College will produce graduates who are better equipped for effectively serving their communities.

More information about the college's criminal justice program is available online at www.shawneecc.edu or by calling (618) 634-3200.

Awards and Recognitions

Southeast Hospital has received the American College of Cardiology's NCDR Chest Pain—MI Registry Platinum Performance Award for 2020, the hospital announced last week.

The recognition marked the ninth consecutive year Southeast has been named as a top performing hospital for heart care and is one of only 140 hospitals nationwide to be so designated, according to the hospital's announcement.

To receive the recognition, Southeast was required to demonstrate a sustained achievement in the management of chest pain and heart-attack patients for two consecutive years (2018 and 2019) and performed at the highest levels for specific performance measures.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates more than 70,000 Americans suffer heart attacks annually. Treatment guidelines, all of which are in place at Southeast according to a hospital news release, include administering aspirin upon arrival and discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to blocked arteries, smoking cessation counseling and cardiac rehabilitation.

More information is available at www.sehealth.org.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Robinson Construction Co., based in Perryville, has been recognized by Engineering News-Record (ENR), a weekly magazine providing news, analysis, data and opinion for the construction industry worldwide.

For the eighth consecutive year, ENR has listed Robinson Construction as a top contractor in one or more region. This year, Robinson was recognized at a leading contractor in five ENR-defined regions, based on 2019 revenue for work completed in each of the regions.

The regions Robinson Construction has been recognized in, and the company's rankings in each, are: