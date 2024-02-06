Business Notebook is a weekly wrap-up of business news in Southeast Missouri. To submit news, reach business editor Jay Wolz at business@semissourian.com.

University partners with health care system in rural workforce project

Southeast Missouri State University has received funding through the MoExcels Workforce Initiative to help boost the number of health care professionals in rural areas of Southeast Missouri and is partnering with Saint Francis Healthcare System on the project.

Through the program, the university will work with Saint Francis to assist members of its staff advance or complete their education in various health care curriculums offered through the university.

"We are very pleased to partner with Saint Francis to help our local health care workforce advance or complete their education," said Southeast president Carlos Vargas. "The shortage of skilled health care workers in Southeast Missouri needed to treat our aging population is very concerning. Southeast Missouri State is very happy to play a role in opening doors and considering prior learning and professional training so Saint Francis can better attract individuals and offer advancement opportunities to those committed to providing quality patient care in this region."

The $243,166 project is the result of a fiscal year 2020 budget request by the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education for workforce initiatives targeting state and regional workforce needs. The university was among several public colleges and universities that submitted proposals for funding to facilitate the development and expansion of employer-driven education and training programs and initiatives to increase educational attainment.

The funding will be used to hire a consultant to identify health care educational gaps as well as ways to bridge those gaps.

While the project's primary focus is on increasing the number of registered nurses in the region, it will also help train individuals for positions in other health care occupations.

More information about the program can be found at semo.edu/saintfrancis.

Soybean growers set yield mark

Jerry Cox of Cox Farms in Cape Girardeau County, has been recognized by the Missouri Soybean Association for having the largest soybean yield per acre in the state in 2019.

Cox farms with his son, Matthew, on his grandfather's land near Delta as the third generation to farm in his family.

According to the Missouri Soybean Association, Cox Farms had the highest soybean yield in the state at 96.93 bushels per acre. Missouri's typical soybean harvest averages between 40 and 50 bushels per acre.

The association said Cox Farms used Pioneer P48A60X on its irrigated fields.

This is not the first time Cox has led the state in soybean yield. In 2017, his farm averaged 101.17 bushels per acre.

The top yield for nonirrigated soybean acreage was 92.53 bushels per acre grown by Steinhoff Grain Farms LLC in St. Charles County using Pioneer P37T09L seed.

Statewide soybean yield winners will be recognized today at the Missouri Soybean Association annual meeting in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Arrangements by Joyce marks 40th anniversary

It was 40 years ago this coming weekend when Joyce Kuntze purchased Carver's Florist from Margaret Edmundson and renamed the business Arrangements by Joyce.

The purchase was made Feb. 1, 1980.

Today, the business, at 100 S. Sprigg St. serves the Cape Girardeau area with a variety of floral arrangements and gift deliveries for any occasion that can be ordered online, by phone or in person. The business has been recognized as being in the top 1% of all U.S. florist shops sending orders through Teleflora.

Arrangements by Joyce is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. until noon Saturdays and can be reached at (573) 335-3238 or online at www.arrbyjoyce.com.