Business Notebook is a weekly wrap-up of business news in Southeast Missouri. To submit news, reach business editor Jay Wolz at business@semissourian.com.
Southeast Missouri State University has received funding through the MoExcels Workforce Initiative to help boost the number of health care professionals in rural areas of Southeast Missouri and is partnering with Saint Francis Healthcare System on the project.
Through the program, the university will work with Saint Francis to assist members of its staff advance or complete their education in various health care curriculums offered through the university.
"We are very pleased to partner with Saint Francis to help our local health care workforce advance or complete their education," said Southeast president Carlos Vargas. "The shortage of skilled health care workers in Southeast Missouri needed to treat our aging population is very concerning. Southeast Missouri State is very happy to play a role in opening doors and considering prior learning and professional training so Saint Francis can better attract individuals and offer advancement opportunities to those committed to providing quality patient care in this region."
The $243,166 project is the result of a fiscal year 2020 budget request by the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education for workforce initiatives targeting state and regional workforce needs. The university was among several public colleges and universities that submitted proposals for funding to facilitate the development and expansion of employer-driven education and training programs and initiatives to increase educational attainment.
The funding will be used to hire a consultant to identify health care educational gaps as well as ways to bridge those gaps.
While the project's primary focus is on increasing the number of registered nurses in the region, it will also help train individuals for positions in other health care occupations.
More information about the program can be found at semo.edu/saintfrancis.
Jerry Cox of Cox Farms in Cape Girardeau County, has been recognized by the Missouri Soybean Association for having the largest soybean yield per acre in the state in 2019.
Cox farms with his son, Matthew, on his grandfather's land near Delta as the third generation to farm in his family.
According to the Missouri Soybean Association, Cox Farms had the highest soybean yield in the state at 96.93 bushels per acre. Missouri's typical soybean harvest averages between 40 and 50 bushels per acre.
The association said Cox Farms used Pioneer P48A60X on its irrigated fields.
This is not the first time Cox has led the state in soybean yield. In 2017, his farm averaged 101.17 bushels per acre.
The top yield for nonirrigated soybean acreage was 92.53 bushels per acre grown by Steinhoff Grain Farms LLC in St. Charles County using Pioneer P37T09L seed.
Statewide soybean yield winners will be recognized today at the Missouri Soybean Association annual meeting in Jefferson City, Missouri.
It was 40 years ago this coming weekend when Joyce Kuntze purchased Carver's Florist from Margaret Edmundson and renamed the business Arrangements by Joyce.
The purchase was made Feb. 1, 1980.
Today, the business, at 100 S. Sprigg St. serves the Cape Girardeau area with a variety of floral arrangements and gift deliveries for any occasion that can be ordered online, by phone or in person. The business has been recognized as being in the top 1% of all U.S. florist shops sending orders through Teleflora.
Arrangements by Joyce is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. until noon Saturdays and can be reached at (573) 335-3238 or online at www.arrbyjoyce.com.
Justin Davison has been named chief financial officer at Saint Francis Healthcare System, succeeding David Prather, who retired in December after 24 years with the organization.
As CFO, Davison will oversee the system's overall financial plans and policies and will direct its accounting practices.
Before joining Saint Francis, Davison was vice president of finance at Mercy Health in Springfield, Missouri, where he also held roles of executive director of finance, finance leader and executive director of supply chain.
Davison earned a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Business Administration from Missouri State University in Springfield.
Michael Shipman has been named pharmacy manager at Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Shipman has been a pharmacist at Saint Francis since June 2006. He earned his Pharm.D. at the University of Tennessee-Memphis and received a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from the University of Memphis.
Shipman is working to help decentralize the pharmacy system at Saint Francis, allowing pharmacists to be more directly involved in patient care and work more closely with physicians and other health care providers.
A pair of employees at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau, Dennis Kern and Debbie Pingel, were recently recognized by the Missouri Veterans Home Foundation for their 25 years of service to the facility and its residents.
The foundation is a not-for-profit organization that works in conjunction with the veterans home to improve quality of life for the veterans who live there.
Kern began working at the veterans home in 1994 as a maintenance worker and later became the facility's physical plant supervisor.
Pingel spent 10 as a CNA and for the past 15 years, has been a restorative nursing assistant. She was recognized as an employee of the month in 1995, 2001 and 2004 and also received a customer service award and the Stella Parrish Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Association of Health Care Assistants (NAHCA) in 2019.
"Our thanks could never cover all that they have done to improve our veterans' time here at the Missouri Veterans Home," said Matt Kiefner, president of the Missouri Veterans Home Association. "We are eager to honor you and your commitment to serving those whose sacrifice preserved our freedom."
The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at noon Friday at VanGennip Insurance & Financial Services, 101 W. Yoakum, Chaffee, Missouri, to mark the opening of the company's Chaffee location.
Winfield Stanley Mick of Dexter, Missouri, has applied for a business licenses to operate Area Wide Real Estate Group LLC and Area Wide Appraisal Services LLC at 1217 N. Kingshighway, Suite 108.
