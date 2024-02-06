Donna Schuette has spent her life in the auto-salvage business. When her parents started Johannes Auto Sales at 3239 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson 55 years ago, she was 1 year old, and she knows the business.

She took that knowledge and spent the last couple of years working toward a different kind of salvage yard: Tri-State U-Wrench & Save Auto Parts, across from Johannes at 3310 Old Cape Road in Jackson.

Salvaged vehicles sit with a custom engine lift Tuesday at Tri-State U-Wrench and Save Auto Parts in Jackson. BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

The iconic Johannes sign -- a 1967 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud -- is reflected in a two-car sign at the salvage yard's entrance.

That sign is designed so the cars can be switched out periodically, Schuette said.

Donna Schuette gives a tour of the yard Tuesday at Tri-State U-Wrench and Save Auto Parts in Jackson. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

Customers are able to bring their own tools to the salvage yard and remove parts themselves, and when they check in at the front desk, they're given directions to the area where their target vehicle is parked, and a price sheet.

Vehicles are arranged by type, and they're up on special stands made from wheels welded together -- for stability, Schuette said.

A 1995 Dakota Sport sits in the lot Tuesday at Tri-State U-Wrench and Save Auto Parts in Jackson. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

It's a good thing the yard is organized, because there are between 850 and 900 cars out on the 15-acre lot, Schuette said.

They've been open since April 30, she said, and she's heard from customers who are excited they don't have to drive to St. Louis or Memphis, Tennessee, for a comparable lot.

A hubcap lies near a car Tuesday at Tri-State U-Wrench and Save Auto Parts in Jackson. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

But she wants to be sure people know what to expect when they arrive.

"At Johannes, we buy and inventory every part," she said, meaning the computer system has a complete catalog of available parts and their locations.

Light illuminates the interior of a salvaged car Tuesday at Tri-State U-Wrench and Save Auto Parts in Jackson. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

That's not the case at the salvage lot, she said.

Customers pay significantly less for the part, but she can't guarantee the part will be on a specific vehicle, Schuette said.

Various models of Jeep vehicles sit in a line Tuesday at Tri-State U-Wrench and Save Auto Parts in Jackson. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

She might have five of a particular make and model vehicle, she said, and one of those might have a starter motor, or all five might.

And the list will show equivalent parts -- if a starter from a 2003 model would work in a 2005 model, that will be shown, for instance.

Johnny Wrinkle looks for a windshield wiper motor Tuesday at Tri-State U-Wrench and Save Auto Parts in Jackson. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

And, of course, the customer can take their own tools down to remove the part.

"It's a little more work for the customers, but a huge savings," she said, adding customers are welcome to bring in their old part to make sure it matches the new -- the part will just be marked at the front desk, she said.

A Cadillac sits on hubcaps at the front of a row of cars Tuesday at Tri-State U-Wrench and Save Auto Parts in Jackson. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

And the lot staff provides a wagon or wheelbarrow for customers, she said.

Then there's the treasure corner.

Miscellaneous items left in vehicles sit on shelves Tuesday at Tri-State U-Wrench and Save Auto Parts in Jackson. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

"You'd be amazed at what people leave in cars," Schuette said.

DVDs, CDs, shoes, even a pair of roller skates were on the shelves, all for sale.

Many of the cars she's checked in have had a pair of jumper cables in the back, too, she said.

The lot has rules, too, Schuette said, mostly mandated by their insurance company -- no one younger than 18 on the lot, no open-toed shoes, no jacks.

And the lot doesn't sell windshields or catalytic converters, she added.

But everything else is fair game.