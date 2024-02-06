Donna Schuette has spent her life in the auto-salvage business. When her parents started Johannes Auto Sales at 3239 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson 55 years ago, she was 1 year old, and she knows the business.
She took that knowledge and spent the last couple of years working toward a different kind of salvage yard: Tri-State U-Wrench & Save Auto Parts, across from Johannes at 3310 Old Cape Road in Jackson.
The iconic Johannes sign -- a 1967 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud -- is reflected in a two-car sign at the salvage yard's entrance.
That sign is designed so the cars can be switched out periodically, Schuette said.
Customers are able to bring their own tools to the salvage yard and remove parts themselves, and when they check in at the front desk, they're given directions to the area where their target vehicle is parked, and a price sheet.
Vehicles are arranged by type, and they're up on special stands made from wheels welded together -- for stability, Schuette said.
It's a good thing the yard is organized, because there are between 850 and 900 cars out on the 15-acre lot, Schuette said.
They've been open since April 30, she said, and she's heard from customers who are excited they don't have to drive to St. Louis or Memphis, Tennessee, for a comparable lot.
But she wants to be sure people know what to expect when they arrive.
"At Johannes, we buy and inventory every part," she said, meaning the computer system has a complete catalog of available parts and their locations.
That's not the case at the salvage lot, she said.
Customers pay significantly less for the part, but she can't guarantee the part will be on a specific vehicle, Schuette said.
She might have five of a particular make and model vehicle, she said, and one of those might have a starter motor, or all five might.
And the list will show equivalent parts -- if a starter from a 2003 model would work in a 2005 model, that will be shown, for instance.
And, of course, the customer can take their own tools down to remove the part.
"It's a little more work for the customers, but a huge savings," she said, adding customers are welcome to bring in their old part to make sure it matches the new -- the part will just be marked at the front desk, she said.
And the lot staff provides a wagon or wheelbarrow for customers, she said.
Then there's the treasure corner.
"You'd be amazed at what people leave in cars," Schuette said.
DVDs, CDs, shoes, even a pair of roller skates were on the shelves, all for sale.
Many of the cars she's checked in have had a pair of jumper cables in the back, too, she said.
The lot has rules, too, Schuette said, mostly mandated by their insurance company -- no one younger than 18 on the lot, no open-toed shoes, no jacks.
And the lot doesn't sell windshields or catalytic converters, she added.
But everything else is fair game.
That is, if it's there.
SoutheastHEALTH recently announced the transition of services to the new inpatient behavioral health unit to Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County in Dexter, Missouri, effective Tuesday, according to a recent news release.
The unit, on the second floor of the new Harty Pavilion in Dexter, also houses a new Emergency Services Department, which includes 15 private patient rooms with full bathrooms, with designated areas for activities, group therapy, dining and visiting, along with an outdoor room, the release stated.
The unit replaces the current behavioral health unit at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau. The Dexter unit, SoutheastHEALTH president and CEO Ken Bateman said in the release, will allow a more centralized location for services. "With its dedicated holding area for behavioral health patients within Emergency Services, there is the benefit of a safer environment for patients and staff," he added. Should patients present at these locations and, if voluntary adult inpatient behavioral health care is necessary, patients will have the services of the new inpatient facility in Dexter available for their ongoing evaluation and treatment.
A new outpatient clinic will open at 60 Doctors' Park, Lower Level, Suite 102, in Cape Girardeau, June 25. It will be led by Dr. John Lake, the release stated.
The City of Jackson recently was recognized with prestigious awards for "exceptional electric reliability" in 2017, according to a recent news release.
The American Public Power Association, a trade group in Washington, D.C., represents more than 2,000 community electric utilities, the release stated.
"We are proud to receive this recognition. It is a testament to the hard work of all our staff to ensure that the lights stay on for all our customers," said Don Schuette, director of electric utilities for the city of Jackson.
Jackson's utilities department also was profiled recently in the Missouri Public Utilities Alliance trade magazine.
Dollar General is now open at 27281 Highway 3 in Olive Branch, Illinois, according to a recent news release.
An official grand opening was scheduled for this past weekend.
Zaxby's will celebrate its grand opening at 9 a.m. today at 407 Cape West Crossing in Cape Girardeau.
Coalter Insurance Group will hold a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Tuesday at 1001 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau.
Laren Whiddon applied for a license to operate Prime Midwest Plus-AT&T at 2050 Walton Drive in Jackson, at the former Custom Cellular location.
Cynthia Truska applied for a license to operate Sassy's Diner at 437 W. Main St. in Jackson.
The Cape Girardeau School District recently announced the hiring of Kristin Tallent, a Cape Girardeau Central alumna, as the district's new communications director, effective July 1.
Tallent most recently served as public information officer and communications manager at Shelby County Schools in Memphis, Tennessee, according to a release.
"We are excited to welcome Ms. Tallent back home. We look forward to working with her and sharing all the great things happening at Cape Schools," superintendent Neil Glass said in the release.
Tallent earned a degree in Communications from Mississippi State University in 2002, where she attended college on a track-and-field scholarship. She is a 1998 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High.
"I am thankful to Dr. Glass and the school board for giving me the opportunity to come home to serve the district and community who made me who I am today," Tallent said in the release. "To me, this is a dream job and a responsibility I won't take lightly. I'm ready to get started and hopefully make my fellow Tigers proud."
KFVS12 received nine awards at the 2018 Missouri Broadcasters' Association Awards held June 2 at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri.
In the category of Best News Anchor, Jeff Cunningham won first place for his work on Heartland News at Five, Six and Ten.
"It's nice to be recognized for this award," Cunningham said. "We have a great team here at KFVS12 and we're blessed with loyal viewers who make this possible."
KFVS12 also won first place honors for Heartland News coverage of the Marshall County school shooting in the categories of Breaking News and News Series.
"We hope we never have to cover a story like that again," Roger Seay, news director for Heartland News on KFVS12, said in the release. "But I'm proud of the way our newsroom responded to cover this tragedy in a responsible and sensitive way."
