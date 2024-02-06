Business notebook: Scott City floral shop to mark 20th year

Twenty years ago, Paradise Express in what used to be Illmo, now Scott City, was just a floral shop.

But Chaundra Mason, who has run the shop and its Mason Grace Boutique for the past two decades, said it has changed along with the times.

"We're kind of like a florist, gift and boutique shop," she said.

She said the move outside traditional floral arrangements was spurred by changes in what consumers needed.

"It's definitely changing as far as people don't send fresh flowers as much to funerals as they used to. A lot of the times, they'll say in lieu of flowers, donate to this or that," Mason said. "Money's tight, and they just have to do it the way they have to do it. But we've noticed, and most florists have noticed, a change in what we send to funerals, and we've had to get creative. We ended up doing a boutique on one side [of their shop] to make up for ... things that were lacking in the floral part of it."

That boutique inspiration, she said, came in bits and pieces. Their shop at 614 Second St. East now has a little bit of everything.

"Used to be, it was just a florist, and then we slowly gradually added home-decor items and jewelery and purses, and now we have boutique clothing, so we've kind of expanded our merchandise. We're not just a florist anymore. We're kind of like what you would find if you were in a downtown historical place with the little downtown shops.

"I enjoy the closeness I have with the customers. When they grieve, I grieve. When they're celebrating, I'm celebrating," Mason said. "As the years go on, they watch my kids grow, and we've just got a really good customer base with really big hearts that makes my job easy."

In the decade to come, she said, the goal is to stick with what works.

"We're just trying to change with the times," she said. "It's family-owned and family-ran, and we're just trying to keep it going. We've raised kids here, and now we're raising grandkids here, and in the future, you know, we'll keep it going."

Mason was careful to mention Paradise Express isn't the only business in the area.

"We're trying to make people realize that old Illmo, we're still here, we're still thriving and to come check us out."

Aug. 1 is the official 20th anniversary of Paradise Express, and Mason said it will be celebrating.