Business Notebook: SBA forgives PPP loans; Jiffy Lube returns to Cape

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) reports it has forgiven more than 1.1 million Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans designed to help businesses and their employees deal with the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of early last week, SBA had received 1,346,125 applications to forgive approximately $170.5 billion worth of PPP loans. Of those applications, SBA reports making payments on nearly 85% of the applications, forgiving more than $100 billion. Among the smallest borrowers, with loans of up to $50,000, 88% have been approved for forgiveness, according to the SBA.

The forgiveness data comes as the Paycheck Protection Program enters a second phase of loans as a result of the Economic Aid to Hard Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act passed by Congress and signed into law late last month. The act added operational expenditures, certain property-damage costs, supplier costs and worker protection expenditures — such as the addition of drive-through areas, ventilation systems and sneeze guards — as eligible expenses.

More information is available online at www.sba.gov/ppp.

Jiffy Lube returns to Cape Girardeau

An oil change and automotive maintenance business at 889 N. Kingshighkway in Cape Girardeau, formerly known as The Finish Line, is now a Jiffy Lube franchise location. JAY WOLZ ~ jwolz@semissourian.com

A Jiffy Lube oil change and automotive maintenance franchise has opened at 889 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau in a location formerly known as The Finish Line.

Stonebriar Auto Services LLC of Frisco, Texas, which operates several Jiffy Lube auto service centers in the Midwest and Northeast, recently purchased The Finish Line from Jim Mungle. The business began operating as a Jiffy Lube location Friday.

In addition to the Cape Girardeau location, Stonebriar operates Jiffy Lube automotive service centers in Springfield and Joplin, Missouri, and is exploring opportunities to expand into other markets, according to Ben Thompson, Stonebriar’s vice president of operations.

Headquartered in Houston, Jiffy Lube was founded in 1979 and is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Shell Oil Co. Its new business model, Jiffy Lube Multicare, offers oil change, brakes, batteries and tires, as well as other automotive maintenance services. The company serves 20 million customers annually at more than 2,000 franchised service centers across North America.

Jiffy Lube is open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sundays. No appointment is necessary.

A Jiffy Lube was previously located in Cape Girardeau approximately 20 years ago at 460 S. Kingshighway, now the location of Wright’s Garage.

Charter launches service that blocks unwanted robocalls

Tired of dealing with unwanted spam and nuisance robocalls? Charter Communications says it can help.

The company last week announced the launch of Call Guard, a feature for both Spectrum Voice and Spectrum Business Voice customers it says automatically blocks malicious robocalls and sends caller ID alerts for other suspicious telemarketing calls.

The Federal Communications Commission receives more than 200,000 consumer complaints annually about unwanted calls and it’s estimated U.S. consumers receive billions of robocalls every month.

“Robocalls are consistently the FCC’s most frequent consumer complaint and we understand these unwanted or fraudulent calls are not only a nuisance, but can also pose a security threat,” said Carl Leushner, Spectrum’s senior vice president of internet and voice products.

Call Guard, he said, monitors incoming calls and applies analytics to score and categorize them. The scoring system helps differentiate between fraudulent calls and robocalls that are delivering important information from organizations such as schools or health care providers. The program is designed to automatically block malicious robocalls while suspicious telemarketing and spam calls are delivered with caller ID alerts, notifying customers of a “spam risk.”

Call Guard is automatically activated and provided at no additional charge to Spectrum Voice and Spectrum Business Voice customers.

More information is available at www.spectrum.com/callguard.

Awards, recognitions

Liz Lockhart

Southeast Missouri Realtors held its 2021 installation of officers and presented its annual awards during a “virtual” ceremony last Tuesday. “The event was an opportunity to celebrate our members and sponsors and celebrate the association’s successes in 2020,” said Terry Baker, director of the regional Realtors’ group.

John Mayfield, president-elect of the Missouri Realtors organization, was on hand to install the Southeast Missouri board as well as the group’s 2021 president, Liz Lockhart.

Beth McFerron

Beth McFerron was named Southeast Missouri Realtors’ Realtor of the Year. The award recognizes a Realtor for outstanding service to local, state and national Realtor organizations as well as community service and adherence to the Realtors’ code of ethics and the principles of organized real estate.

Other awards presented during the online ceremony, all selected by their peers, included:

Jeff Martin, recipient of the Community Outreach Award in recognition of his impact on the community.

Sharon Gill, who was presented with the association’s MVP Award for exemplifying what it means to be a “most valuable player.”

Tim Merideth, who received the Manager of the Year, recognizing the way he inspired his associates.

Lois Long, honored with the Realtor Spirit Award, recognizing her “cheerleader spirit” and her support of the Realtor profession.

Realtor is a registered trademark of the National Association of Realtors.

n

The American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer (CoC) has granted a three-year reaccreditation to the Saint Francis Healthcare System Cancer Institute.

To earn voluntary CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 quality standards, be evaluated every three years and maintain certain levels of patient-centered care delivery.

The accreditation program provides the framework for cancer programs to improve the quality of care they offer through various cancer-related programs that focus on the full spectrum of cancer care, including prevention, early diagnosis, staging, treatment, rehabilitation, follow-up for recurrent diseases and end-of-life care. When patients receive care at a CoC accredited facility, they also have access to information on clinical trials and new treatments, genetic counseling and patient-centered services, including psychosocial support, a patient navigation process and a survivorship care plan documenting the care each patient receives and seeks to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life.

Like all CoC accredited facilities, Saint Francis maintains a cancer registry and contributes data to the National Cancer Data Base, a joint program of the CoC and the American Cancer Society. This nationwide oncology database is the largest clinical disease registry in the world, tracking and analyzing all types of cancer. The database is used to explore trends in cancer care, create bench mark reports and help CoC facilities with their quality improvement efforts.

The American Cancer Society estimates in 2020 there were more than 1.8 million new cancer cases and 606,520 cancer-related deaths in the United States. There are currently more than 1,500 CoC accredited cancer programs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. A list of cancer programs accredited through the CoC may be found at www.facs.org/search/cancer-programs. For more information about the CoC in general, visit www.facs.org/cancer.

n

Angela Francis

Angela Francis, owner of Angela Francis Interiors in Cape Girardeau, has earned the National Council for Interior Design Qualification (NCIDQ).

To receive NCIDQ credentialing, a candidate must pass three examinations, which focus on public health safety and welfare and assesses competency of such things as building systems, construction standards, building codes, sustainability and ADA/accessibility standards

Francis has been an interior designer and owner of Angela Francis Interiors for nearly 20 years, specializing in residential and commercial projects. Her office is at 1762 Independence St. and she may be reached at (573) 335-3005.

n