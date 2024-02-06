Business notebook: Ross Furniture celebrates recent expansion

After an expansion, Ross Furniture and Bedding in Jackson celebrated its grand reopening Thursday.

In between showing pieces of furniture, general manager Adam Ross said the new place is a great improvement for the business and the customer experience.

"Mainly, our growth has skyrocketed," Ross told the Southeast Missourian in May, when the expansion was announced.

"We had our mattress shop (Missouri Mattress) in front of Walmart the past two years," he said Thursday night.

Instead of continuing to pay rent, he said it made more sense to build a new showroom of its own, which sits next to the main Ross location on East Jackson Boulevard.

Ross said the business moved to its current location about five years ago, having previously been in Jackson's uptown area for more than 30 years.

"Time flies. Now, we've almost doubled our showroom," Ross said, "which we have needed ever since we moved in here."

He said the additional space -- 10,500 square feet total -- makes it easier for customers and sales staff to maneuver around the showroom.

"We're going to see how the new staff handles it," he said. "But we did have to increase our warehouse staff, because we're moving a lot more now."

He said the space also allows more inventory to be on-hand.

He said the business often gets customers from as far away as St. Louis and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

"Our business has just grown," he said.