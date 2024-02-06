Rosati's, Cape Girardeau's newest eatery, will open this week in Town Plaza in a space formerly occupied by Buffalo Wild Wings.

The restaurant will offer dine-in, carryout, delivery and catering services and will feature Chicago style deep-dish pizza (as well as other pizza selections), a variety of pasta dishes, wings, appetizers, sandwiches and desserts.

"There was a real void in this area for a menu like this, especially deep-dish Chicago-style pizza," said Jason Niswonger, co-owner and operator of Rosati's. The restaurant is co-owned by Frank Dietiker.

Delivery and carryout will be available beginning Tuesday night while the dining area will be open by Sunday. Rosati's will be open at 10:30 a.m. daily and will close at 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 p.m. Sundays.

Niswonger began working in the restaurant and fast-food industry at age 16 with jobs at Burger Time (which was at the corner of Broadway and Caruthers Avenue in Cape Girardeau), Pizza Hut and McDonald's, where he eventually held a management position. He also taught in the Oak Ridge School District and was employed by James Glass & Auto Body before pursing a Rosati's franchise.

Jason Niswonger, co-owner and operator of Rosati's, pours a beer from the self-serve beer wall Friday at Rosati's in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

"People keep telling me about all the hours I'll be here (at the restaurant) but I enjoy it," he said.

Rosati's was founded in 1964 in Mount Prospect, Illinois, by four Rosati brothers. Today, the family-owned and franchised company has more than 200 locations in about 20 states from coast to coast. The Cape Girardeau Rosati's will have between 50 and 60 full- and part-time employees, Niswonger said.

With seating for approximately 200 customers, the Cape Girardeau location is one of the larger restaurants in the Rosati's company, according to Rosati's vice president of operations Noel Catarina.

"This is one of our biggest sports pubs," Catarina said as he pointed to the dozens of flat screen monitors throughout the restaurant.

It will also be the first Rosati's to feature a "beer wall," a self-service beverage area. Customers age 21 and older will be able to "self pour" up to 32 ounces of domestic, imported or craft beer through the restaurant's electronic dispensing system.

Rosati's" as they sit and listen during training Frdiay at Rosati's in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

"All of our food is handcrafted and made to order," Caterina said. "And all of our ingredients are brought in from Chicago, which lends itself to our authenticity."

Rosati's delivery radius will be approximately 5 miles. Once the restaurant is open, delivery orders can by placed by calling (573) 803-5200. Niswonger said an online ordering option will be available soon.

Cocktails & Epic Fails

Reservations are still available for Cocktails & Epic Fails, a business roundtable program set for Wednesday afternoon and evening at BOLD Marketing, 1922 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau.

The program will feature nine industry leaders who will discuss failure and how it shaped their careers for the better -- American Physical Association CEO Justin Moore; New York Times best-selling author and venture capitalist Josh Linkner; motivational speaker, entrepreneur and TED presenter Susan Robinson; Eastern Illinois University basketball head coach Jay Spoonhour; Mondi Group North America vice president of marketing William Kuecker; NFL Hall of Fame tight end Jackie Smith; Gibson Recovery Center executive director John Gary; former Southeast Missouri State University associate athletic director Cindy Gannon; and Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO John Mehner.

The program will begin at 4 p.m. More information and registration details can be found at cocktailsandepicfails.com.

Element 74 awarded state contracts

Element 74, a Cape Girardeau-based digital production company, recently secured contracts with the domestic violence coalitions for the states of Illinois and North Carolina, as well as the sexual assault coalitions for the states of Mississippi and Pennsylvania.

The agreements include deployment and support of Element 74's Coalition Manager software platform that collects and reports data pertaining to domestic violence and sexual assault services on both the state and national level. Element 74 is now contracted with a total of 20 states and organizations to provide Coalition Manager software and support services.