At his desk in the Cape Girardeau County University of Missouri Extension Office, Richard Proffer leans back in his chair and gestures to rows and stacks of books on business theory, management techniques and everything in between, but he's quick to point out he isn't a "theory guy."

"I know about all of that," he said, "but what I've found works best for my clients is practical application."

Proffer is the business development specialist for the Small Business and Technology Development Center at the extension office, 684 Jackson Trail in Jackson. He works with businesses and individuals in 18 counties -- from Perry to Iron counties, then south to the Arkansas border, he said.

The program he works for is the same program as the SBTDC at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Proffer said, but they are separate entities, each with its own focus.

"While their work is important and they do a great job, what I do has a slightly different focus," he said.

Both entities work to help entrepreneurs build businesses, Proffer said, and his job also includes securing funding to help stimulate economies with fewer resources.

With 18 counties, he stays busy, Proffer said.

He helps people who want to start a business develop their own plan, and he also helps established businesses fill in the blanks so they can grow.

"Not everyone who comes to me with a business idea knows how to sell," Proffer said. "I teach them."

He has an extensive background to draw on. His 12 years with the extension office, helping clients directly, is only the latest venture: Proffer has owned businesses, worked in advertising, and earned degrees in marketing, he said.

It's hard to pigeonhole the types of businesses he works with.

"I work with everyone from a moonshine producer -- which is legal in Missouri now -- to restaurants to hobby farms to entertainment venues to retail businesses," he said. "Runs the gamut."

Proffer also helps secure federal funding for special projects called SET, or Strengthening Economies Together, he said.

The purpose behind those projects was to get people to think beyond their own impression of the place they live, he said.

Those projects are geared toward areas with certain poverty levels, and Cape Girardeau County doesn't fit the criteria, he said, but the work he does locally has a big impact.

Proffer also offers classes covering subjects including accounting, business management, budgeting, marketing and government contracting, among others.