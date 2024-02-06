I've been asked a lot lately about the status of various restaurant projects in the Cape Girardeau area, so here's a quick update on several of them:

Although he's not targeting a specific date, Top of the Marq managing partner Keller Ford told me Friday the new restaurant atop the Marquette Tower should open during the first half of July. He said employee orientation took place last week and the restaurant's staff will begin training this week. Fountain Street was closed for a few hours Thursday as a crane hoisted furnishings to the top floor restaurant. "We're down to odds and ends at this point," Ford said.

A few blocks away at 1107 Broadway, Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse will be open for dinner service at 4 p.m. starting this week, according to owner Carisa Stark. Starting June 24, the restaurant will open from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 a.m. seven days a week. As a side note, I had the good fortune of dining there on a "preview night" last week with my wife, daughter and son-in-law. Delish!

On the west side of town, Bandana's Bar-B-Q has hired Todd King to be the franchise's general manager. Hiring has begun and the restaurant, in the former Bob Evan's building just south of the Drury Plaza Hotel, is on track for a mid-July opening, according to Bandana's president Rick White.

A second Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant is planned for the former Dexter Bar-B-Que location on East Jackson Boulevard and should be open by Aug. 1, according to owner Victor Cruz, who also owns the Don Carlos location at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau.

Speaking of restaurants, there's no word about what will replace the now-closed Ruby Tuesday and O'Charley's restaurants on the corner of William Street and Mount Auburn Road. As soon as we hear something from property owner Drury Southwest, we'll let you know.

And although it's not a "restaurant," per se, I met last week with Chocolate Works manager Jennifer Steinberg who told me the confectionery at 411 Broadway started working with carGO a few days ago to deliver chocolate gift baskets, truffles, party trays and other sweet treats to customers. "It's working very well," Steinberg said of the carGO arrangement. She also noted the chocolate store is becoming a popular spot for birthday parties, wine and chocolate gatherings, chocolate-making classes and even as a starting point for bachelorette parties and bridal showers.

Now on to the rest of this week's Business Notebook ...

Jackson chamber agriculture tour

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce and the chamber's agriculture committee will sponsor its 40th annual agriculture tour July 17. Darrell Aufdenberg is chairing the tour that will visit several area locations and will emphasize the importance of agriculture to the area.

The tour is free and open to the public. For more information or to sign up, contact the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce at (573) 243-8131.

State certifies Sikeston South Industrial Park

The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced last week the Sikeston South Industrial Park is now a "Missouri Certified Site," meaning it is "shovel-ready" for companies looking to break ground and locate operations there.

The site joins Missouri's other 30 recognized development-ready land sites, according to a news release from the Department of Economic Development.

"The certified sites program shows that Missouri is committed to supporting new investment and helping businesses grow," said department director Rob Dixon who said the program seeks to promote the best development sites in Missouri to businesses looking to expand or relocate.

To qualify for the program, a site must demonstrate it is available to quickly launch a new facility and has addressed the availability of utilities, site access, environmental concern, land-use conformance and potential site development costs.

"Our site sits at the apex of logistics for Missouri and the entire country," said Sikeston Regional Chamber of Commerce CEO Mike Marshall. "We're fortunate to have 265 acres along the Burlington Northern Railroad and the crossing of I-55 and future I-57."

Time to renew business and contractor licenses

The City of Jackson is reminding business owners and contractors the filing deadline for the 2019-2020 license year is June 30. Businesses and contractors conducting business within Jackson city limits are required to have a business or contractor license, unless specifically exempted by state statute.

For more information about business and contractor licenses in Jackson, contact the city clerk's office at (573) 243-3568.

Ameren donates air conditioners and bulbs

Ameren Missouri partnered with Cool Down Missouri earlier this month to donate 25 new energy efficient air conditioners and light bulbs through the East Missouri Action Agency in Cape Girardeau. The cooling units are intended to help vulnerable residents in Southeast Missouri stay comfortable during the summer.

People on the Move

Nick Burger

Nick Burger has been named Commerce Bank president for Cape Girardeau and Jackson. In his new position, Burger will be responsible for overall administration of Commerce Bank's Cape Girardeau and Jackson operations while continuing business development and relationship management related to Commerce's banking, borrowing and treasury solutions for commercial clients.