A report issued last week shows that through October, more than a half-million Missourians, or nearly 10% of the state's population, received close to $3.8 billion in unemployment benefits administered through the Missouri Department of Labor and provided by the federal government as part of its COVID-19 economic stimulus efforts.

Information about the coronavirus-related unemployment benefits was contained in a report issued last week by Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway's office.

"Thousands of Missouri families lost their jobs during this health crisis through no fault of their own and these (relief) programs have provided a lifeline to them," Galloway said in a statement about the report, which she said "shows the impact of the pandemic and the extent of assistance needed."

Those programs included the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Some of the programs have already ended, while others are schedule to end this week.

In addition to reporting the amount of coronavirus-related unemployment benefits disbursed through October, the report also indicated government agencies and not-for-profit organizations in the state received an additional $22.82 million through federal coronavirus relief programs.

The report, according to Galloway, is part of an effort to ensure transparency in how federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response are being used in Missouri.

Additional information about how COVID-19 relief funds are being spent in Missouri to assist businesses, individuals and organizations may be found at www.auditor.mo.gov.

SBDC offering free business funding assistance programs

The Missouri Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) will offer a series of free one-hour online programs intended to inform small-business owners about the latest business funding options available to them as they deal with challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The webinars are scheduled for 10 until 11 a.m. daily through Thursday of this week.

More information is available at www.sbdc.missouri.edu.

Hospital foundation receives grant from Delta Dental of MO

The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation recently received an oral health grant in the amount of $14,965 from Delta Dental of Missouri.

The grant was a portion of more than $428,000 in grant funding awarded by Delta Dental to support oral health initiatives, educational programs and charitable causes in Missouri, as well as in South Carolina, where the company also does business.

The oral health grant funding is part of the company's annual Mission Giving Program, which has contributed more than $2.6 million in support of community outreach initiatives in 2020.

"Supporting organizations that align with our mission to improve oral health is one of the many ways we can help meet the needs of those in the communities we serve," said Rob Goren, president and chief executive officer at Delta Dental of Missouri.

The grant to the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation will be used to provide free oral health care for underserved ventilated and non-ambulatory hospital patients, and is intended to help reduce the number of hospital-acquired pneumonia cases in the health care system.

Missouri State Fair seeking students for 2021 internships

The Missouri State Fair is looking for college students studying communications, public relations, agriculture, advertising and/or journalism to apply for internships with the fair's marketing department and its Youth in Agriculture program.

According to an email from the fair's marketing department, ideal candidates should be "passionate about agriculture and creative communications, detail oriented, thrive under pressure and find the opportunity in every challenge."