Business notebook: Rendleman Orchards' pop-up store thrives in Cape

In its 144th season, Alto Pass, Illinois-based Rendleman Orchards has established Cape Girardeau's newest produce stand.

Michelle Sirles, who with her husband, company president Wayne Sirles, represent the fifth generation of Rendleman Orchards farmers, said the idea for the stand began as a few favors.

"Our youngest daughter, Audrey, transferred her last two years of high school to Notre Dame," Sirles said.

Before long, teachers and students were asking the sixth-generation farmer to deliver produce to the school.

"She was constantly hauling orders over there for different people," Sirles said. "We realized there's a market for us over there. [We] just decided we'd bite the bullet and take a chance."

Fresh peaches are seen Friday at Rendleman Orchards Farm Market's new pop-up market in Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

The stand, at North Kingshighway and Mount Auburn Road, offers fresh fruit and vegetables daily through the end of October. In addition, its pop-up stand offers other apple and pear-themed items.

Apples, apple cider, cider doughnuts, salsa, butter -- the list of produce stretches on and on.

"Everything peach and apple flavored," Sirles said.

"Our fresh-pressed apple cider has quite a big following over there in the Cape area. ... It tastes like you're drinking an apple."

The stand opened a month ago, and Sirles said it didn't take long to build a following.

Jars of fresh peach cider sit Friday inside Rendleman Orchards Farm Market's new pop-up market in Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

"It's honestly going better than we even had hoped. Cape people have been so supportive," she said. "The customers are actually some of the same people three and four times a week. ... It's almost a drive-through market."

Southeast Hospice nationally recognized

Southeast Hospice recently was named a 2017 Hospice Honors Elite recipient for quality of service. Submitted

Deyta Analytics named Southeast Hospice a 2017 Hospice Honors Elite recipient for quality of service as measured from the caregiver's point of view.

"Hospice Honors is a landmark compilation of hospices that provide the best patient and caregiver experiences," said J. Kevin Porter of HEALTHCAREfirst in a news release. "I am extremely proud of Southeast Hospice for achieving this highest of honors, and I congratulate them on their success."

Southeast Hospice is the only hospice in Missouri to receive elite status, according to a news release.

Rendleman Orchards Farm Market's new pop-up market is seen in Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

"Southeast Hospice team has always been dedicated to providing the highest quality of care possible, both for patients and their caregivers. The entire team is devoted to helping patients and families navigate through one of the most difficult times in life," said Vickie Schnurbusch, SoutheastHEALTH Home Care Services administrator. "[Southeast Hospice] recognizes dying as a normal process and neither hastens nor postpones death. Instead, we help people with an incurable condition live as fully and comfortably as possible."

SFMC ranked in nation for joint replacement

U.S. News & World Report named Saint Francis Medical Center a "High Performing Hospital" for hip and knee replacement, according to a news release.