Business notebook: Rendleman Orchards' pop-up store thrives in Cape

In its 144th season, Alto Pass, Illinois-based Rendleman Orchards has established Cape Girardeau's newest produce stand.
Michelle Sirles, who with her husband, company president Wayne Sirles, represent the fifth generation of Rendleman Orchards farmers, said the idea for the stand began as a few favors.
"Our youngest daughter, Audrey, transferred her last two years of high school to Notre Dame," Sirles said.
Before long, teachers and students were asking the sixth-generation farmer to deliver produce to the school.
"She was constantly hauling orders over there for different people," Sirles said. "We realized there's a market for us over there. [We] just decided we'd bite the bullet and take a chance."
The stand, at North Kingshighway and Mount Auburn Road, offers fresh fruit and vegetables daily through the end of October. In addition, its pop-up stand offers other apple and pear-themed items.
Apples, apple cider, cider doughnuts, salsa, butter -- the list of produce stretches on and on.
"Everything peach and apple flavored," Sirles said.
"Our fresh-pressed apple cider has quite a big following over there in the Cape area. ... It tastes like you're drinking an apple."
The stand opened a month ago, and Sirles said it didn't take long to build a following.
"It's honestly going better than we even had hoped. Cape people have been so supportive," she said. "The customers are actually some of the same people three and four times a week. ... It's almost a drive-through market."
Deyta Analytics named Southeast Hospice a 2017 Hospice Honors Elite recipient for quality of service as measured from the caregiver's point of view.
"Hospice Honors is a landmark compilation of hospices that provide the best patient and caregiver experiences," said J. Kevin Porter of HEALTHCAREfirst in a news release. "I am extremely proud of Southeast Hospice for achieving this highest of honors, and I congratulate them on their success."
Southeast Hospice is the only hospice in Missouri to receive elite status, according to a news release.
"Southeast Hospice team has always been dedicated to providing the highest quality of care possible, both for patients and their caregivers. The entire team is devoted to helping patients and families navigate through one of the most difficult times in life," said Vickie Schnurbusch, SoutheastHEALTH Home Care Services administrator. "[Southeast Hospice] recognizes dying as a normal process and neither hastens nor postpones death. Instead, we help people with an incurable condition live as fully and comfortably as possible."
U.S. News & World Report named Saint Francis Medical Center a "High Performing Hospital" for hip and knee replacement, according to a news release.
The ranking is based on patient outcomes, hospital processes and personnel structure.
"Our Center for Joint Replacement & Revision goes above and beyond for its patients," said Steven C. Bjelich, president and CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare System. "To receive recognition like this is testament to the talents of our orthopedic surgeons, state-of-the-art facilities, knowledgeable staff and program best practices."
Caring Caress Massage and Wellness celebrated its ninth anniversary July 22.
The Caruthersville, Missouri-based business was founded by Tony Hardaway in 2008. In February, he opened a Jackson office to offer Swedish massage, therapeutic massage, hot-stone massage and more.
"I look forward to serving the people of Jackson and the surrounding communities," Hardaway said in a news release.
Karen and the late Dr. Gerald McDougall, former dean of Southeast Missouri State University's Donald L. Harrison College of Business, established a business scholarship in the name of Sherri L. Jenkins, who has served as the senior administrative assistant to the Dean of the College of Business for more than 20 years.
Jenkins is a Cape Girardeau native who earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the Harrison College of Business.
The renewable scholarship will be awarded to a student enrolled at Southeast, preferably a non-traditional student who has been admitted to the Harrison College of Business.
SoutheastHEALTH has added the Mazor X surgical-assurance platform to its spinal-surgery program.
Neurosurgeon Kevin Vaught of Regional Brain and Spine performed the first procedure using the Mazor X platform Aug. 4.
"Robotic technology is primarily used for placement of instrumentation in the spine. The idea of robotic technology is similar to using GPS technology in your car. It helps place instrumentation we are planning in a very precise way," Vaught said.
Southeast is the first hospital in Missouri to use Mazor X technology, according to a news release from SoutheastHEALTH.
"We are very excited about Southeast's commitment to our neurosurgery program," Vaught said. "We believe Mazor is the next step in that continued evolution of increased patient safety and outcomes through technology."
The benefits of minimally invasive procedures such as the ones of which the Mazor system is capable are less pain, less blood loss, smaller incisions, shorter hospitalizations and quicker recovery.
