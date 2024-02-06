All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessAugust 14, 2017

Business notebook: Rendleman Orchards' pop-up store thrives in Cape

In its 144th season, Alto Pass, Illinois-based Rendleman Orchards has established Cape Girardeau's newest produce stand. Michelle Sirles, who with her husband, company president Wayne Sirles, represent the fifth generation of Rendleman Orchards farmers, said the idea for the stand began as a few favors...

Tyler Graef
Michelle Sirles, vice president of Rendleman Orchards Farm Market, poses for a photo Friday at the orchards' new pop-up market in Cape Girardeau.
Michelle Sirles, vice president of Rendleman Orchards Farm Market, poses for a photo Friday at the orchards' new pop-up market in Cape Girardeau.Laura Simon

In its 144th season, Alto Pass, Illinois-based Rendleman Orchards has established Cape Girardeau's newest produce stand.

Michelle Sirles, who with her husband, company president Wayne Sirles, represent the fifth generation of Rendleman Orchards farmers, said the idea for the stand began as a few favors.

"Our youngest daughter, Audrey, transferred her last two years of high school to Notre Dame," Sirles said.

Before long, teachers and students were asking the sixth-generation farmer to deliver produce to the school.

"She was constantly hauling orders over there for different people," Sirles said. "We realized there's a market for us over there. [We] just decided we'd bite the bullet and take a chance."

Fresh peaches are seen Friday at Rendleman Orchards Farm Market's new pop-up market in Cape Girardeau.
Fresh peaches are seen Friday at Rendleman Orchards Farm Market's new pop-up market in Cape Girardeau.Laura Simon

The stand, at North Kingshighway and Mount Auburn Road, offers fresh fruit and vegetables daily through the end of October. In addition, its pop-up stand offers other apple and pear-themed items.

Apples, apple cider, cider doughnuts, salsa, butter -- the list of produce stretches on and on.

"Everything peach and apple flavored," Sirles said.

"Our fresh-pressed apple cider has quite a big following over there in the Cape area. ... It tastes like you're drinking an apple."

The stand opened a month ago, and Sirles said it didn't take long to build a following.

Jars of fresh peach cider sit Friday inside Rendleman Orchards Farm Market's new pop-up market in Cape Girardeau.
Jars of fresh peach cider sit Friday inside Rendleman Orchards Farm Market's new pop-up market in Cape Girardeau.Laura Simon

"It's honestly going better than we even had hoped. Cape people have been so supportive," she said. "The customers are actually some of the same people three and four times a week. ... It's almost a drive-through market."

Southeast Hospice nationally recognized

Southeast Hospice recently was named a 2017 Hospice Honors Elite recipient for quality of service.
Southeast Hospice recently was named a 2017 Hospice Honors Elite recipient for quality of service.Submitted

Deyta Analytics named Southeast Hospice a 2017 Hospice Honors Elite recipient for quality of service as measured from the caregiver's point of view.

"Hospice Honors is a landmark compilation of hospices that provide the best patient and caregiver experiences," said J. Kevin Porter of HEALTHCAREfirst in a news release. "I am extremely proud of Southeast Hospice for achieving this highest of honors, and I congratulate them on their success."

Southeast Hospice is the only hospice in Missouri to receive elite status, according to a news release.

Rendleman Orchards Farm Market's new pop-up market is seen in Cape Girardeau.
Rendleman Orchards Farm Market's new pop-up market is seen in Cape Girardeau.Laura Simon

"Southeast Hospice team has always been dedicated to providing the highest quality of care possible, both for patients and their caregivers. The entire team is devoted to helping patients and families navigate through one of the most difficult times in life," said Vickie Schnurbusch, SoutheastHEALTH Home Care Services administrator. "[Southeast Hospice] recognizes dying as a normal process and neither hastens nor postpones death. Instead, we help people with an incurable condition live as fully and comfortably as possible."

SFMC ranked in nation for joint replacement

U.S. News & World Report named Saint Francis Medical Center a "High Performing Hospital" for hip and knee replacement, according to a news release.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The ranking is based on patient outcomes, hospital processes and personnel structure.

"Our Center for Joint Replacement & Revision goes above and beyond for its patients," said Steven C. Bjelich, president and CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare System. "To receive recognition like this is testament to the talents of our orthopedic surgeons, state-of-the-art facilities, knowledgeable staff and program best practices."

Caring Caress Massage marks ninth year

Caring Caress Massage and Wellness celebrated its ninth anniversary July 22.

The Caruthersville, Missouri-based business was founded by Tony Hardaway in 2008. In February, he opened a Jackson office to offer Swedish massage, therapeutic massage, hot-stone massage and more.

"I look forward to serving the people of Jackson and the surrounding communities," Hardaway said in a news release.

Jenkins business scholarship set up

Karen and the late Dr. Gerald McDougall, former dean of Southeast Missouri State University's Donald L. Harrison College of Business, established a business scholarship in the name of Sherri L. Jenkins, who has served as the senior administrative assistant to the Dean of the College of Business for more than 20 years.

Jenkins is a Cape Girardeau native who earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the Harrison College of Business.

The renewable scholarship will be awarded to a student enrolled at Southeast, preferably a non-traditional student who has been admitted to the Harrison College of Business.

SoutheastHEALTH using robot surgery

Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon Dr. Kevin Vaught, center, and the Southeast Hospital Surgery team celebrate installation of the Mazor XTM surgical assurance platform, first of its kind in Missouri. The first procedure on the new platform was performed on Aug. 4.
Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon Dr. Kevin Vaught, center, and the Southeast Hospital Surgery team celebrate installation of the Mazor XTM surgical assurance platform, first of its kind in Missouri. The first procedure on the new platform was performed on Aug. 4.Submitted

SoutheastHEALTH has added the Mazor X surgical-assurance platform to its spinal-surgery program.

Neurosurgeon Kevin Vaught of Regional Brain and Spine performed the first procedure using the Mazor X platform Aug. 4.

"Robotic technology is primarily used for placement of instrumentation in the spine. The idea of robotic technology is similar to using GPS technology in your car. It helps place instrumentation we are planning in a very precise way," Vaught said.

Southeast is the first hospital in Missouri to use Mazor X technology, according to a news release from SoutheastHEALTH.

"We are very excited about Southeast's commitment to our neurosurgery program," Vaught said. "We believe Mazor is the next step in that continued evolution of increased patient safety and outcomes through technology."

The benefits of minimally invasive procedures such as the ones of which the Mazor system is capable are less pain, less blood loss, smaller incisions, shorter hospitalizations and quicker recovery.

Business licenses

  • Matthew Thomas Pruitt applied for a license to operate Tobacco Lane at 244 S. Silver Spring Road, purchased from Bob Basler.
  • Andrew Buelow applied for a license to operate Cape Girardeau PT LLC, d.b.a. Advanced Training & Rehab at 106 S. Farrar Drive. The company provides outpatient physical therapy.
  • Wade Winchester applied for a license to operate Winchester Archery LLC at 68 S. Plaza Way. The business offers retail sales of archery bows, crossbows and accessories. The business was listed as opening Aug. 7.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 24
Stock market today: World stocks mostly advance in quiet Chr...
BusinessDec. 23
Wall Street rises at the start of a holiday-shortened week
BusinessDec. 23
Professional development: Business leaders on impact of lead...
BusinessDec. 23
Endless Summer Tan plans for future under new ownership

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mercy Southeast, SEMO extend commitment for athletic medical care
BusinessDec. 23
Mercy Southeast, SEMO extend commitment for athletic medical care
Upswing for fuel prices as temperatures drop
BusinessDec. 23
Upswing for fuel prices as temperatures drop
New nurses join Saint Francis Healthcare System
BusinessDec. 23
New nurses join Saint Francis Healthcare System
Wall Street leaps and halves its losses from what had been a dismal week
BusinessDec. 20
Wall Street leaps and halves its losses from what had been a dismal week
Tyson Foods cuts contracts with Missouri farmers and is working to silence their legal fight
BusinessDec. 20
Tyson Foods cuts contracts with Missouri farmers and is working to silence their legal fight
Wall Street ends little changed after giving up a big morning gain
BusinessDec. 19
Wall Street ends little changed after giving up a big morning gain
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. 19
BusinessDec. 19
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. 19
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
BusinessDec. 18
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy