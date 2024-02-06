Business notebook: Renaissance owner opens her own art shop

With a brown crocheted poncho over a robin's-egg blue sweater, even Sherry Montgomery's clothes match the interior of her new shop, Sherry Annette Fine Art & Fabulous Finds.

All that's missing is a handwritten tag.

Fifteen years after opening Renaissance at 139 N. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau, she's back to focusing on her art, which she said is sort of like coming full circle.

She became interested in art in her hometown of Dexter, Missouri, and did it full-time for 15 years.

"In 1997, I was in a hot-air balloon accident in Phoenix, Arizona, that almost killed me," she said. "I had to re-learn all my motor skills; I couldn't do art, but I still needed a creative outlet."

Sherry Montgomery poses for a photo inside her new shop, Sherry Annette Fine Art & Fabulous Finds in downtown Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

So helping others express themselves through a home-decor shop would be good, she figured.

She began Renaissance in 2001, in the same space she remembers coveting as a girl. She said she always had faith in the potential for Cape Girardeau's downtown to flourish.

And it has, she said.

"I wanted to be a part of the revitalization of downtown Cape," she said. "I named my store Renaissance. I just saw the vision."

While she said she loved running Renaissance, she struggled to paint as much as she wanted. So while she retains ownership of the spaces where her shop and Renaissance are housed, she sold the business to her former employee Jenna Beussink and opened next door.

The new shop is small, but the feel is bright and airy; sunlight from the shop windows illuminates it well, and the interior is mostly white.

Half rustic, half pearly, one side is covered in antique doors Montgomery has collected over the years.

It's somewhat similar to the home-decor shop next door, except more directly reflective of Montgomery, and more of the merchandise bears her signature.

In her paintings, she seems to favor blues and tans and shades of white. There's a hummingbird in one, liberated from a pretty white cage.

Another is made up completely of blue bird silhouettes, converging on something unseen, a light too bright to make out.