Removal of the former Ray's Plaza Banquet Center building on South Mount Auburn Road is scheduled to start today.
Notice I said "removal" and not "demolition"? That's because when I spoke last week with Diane Drury of Midamerica Hotels Corp., owner of the building, she said there was a possibility the building could be disassembled and moved to a new location much like houses are occasionally moved.
This is something I'll be following up on in the coming days, but regardless of whether the structure is moved or bulldozed, the building will leave behind a lot of memories, having hosted hundreds of banquets, wedding receptions, concerts and other events over the years.
As of now, Drury told me Midamerica has no immediate plans for the lot now occupied by the banquet center except to create easier access and visibility for the Hampton Inn next door and to prepare it for future development.
Now on to the notebook ...
One of Cape Girardeau's more distinctive dining venues is now open in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Top of the Marq officially opened Friday for dinner service on the newly-renovated seventh floor of the Marquette Tower, 338 Broadway.
Offering a unique "social menu," an extensive wine list and signature cocktails, Top of the Marq features impressive views of the Cape Girardeau skyline as well as the foothills of Southern Illinois.
The restaurant opens at 4 p.m. daily. Mondays through Thursdays, the kitchen is available until 11 p.m. and the bar closes at 1 a.m., on Fridays and Saturdays the kitchen stays open until midnight with the bar closing at 1 a.m. and Sundays the kitchen and bar both close at 11 p.m.
Reservations are not required except for parties of six or more. The Top of the Marq can be reached at (573) 334-6277.
Normally when a utility company files a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission it is often for a rate increase, but Friday, Ameren Missouri filed a request with the PSC for a decrease in electric rates. If approved, typical residential customers in Missouri will see a slight rate decrease in their bills starting in May 2020.
According to a news release from the St. Louis-based utility company, the rate reduction amounts to approximately $1 million and is in line with the company's efforts to "keep rates stable and predictable" as part of Ameren's "Smart Energy Plan." The company said a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours a month would see a decrease of about 3 cents a month.
Statewide, Ameren provides electric service to just more than 1.2 million customers. The utility has nearly 26,000 customers in Cape Girardeau County.
Seven Southeast Missouri State University students from the university's Donald L. Harrison College of Business and Computing attended the third annual Foundation for Economic Education Conference last month in Atlanta.
Among them were three students from this area -- Cynthia R. Beeding, a finance major from Cape Girardeau; Christian M. Essner, a business administration major from Scott City; and Gavin D. Pringle, a double major in applied mathematics and finance from Cape Girardeau.
The Foundation for Economic Education is a libertarian economic "think tank" dedicated to the "economic, ethical and legal principles of a free society," according to a news release from the university.
According to Natallia Gray, assistant professor of economics at Southeast, the conference was "designed to unite the world's most influential entrepreneurs, economic visionaries and creative innovators to celebrate entrepreneurial spirit and the power of free-market solutions."
The Cape Girardeau law firm of Cook, Barkett, Ponder & Wolz has expanded its practice with the opening of a new office in downtown St. Louis.
"This new office provides better access to injury victims in St. Louis and the surrounding region, making our services more convenient during what is already a difficult time in their lives," said Michael Ponder, a partner in the firm. "As our practice continues to grow in St. Louis, it made sense to expand while maintaining our practice in the Cape Girardeau market."
Cook, Barkett Ponder & Wolz specializes in personal injury law, specializing in traffic collisions, train wrecks, wrongful deaths, medical malpractice and product liability cases.
The firm's downtown St. Louis location is at 100 S. Fourth St., Suite 550. In Cape Girardeau, the practice is at 1610 N. Kingshighway in the Regent's Parc building.
Cape Girardeau Honda has raised more than $27,600 in support of five local charities through the dealership's "Drive It Forward" program. Now in its fifth year, the program allows customers who purchase a new or used vehicle to choose from among the charities and a $50 donation is then earmarked for that charity.
During June, $5,600 was raised through the program, which will be allocated to the charitable organizations during a 10 a.m. reception Tuesday at the dealership, 385 Siemers Drive.
The five charities are Habitat for Humanity, Safe House for Women, Adult & Teen Challenge Mid-America, United Way of Southeast Missouri and Hope For One More.
"Five years ago we made a commitment to be involved and give back to our community," said Chris Brown, general manager at the dealership. "Drive It Forward is not only a great way to raise money that stays in our community, but it exposes these great organizations to people who may not have been aware of them before and also provides much needed funding that lasts all year long."
The Southeast Missouri Food Bank has received community grants from Walmarts in Jackson and Dexter, Missouri, and the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Cape Girardeau to support mobile food pantries in their respective communities.
"Walmart is a proven friend of the hungry at the local and national levels," said Joey Keys, chief executive officer at the Sikeston, Missouri-based food bank. "In Southeast Missouri, one in five children faces hunger on a regular basis. We are grateful for the support from community Walmarts and others who make this food assistance possible."
The mobile food pantries funded by the Walmart grants have already been held in Cape Girardeau and Jackson while the Dexter mobile food pantry will be scheduled later this summer. Dates and times for mobile pantries can be found on the food bank website, www.SEMOFoodBank.org.
Kathleen Curphy has been appointed by the Shawnee Community College Board of Trustees to serve as the interim president of the Ullin, Illinois, college. She had previously served as the school's vice president of academic affairs.
According to a news release from the college, Curphy has more than 25 years' experience at two-year community colleges in various administrative positions including provost, vice chancellor of academic affairs and vice president for customized training and workforce development.
She earned an undergraduate degree in education and graduate degree in student personnel services/counseling at the University of Northern Iowa, an education specialist degree at the University of Central Missouri, and her doctoral degree at Capella University.
"I am excited about the opportunity to continue the forward momentum of Shawnee College," she said in the release. "We are an excellent institution providing a high level of academic experience for our students and I am committed to their success."
Stuart Greaser has been named pharmacy manager at Saint Francis Healthcare System, according to a new release.
Greaser began his career at Saint Francis in 2014 as a clinical pharmacy specialist, specializing in infectious disease and antimicrobial stewardship. He cofounded the antimicrobial stewardship program at Saint Francis and served as the program's coordinator. Greaser earned his pharmacy degree from St. Louis College of Pharmacy. He completed his postgraduate residency at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. As a student, he also worked for Cardinal Glennon Children's Medical Center in St. Louis.
Family nurse practitioner Melanie B. Bliese has joined the Ferguson Medical Group in Sikeston, Missouri, part of Saint Francis Healthcare System, a news release stated.
Bliese earned a Master of Science in nursing from Maryville University in St. Louis in 2018. She also earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Southeast Missouri State University in 2012 and completed the certified nursing assistant program at the Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center in 2009. In addition, she earned a Bachelor of Science in political science at Missouri State University in Springfield in 2005.
She is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and holds certifications in basic life support, advanced cardiovascular life support, pediatric advanced life support, trauma nursing core course and emergency nursing pediatric course.
Before joining Saint Francis Healthcare System, Bliese worked at Southeast Hospital, Missouri Delta Medical Center and Landmark Hospital.
Kelly Darby and Kandra Gregory, financial advisers with Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial in Jackson, have been named Life Application Leaders for June in the company's Missouri East region.
Darby has been with Modern Woodmen since November 2010 while Gregory has been with the company since December 2016.
Modern Woodmen is a fraternal life insurance society providing life insurance, annuity and security products to nearly 770,000 members nationwide.
Barry and Laura Evans of Scott City have applied for a business license to operate Revive Cape LLC, doing business as Optimize U at 2504 William St., Suite 5, in Cape Girardeau. According to the application, the business will specialize in testosterone optimization therapy, whole body cryo therapy, infrared sauna and compression therapy and is expected to open July 15.
A building permit was issued July 1 to Capital Sand for construction of a 900-square-foot, $75,000 barge loading facility office at 11 Capital Sand Road just off South Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau.
Sizable commercial building permits issued in Jackson during June included permits for:
