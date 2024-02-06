Removal of the former Ray's Plaza Banquet Center building on South Mount Auburn Road is scheduled to start today.

Notice I said "removal" and not "demolition"? That's because when I spoke last week with Diane Drury of Midamerica Hotels Corp., owner of the building, she said there was a possibility the building could be disassembled and moved to a new location much like houses are occasionally moved.

This is something I'll be following up on in the coming days, but regardless of whether the structure is moved or bulldozed, the building will leave behind a lot of memories, having hosted hundreds of banquets, wedding receptions, concerts and other events over the years.

As of now, Drury told me Midamerica has no immediate plans for the lot now occupied by the banquet center except to create easier access and visibility for the Hampton Inn next door and to prepare it for future development.

Now on to the notebook ...

Top of the Marq opens atop Marquette Tower

One of Cape Girardeau's more distinctive dining venues is now open in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Top of the Marq officially opened Friday for dinner service on the newly-renovated seventh floor of the Marquette Tower, 338 Broadway.

Offering a unique "social menu," an extensive wine list and signature cocktails, Top of the Marq features impressive views of the Cape Girardeau skyline as well as the foothills of Southern Illinois.

The restaurant opens at 4 p.m. daily. Mondays through Thursdays, the kitchen is available until 11 p.m. and the bar closes at 1 a.m., on Fridays and Saturdays the kitchen stays open until midnight with the bar closing at 1 a.m. and Sundays the kitchen and bar both close at 11 p.m.

Reservations are not required except for parties of six or more. The Top of the Marq can be reached at (573) 334-6277.

Ameren Missouri files for decrease in rates

Normally when a utility company files a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission it is often for a rate increase, but Friday, Ameren Missouri filed a request with the PSC for a decrease in electric rates. If approved, typical residential customers in Missouri will see a slight rate decrease in their bills starting in May 2020.

According to a news release from the St. Louis-based utility company, the rate reduction amounts to approximately $1 million and is in line with the company's efforts to "keep rates stable and predictable" as part of Ameren's "Smart Energy Plan." The company said a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours a month would see a decrease of about 3 cents a month.

Statewide, Ameren provides electric service to just more than 1.2 million customers. The utility has nearly 26,000 customers in Cape Girardeau County.

SEMO business students attend economic conference

Seven Southeast Missouri State University students from the university's Donald L. Harrison College of Business and Computing attended the third annual Foundation for Economic Education Conference last month in Atlanta.

Among them were three students from this area -- Cynthia R. Beeding, a finance major from Cape Girardeau; Christian M. Essner, a business administration major from Scott City; and Gavin D. Pringle, a double major in applied mathematics and finance from Cape Girardeau.

The Foundation for Economic Education is a libertarian economic "think tank" dedicated to the "economic, ethical and legal principles of a free society," according to a news release from the university.

According to Natallia Gray, assistant professor of economics at Southeast, the conference was "designed to unite the world's most influential entrepreneurs, economic visionaries and creative innovators to celebrate entrepreneurial spirit and the power of free-market solutions."

Law firm opens office in St. Louis

The Cape Girardeau law firm of Cook, Barkett, Ponder & Wolz has expanded its practice with the opening of a new office in downtown St. Louis.

"This new office provides better access to injury victims in St. Louis and the surrounding region, making our services more convenient during what is already a difficult time in their lives," said Michael Ponder, a partner in the firm. "As our practice continues to grow in St. Louis, it made sense to expand while maintaining our practice in the Cape Girardeau market."

Cook, Barkett Ponder & Wolz specializes in personal injury law, specializing in traffic collisions, train wrecks, wrongful deaths, medical malpractice and product liability cases.

The firm's downtown St. Louis location is at 100 S. Fourth St., Suite 550. In Cape Girardeau, the practice is at 1610 N. Kingshighway in the Regent's Parc building.

Honda dealership supports charities

Cape Girardeau Honda has raised more than $27,600 in support of five local charities through the dealership's "Drive It Forward" program. Now in its fifth year, the program allows customers who purchase a new or used vehicle to choose from among the charities and a $50 donation is then earmarked for that charity.

During June, $5,600 was raised through the program, which will be allocated to the charitable organizations during a 10 a.m. reception Tuesday at the dealership, 385 Siemers Drive.

The five charities are Habitat for Humanity, Safe House for Women, Adult & Teen Challenge Mid-America, United Way of Southeast Missouri and Hope For One More.

"Five years ago we made a commitment to be involved and give back to our community," said Chris Brown, general manager at the dealership. "Drive It Forward is not only a great way to raise money that stays in our community, but it exposes these great organizations to people who may not have been aware of them before and also provides much needed funding that lasts all year long."

Walmart assists SEMO Food Bank

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank has received community grants from Walmarts in Jackson and Dexter, Missouri, and the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Cape Girardeau to support mobile food pantries in their respective communities.