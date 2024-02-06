Editor's note: The Business Notebook is a weekly wrap-up of business news in Southeast Missouri. To submit news, reach business editor Jay Wolz at business@semissourian.com.

David Prather

After nearly a quarter-century with Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, David Prather has retired as the medical center's chief financial officer.

His retirement became effective last Tuesday.

Before joining Saint Francis as marketing manager in 1995, Prather worked for several accounting firms, including Kerber, Eck & Braeckel, Baird, Kurtz & Dobson and Laventhol & Horwath.

In 2003, he was promoted to the position of controller at Saint Francis, and in 2017, he was named chief financial officer following the retirement of Tony Balsano.

A certified public accountant, Prather earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Southern Illinois University, where he also earned an MBA. He is a member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

"What I've enjoyed most about my career at Saint Francis is the fact I've been able to work through financial details and cost-saving measures with clinical staff to improve finances," he said. Those cost-saving measures, he said, have helped the medical center manage consumer prices.

"It certainly helps the community access and afford much needed health care," he said.

IRS sets 2020 mileage rates

The Internal Revenue Service has issued its 2020 optional standard mileage rates used to calculate the deductible costs of operating a motor vehicle for business, charitable, medical or moving purposes.

Starting this month, the standard mileage rates for the use of a personal cars (as well as vans, pickups and panel trucks) will be:

57.5 cents per mile for business use, down a half cent from the 2019 rate.

17 cents per mile for medical or moving purposes, down 3 cents from the rate for 2019.

14 cents per mile driven in service of charitable organizations.

According to the IRS, it is important to note that under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, taxpayers cannot claim a miscellaneous itemized deduction for unreimbursed employee travel expenses. Taxpayers also cannot claim a deduction for moving expenses, except for members of the armed forces on active duty moving under orders to a permanent change of station.

The standard mileage rate for business use is based on an annual study of the fixed and variable costs of operating an automobile, while the rate for medical and moving purposes is based on the variable costs.

Taxpayers always have the option of calculating the actual costs of using their vehicle rather than using the standard mileage rates.

For more information, consult your tax professional.

Hearing tonight on SF zoning request

A public hearing has been scheduled for tonight before the Jackson Board of Aldermen to consider a special-use permit request from Saint Francis Medical Center. The request is for a special-use permit that would allow a temporary mobile medical office at 2130 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson.

The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Board of Aldermen chambers on the second floor of Jackson City Hall, 101 Court St. in Jackson.

UJRO schedules annual meeting

The Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization (UJRO) will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Whistle Stop Depot, 252 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson.

Steve Turner, the organization's executive director, said the meeting will be an opportunity to celebrate Uptown Jackson's successes in 2019, look forward to the group's plans in 2020, elect new board members and approve revisions to the UJRO's bylaws. Complimentary beverages and heavy hors d'oeuvres will be served.