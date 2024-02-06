About one week after President Donald Trump approved Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' request for a disaster declaration, popular floating center The Landing in Van Buren, Missouri, reopened.

Owner Tom Bedell said Friday he and his staff have been working "frantically" in preparation for the summer months.

"We actually put a few people out on Wednesday and Thursday, and this is kind of our first full day of floating," he said.

The Landing is on the banks of the Current River, with 52 rooms, plus suites and a house for rent. It rents out about 110 rafts, 100 canoes, 40 to 50 kayaks and thousands of inner tubes for patrons to float, Bedell said.

So when flooding hit Missouri earlier this year, it was one the businesses that sustained damage.

Flooding damage to The Landing in Van Buren, Missouri, is seen in early May after a record flood on the Current River. Submitted

"The flood actually got into our second-story rooms," Bedell said. "It completely engulfed the 11 lower rooms, and it got into the 10 second-story rooms about three feet. It got into our restaurant three feet and our river store three feet."

It has reopened its restaurant and store and hopes to have the second-story rooms ready by next weekend, Bedell said.

The worst-hit first-floor rooms should be ready the following week, he said.

"We've got to get them ready pretty quick, because I believe we're booked up the weekend of the 23rd and 24th," he said. "So we've got to have our rooms back in operation."

And the damage wasn't just to the lodgings.

Canoers in the Current River near Van Buren, Missouri, are seen. Submitted

"We lost all 23 buses and 13 vans in the flood, and so we have been going all over the country, looking for vans and buses, and we think that we've acquired enough for this weekend," he said.

So far, he said, The Landing has found three replacement buses and half-dozen vans, with four more on the way.

"And we'll be out looking for more next week. It's gonna be hard to get people to the river if we don't have a vehicle. Some of this stuff is really hard to find once you start looking for it in bulk," he said.

Greitens even paid Bedell's business a visit to survey the damage.