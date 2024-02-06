Business notebook: Plaza Tire honored as 'Dealer of the Year'

Modern Tire Dealer's Dealer of the Year award went to two people this year.

Fortunately, brothers Mark and Scott Rhodes have learned to share.

The magazine chose the Rhodeses for the national honor for their work at Plaza Tire Inc., the business founded by their father, Vernon "Pee Wee" Rhodes.

"Within our industry, it's about as esteemed an award as we could get for Plaza Tire," Mark Rhodes said. "What excites me is the recognition for Plaza Tire."

"Mark and Scott have established themselves as true leaders in the tire industry," Modern Tire Dealer publisher Greg Smith said in a news release.

Pee Wee Rhodes opened Plaza Tire Service in 1968, and the business now comprises of 62 stores in Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois and Kentucky -- 25 of which were opened by the brothers after buying the business in 2004.

The Rhodeses' business education began early, said Scott Rhodes, Plaza Tire's vice president.

"We certainly grew up with it. A lot of time spent with him for me was afternoon or a Saturday and doing whatever," he said. "It was time with him, and it involved business, from being a kid and playing on stacks of tires."

Mark, Plaza Tire's president, said those days spent watching their father were more instructive than merely receiving advice would have been.

"It's almost an osmosis thing," he recalled. "It was learning how to work. There's good days and bad days. You constantly look forward, and you don't look back. Don't hesitate to make a choice on something. Make a decision."

Mark Rhodes is more involved in the operations side, overseeing retail and marketing, while Scott handles a lot of the back office tasks such as finances, accounting and store development.

They also said their father shaped how to gauge success.

"Growth is not just new stores," Scott said. "It's infrastructure, computer systems, investment in people, investment in computers."