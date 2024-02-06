Business notebook: Plaza Tire honored as 'Dealer of the Year'

Modern Tire Dealer's Dealer of the Year award went to two people this year.
Fortunately, brothers Mark and Scott Rhodes have learned to share.
The magazine chose the Rhodeses for the national honor for their work at Plaza Tire Inc., the business founded by their father, Vernon "Pee Wee" Rhodes.
"Within our industry, it's about as esteemed an award as we could get for Plaza Tire," Mark Rhodes said. "What excites me is the recognition for Plaza Tire."
"Mark and Scott have established themselves as true leaders in the tire industry," Modern Tire Dealer publisher Greg Smith said in a news release.
Pee Wee Rhodes opened Plaza Tire Service in 1968, and the business now comprises of 62 stores in Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois and Kentucky -- 25 of which were opened by the brothers after buying the business in 2004.
The Rhodeses' business education began early, said Scott Rhodes, Plaza Tire's vice president.
"We certainly grew up with it. A lot of time spent with him for me was afternoon or a Saturday and doing whatever," he said. "It was time with him, and it involved business, from being a kid and playing on stacks of tires."
Mark, Plaza Tire's president, said those days spent watching their father were more instructive than merely receiving advice would have been.
"It's almost an osmosis thing," he recalled. "It was learning how to work. There's good days and bad days. You constantly look forward, and you don't look back. Don't hesitate to make a choice on something. Make a decision."
Mark Rhodes is more involved in the operations side, overseeing retail and marketing, while Scott handles a lot of the back office tasks such as finances, accounting and store development.
They also said their father shaped how to gauge success.
"Growth is not just new stores," Scott said. "It's infrastructure, computer systems, investment in people, investment in computers."
"It's not about how big a company you have is. It's about being the best company. You can only grow at the pace you can uphold your quality," Mark added.
And as they continue that growth, they are helping to prepare their children -- not necessarily to take over Plaza Tire, but to succeed in whatever path they choose to pursue.
"The most important thing is you want to make sure they have good work ethic and know how to work," Mark said. "You have to be able to make the effort."
The Better Business Bureau will honor the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, Bollinger County Abstract & Title Co. Inc. and Dutch Enterprises with TORCH awards next month.
"Start with trust, honor the exceptional, and learn from the best is our practice within Cape Girardeau BBB," said Joey Keys, BBB Cape Girardeau regional director. "These organizations are examples to emulate for anyone who wants to be trusted in the marketplace."
The award, based on commitment to customer service, will be presented at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.
Liberty Utilities has hired Penzel Construction in Jackson to build a new facility in Virden, Illinois.
The facility will house a new office and warehouse, according to a news release.
It is the third Liberty Utilities project undertaken by Penzel Construction.
