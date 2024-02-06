It was 50 years ago this month the Procter & Gamble plant opened north of Cape Girardeau. Over the past half-century, P&G has become an integral (and many say indispensable) part of the local and regional economy. It's difficult to overestimate the impact Procter & Gamble has made on Southeast Missouri in general and on Cape Girardeau specifically.

Suffice it to say, life in this area would not be the same without P&G.

A golden anniversary is certainly worth celebrating, which is what Procter & Gamble did Saturday afternoon and evening with a carnival and plant tours for employees, family members, retirees, company officials and local VIPs (I don't know that I consider myself to be a VIP, but I was privileged to attend the celebration).

Three of the four Procter & Gamble brands manufactured at the Cape Girardeau plant -- Bounty, Charmin and Pampers -- are on the company's "Billion Dollar" list, meaning they have annual sales of at least $1 billion. The plant also produces Luvs brand diapers.

The Southeast Missourian will feature more stories about the P&G anniversary later this month.

In case you hadn't noticed, passenger riverboats are once again docking at Cape Girardeau. I stopped by the riverfront Friday morning to watch passengers disembark from Queen of the Mississippi and board buses for tours of the Cape Girardeau area.

As I strolled along the cobblestone riverbank, I happened to see Isle Casino vice president and general manager Lyle Randolph and Century Casinos chairman and co-CEO Erwin Haitzmann, who was in town to meet with local casino representatives.

Century Casinos is in the process of buying Isle Casino's operations from Eldorado Casinos as part of a $107 million, multiple casino acquisition. Details of the transaction were published in the Southeast Missourian in June.

Haitzmann, who lives on the island of Malta in the Mediterranean Sea, told me he is very impressed by the casino operation in this area. He and Randolph told me they anticipate few, if any, changes in day-to-day activities at the Isle once Century Casinos assumes control of operations, which they expect will be in early 2020.

Billed as the "first Caribbean restaurant in Cape Girardeau, My Marie opened Thursday in West Park Mall. The restaurant, located in the area once occupied by The Pasta House Co. and Tandoor Indian Grill & Bar, has a lunch buffet and take out menu featuring "Caribbean Creole soul food."

The restaurant's menu is available on the restaurant's Facebook page, which can be found by searching for "My Marie Restaurant." My Marie's phone number is (573) 803-1891

Now on to the rest of this week's Business Notebook ...

Southeast named state's top RN to BSN program

The online RN to BSN program at Southeast Missouri State University was named best of its kind in Missouri last week by www.RegisteredNursing.org in its annual ranking of nursing school programs.

According to the website, "health care employers are increasingly requiring a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree or higher for nursing jobs, so many schools in Missouri are now offering specialized RN to BSN programs to meet this need."

In making its announcement, www.RegisteredNursing.org noted the RN to BSN program offered by Southeast is "100% online and no campus visitation is required."

Rounding out the state's top five RN to BSN programs were:

2.) Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph

3.) Missouri State University, Springfield

4.) University of Missouri-St. Louis

5.) Hannibal-LaGrange University, Hannibal

Registration underway for Corporate Games

The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department's annual Corporate Games are scheduled for Sept. 15 to 27. Registration is open for teams from local companies, businesses and organizations now through Aug. 16.

Registration forms are available at the Arena Building. More information about the Corporate Games program is available by contacting Chris Eastridge at ceastridge@cityofcape.org or by calling the Parks & Recreation Department, (573) 339-6340.

Mehner elected to board