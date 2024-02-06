For 50 years, Peters Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. of Cape Girardeau has supplied furnace systems, air conditioning, duct work and service to homeowners and small businesses in and around Cape Girardeau.
Founders Herman and Cordelia Peters started the business in their garage in 1968, then opened their first location on Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau. They later moved to their present location in Gordonville, and they're in their third generation of workers, with sons Gary and John and grandson Collin all working for the business. Daughter-in-law Jill also works in the office with Cordelia, and Herman Peters still runs parts to different jobs.
Gary Beussink has been with the company 15 years and has been an "invaluable employee," Cordelia Peters said.
In all, about six or seven employees keep the company going, Gary Peters said.
John Peters said the heating and cooling industry has really changed in his lifetime.
"Efficiency," he said, explaining that as prices of utilities went up, manufacturers worked to meet customer demand for furnaces and air conditioners that were more efficient.
"Better designs helped, too," Gary Peters said.
One furnace design the company has carried and installed for about the past 20 years is geothermal, which uses an underground or underwater loop to increase the system's efficiency.
John Peters said the technology for water furnaces has been around since the 1950s, but until utility costs rose to a certain point, it didn't make sense for consumers to switch.
That, and, Gary Peters said, people don't often think about replacing their furnaces or air conditioners -- until the unit breaks.
"Think of a car, 25 years ago," Gary Peters said. That car isn't nearly as efficient as a new model, he said, and a furnace or air conditioner is the same way.
The focus of the business is making sure the customer is taken care of, Gary Peters added. Racks and racks of wire, conduit, fans and other parts stretch into a storage room. After all, a customer's furnace doesn't necessarily break during business hours, so, he said, the business tries to keep plenty of parts on hand.
"You do what you gotta do, keep 'em running," Gary Peters said of the equipment the company services.
Another room is devoted to different sizes and types of filters.
Peters Heating & Air Conditioning also boasts a metal shop, where sheets of metal can be transformed into custom ductwork for new or existing construction.
Cordelia Peters said sometimes customers or vendors think the company is associated with Peters Service Company in Marble Hill, Missouri, but that isn't the case, she said.
"They're not affiliated," she said, laughing.
An open house celebrating the company's 50th anniversary will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at the business, 5644 Highway 25, in Gordonville, near the intersection of Route Z and Highway 25.
Shad Burner, vice president of business development for the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, has accepted the role of director of business development with Cargo Technologies, according to a Facebook post on carGO's page.
"Shad will lead the continued local growth of carGO's array of on-demand business delivery services in the Cape Girardeau and Jackson areas, and will lead the expansion of carGO's services across the southeast Missouri market into the communities of Poplar Bluff, Sikeston and Farmington," the post announced.
Thomas R. Higgins Accounting LLC d/b/a TRH Accounting in Cape Girardeau is now owned by Carly Bowles, CPA.
TRH Accounting has served the community for more than 35 years, according to a company news release.
The firm's location will remain at 112 Themis St. in downtown Cape Girardeau, but the name will change to SEMO CPA Co.
Kidd's Inc. will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m. Tuesday at 1325 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.
Ameren Missouri will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating a remodel at 4 p.m. Wednesday at 45 Minnesota Ave. in Cape Girardeau. An open house will follow from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Legends Cape Girardeau, a luxury apartment complex for students, will hold a ribbon cutting from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at 2070 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. A grand opening will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the same location.
Planet Fitness will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at 2136 William St., suite 165, in Cape Girardeau.
Southern Loop, a clothing and gift boutique, will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday at 135 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. This is a second location for the business, which also operates in Portageville, Missouri.
Elizabeth and Robert Gray have applied for a license to operate Realty One Associates, a real estate brokerage, at 3095 Lexington Ave., Suite 400, in Cape Girardeau. This is the second location. The projected opening date was listed as Jan. 25.
Sahil Bhardwaj has applied for a license to operate Hypnotic Smoke Shop, a retail shop specializing in tobacco accessories, cigarettes, vape and e-cigarette supplies and water pipes, at 629 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. The expected open date is listed as March 1.
Darryl Dunn has applied for a license to operate Midwest Drywall Systems Inc., as a contractor specializing in drywall and carpentry, at 2121 Bessie St. in Cape Girardeau.
