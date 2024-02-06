For 50 years, Peters Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. of Cape Girardeau has supplied furnace systems, air conditioning, duct work and service to homeowners and small businesses in and around Cape Girardeau.

Founders Herman and Cordelia Peters started the business in their garage in 1968, then opened their first location on Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau. They later moved to their present location in Gordonville, and they're in their third generation of workers, with sons Gary and John and grandson Collin all working for the business. Daughter-in-law Jill also works in the office with Cordelia, and Herman Peters still runs parts to different jobs.

Gary Beussink has been with the company 15 years and has been an "invaluable employee," Cordelia Peters said.

In all, about six or seven employees keep the company going, Gary Peters said.

John Peters said the heating and cooling industry has really changed in his lifetime.

Peters Heating & Air Conditioning employees, from left, Collin Peters, Gary Beussink, Gary Peters and John Peters pose for a photo Friday in Gordonville.

"Efficiency," he said, explaining that as prices of utilities went up, manufacturers worked to meet customer demand for furnaces and air conditioners that were more efficient.

"Better designs helped, too," Gary Peters said.

One furnace design the company has carried and installed for about the past 20 years is geothermal, which uses an underground or underwater loop to increase the system's efficiency.

John Peters said the technology for water furnaces has been around since the 1950s, but until utility costs rose to a certain point, it didn't make sense for consumers to switch.

That, and, Gary Peters said, people don't often think about replacing their furnaces or air conditioners -- until the unit breaks.

Herman and Cordelia Peters pose for a photo Friday at Peters Heating & Air Conditioning in Gordonville.

"Think of a car, 25 years ago," Gary Peters said. That car isn't nearly as efficient as a new model, he said, and a furnace or air conditioner is the same way.

The focus of the business is making sure the customer is taken care of, Gary Peters added. Racks and racks of wire, conduit, fans and other parts stretch into a storage room. After all, a customer's furnace doesn't necessarily break during business hours, so, he said, the business tries to keep plenty of parts on hand.

"You do what you gotta do, keep 'em running," Gary Peters said of the equipment the company services.

Another room is devoted to different sizes and types of filters.

Peters Heating & Air Conditioning also boasts a metal shop, where sheets of metal can be transformed into custom ductwork for new or existing construction.

Cordelia Peters said sometimes customers or vendors think the company is associated with Peters Service Company in Marble Hill, Missouri, but that isn't the case, she said.

"They're not affiliated," she said, laughing.