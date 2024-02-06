Through their art gallery, the Painted Wren and several Paint-for-a-Cause fundraisers, Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey have learned how to make murals happen.

But now, after moving the gallery from downtown Cape Girardeau across town to a new location on Whitelaw Avenue, Horrell and Bailey have begun their most ambitious project to date: a 12-foot-by-30-foot painting to mark Missouri's upcoming bicentennial that will, upon completion, be permanently installed somewhere in the State Capitol in Jefferson City.

The mural, which will be painted on a series of 15 large aluminum plates, will feature a variety of state symbols, including the Gateway Arch and Missouri State Capitol. The state's bicentennial date is Aug. 10, 2021.

The plates, Horrell said, will be completed inch by inch, much like the Paint-for-a-Cause murals, where residents could sign up and pay a dollar for the chance to paint a small square portion of the image. Participation in this mural, however, will be free, Horrell said, as he is searching for sponsors to cover the costs of the project.

"We're going to load them up in my pickup truck and take them around to different communities around the state," he said. "That way, people from all over Missouri can say that they're a part of a piece of art that's up in the Capitol."

Barb Bailey, right, looks on as Aaron Horrell holds a small mockup of what will be a 30-foot mural commemorating the Missouri state bicentennial, Friday at The Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau. TYLER GRAEF

He said by using aluminum plates, the number of contributing artists will likely be in the dozens of thousands, as some people will want to paint a square jointly with a relative or friend.

He said being in the new gallery space, just off Broadway across from Southeast Hospital, will make completing the mural much easier.

"This is a just about perfect location for us, we're hoping," Horrell said. "It's so much easier for people to find us here."

He admitted the mural project is a massive undertaking, but said he and Bailey trust it will be worth it.

"It's going to be some achievement," he said.

People on the Move

Alex Ogburn

Alex Ogburn has been named the new vice president of Saint Francis Medical Partners.

In the new role, Ogburn will focus on the health-care system's Clinically Integrated Network and Accountable Care Organization while continuing his work with the provider network, Saint Francis Medical Partners, according to a news release.

"This new role will shift my focus to working with our physicians and providers and continue our impressive gains in quality, patient satisfaction, provider experience and improved value," Ogburn said in the release. "Leveraging these strengths will help ensure our success as a system in the quickly evolving environment."

Ogburn most recently served for six years as vice president of Ambulatory Services at Saint Francis. Before joining Saint Francis Healthcare, Ogburn served as the vice president of recruiting at Merritt Hawkins Group in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Ogburn earned his Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Texas A&M University in 1996. He earned a Master of Business Administration with health-care emphasis from William Woods University in 2007.

Tameka Randle

Tameka Randle, assistant director of educational access and outreach programs at Southeast Missouri State University's Academic Support Centers, has been named the American College Testing (ACT) Postsecondary Champion for Missouri.