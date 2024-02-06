About a dozen or so vacant commercial properties will be features in a Downtown Vacant Property Open House event later this month, which Old Town Cape hopes will identify new owners and tenants for some of the structures.
"One of our organizational priorities is to fill vacant spaces in downtown Cape," said Liz Haynes, executive director of the downtown Cape Girardeau revitalization group.
The event is set for 4 to 7 p.m. March 25 and will offer an opportunity for people interested in starting or growing a business downtown to see some of the available spaces.
"We have reached out to all the vacant commercial property owners that we're aware of in our district," Haynes said. As of last week, owners of nearly a dozen vacant properties had agreed to participate in the free open house event.
"We have 11 that I can say are 100% committed, but I feel strongly there will be more than 11," she said. "If someone has commercial property for lease or for sale in the downtown area, they can call the Old Town Cape office and we can add it to the open house list until March 5."
The idea for the open house came from Old Town Cape's economic vitality committee, which focuses on capital, incentives and other economic and financial tools to help new and existing businesses develop their property, and works to create a supportive environment for entrepreneurs and innovators to help drive the local economy.
Southeast Missouri State University entrepreneurship and management professor Steven Stovall chairs Old Town Cape's open house subcommittee and says he has seen a similar concept work well in other communities.
"This is a great opportunity for the community to see some of the buildings they've been curious about," he said. "It also benefits the community as we fill some of these buildings that have sat empty for a while, thereby improving the downtown experience."
Haynes said the open house will include a "broad representation" of vacant commercial properties in the downtown district, both in terms of size and location.
"We have some on Sprigg Street, several on Broadway, one on North Main, one on Themis, one on William and I expect a few more on several other streets," she said.
A list of the participating properties will be posted on Old Town Cape's Facebook page in the days after the March 5 registration deadline. In addition, lists and maps of the properties will be provided at each location during the open house March 25.
"There is no fee for property owners to be involved and no fee for the public to attend," Haynes said. "We don't want any obstacles to a potential sale and that's why we made it a free event."
Anyone with vacant commercial property in the downtown district who would like to participate in the Vacant Property Open House can do so by emailing info@oldtowncape.org no later than March 5.
Leet EyeCare in Cape Girardeau will break ground this week for new offices at 3158 Blattner Drive, just two lots east of the optometry practice's existing location at 3230 Blattner Drive.
The practice has reportedly outgrown its current location, making it necessary to relocate to a new facility, which is expected to be completed in 2022.
The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday at the new construction site.
In a "normal" year, Old Town Cape, Cape Girardeau's downtown revitalization organization, would host a spring banquet to recognize accomplishments of the past year and acknowledge efforts of downtown investors, businesses, property owners and volunteers.
But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is not an ordinary year, so rather than a banquet, Old Town Cape is kicking off a three-week social media campaign, starting this week, to highlight those accomplishments and efforts.
According to a statement from Old Town Cape, the organization "felt it was essential to carry on with the tradition of highlighting the major achievements made organizationally and within the community during 2020."
The social media campaign, it said, "will be a celebration of downtown, its accomplishments, awards and aspirations."
The campaign will run through March 19 on Old Town Cape's Facebook and Instagram channels.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — The application deadline for the associate of applied science in occupational therapy assistant program at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff has been extended to March 15.
The OTA program prepares students to practice as certified occupational therapy assistants after meeting certification and state licensure standards. The program is part of the Missouri Health Professions Consortium, which offers programs coordinated through the University of Missouri.
Program details are included on the enrollment application form, which can be found online at www.trcc.edu/admissions/application.
The Small Business Development Center at Southeast Missouri State University is offering six free online workshops in March on a variety of subjects focused on enhancing small business operations.
Although the workshops are free of charge, advance registration is required. They include:
A Zoom link to each of the online presentations will be emailed to participants before the workshops begin.
ULLIN, Ill. — Shawnee Community College has scheduled its annual job fair for March 17, but this year the event will take place virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The online event, which will take place from 9 until 11 a.m. that day, is open to the public, although employers and job seekers are asked to register in advance at www.shawneecc.edu/job-fair.
Applications for Saint Francis Healthcare's 2021 scholarship program, providing more than 20 scholarships of up to $2,000 to students pursuing careers in health-related fields, are now available.
The scholarships, which are funded by the Saint Francis Foundation and Saint Francis Auxiliary, include the Steven C. Bjelich Executive Scholarship, which is available to students pursing a master's degree in health care administration. The Bjelich scholarship provides $5,000 annually to one recipient every two years.
Scholarship applicants must complete at least one year as a student in an accredited health care program and must be currently enrolled. Applicants must also have a minimum 3.0 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale and must live in the Saint Francis Healthcare System's service area, as defined by the application.
Scholarship recipients are allowed one scholarship per year for a maximum of two years.
The scholarship application form is available at www.foundation.sfmc.net/scholarship. Completed applications must be submitted to the Saint Francis Foundation, along with all required documentation, by 5 p.m. July 16.
Since its inception in 1980, the Saint Francis scholarship program has provided nearly $800,000 in educational grants to college students pursuing careers in health care.
More information about the program is available by calling the Saint Francis Foundation, (573) 331-5133.
Licensed clinical psychologist Carly Beckett has joined the full-time staff at the Southeast Missouri State University Autism Center for Diagnosis and Treatment, 611 N. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.
Beckett previously served as a postdoctoral intern for one year at the autism center before accepting her new position at the facility.
Filling the full-time licensed clinical psychologist position allows the autism center to see individuals awaiting an autism diagnosis more quickly and gives clients faster access to psychological therapies, according to Renee Patrick, the center's director.
In addition to her client responsibilities, Beckett will also lead grand rounds at the autism center, which serves about 100 clients monthly with many of them seen multiple times each week for therapies. Clients range in age from 1 to 69 and come from 19 Southeast Missouri counties.
The facility specializes in research and evidence-based intervention practices, offering applied behavior analytic (ABA) interventions, psychotherapy, and speech language pathology services, each with specific intervention programs.
More information about the university's autism center is available by calling (573) 986-4985, by emailing autismcenter@semo.edu or by visiting www.semo.edu/autismcenter.
n
Saint Francis Healthcare System has announced new leadership roles for three employees — Jeremy Jones, Lanae Romann and Gayla Tripp.
Jones has been named the health care system's financial planning and analysis manager. He joined Saint Francis in 2012 as a financial data analyst and has served as controller and manager of accounting. In his new role, Jones is responsible for management of financial systems used for the health care system's financial reporting and analysis.
Romann, a registered nurse, transitioned into her new role as patient care manager of Saint Francis Medical Center's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in January. Before that, she was the medical center's manager of accreditation and compliance and served as an accredited compliance coordinator, performance improvement specialist, registered nurse and administrative partner. In her new position, she is responsible for the NICU's clinical leadership and is accountable for the delivery and standards of care in the unit.
Tripp, also a registered nurse, was named manager of accreditation and compliance at Saint Francis in late January. In her new position, she is responsible for day-to-day performance improvement operations as well as supporting various accreditation and compliance duties. Before assuming her current role, Tripp served as an infection preventionist and manager of infection prevention and environmental services.
The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's March First Friday Coffee is slated for Friday morning at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center. Doors open at 7 a.m. with a program beginning at about 7:40 a.m.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance will be limited to 100, social distancing will be encouraged, masks will be required and attendees must register in advance. Registration through the chamber's website, www.capechamber.com, will end at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The program and sponsor announcements can be viewed live on the chamber's Facebook page.
The City of Cape Girardeau received several business license applications recently, including applications from:
Want more local business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Visit www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.