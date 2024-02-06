About a dozen or so vacant commercial properties will be features in a Downtown Vacant Property Open House event later this month, which Old Town Cape hopes will identify new owners and tenants for some of the structures.

"One of our organizational priorities is to fill vacant spaces in downtown Cape," said Liz Haynes, executive director of the downtown Cape Girardeau revitalization group.

The event is set for 4 to 7 p.m. March 25 and will offer an opportunity for people interested in starting or growing a business downtown to see some of the available spaces.

"We have reached out to all the vacant commercial property owners that we're aware of in our district," Haynes said. As of last week, owners of nearly a dozen vacant properties had agreed to participate in the free open house event.

"We have 11 that I can say are 100% committed, but I feel strongly there will be more than 11," she said. "If someone has commercial property for lease or for sale in the downtown area, they can call the Old Town Cape office and we can add it to the open house list until March 5."

The idea for the open house came from Old Town Cape's economic vitality committee, which focuses on capital, incentives and other economic and financial tools to help new and existing businesses develop their property, and works to create a supportive environment for entrepreneurs and innovators to help drive the local economy.

Southeast Missouri State University entrepreneurship and management professor Steven Stovall chairs Old Town Cape's open house subcommittee and says he has seen a similar concept work well in other communities.

"This is a great opportunity for the community to see some of the buildings they've been curious about," he said. "It also benefits the community as we fill some of these buildings that have sat empty for a while, thereby improving the downtown experience."

Haynes said the open house will include a "broad representation" of vacant commercial properties in the downtown district, both in terms of size and location.

"We have some on Sprigg Street, several on Broadway, one on North Main, one on Themis, one on William and I expect a few more on several other streets," she said.

A list of the participating properties will be posted on Old Town Cape's Facebook page in the days after the March 5 registration deadline. In addition, lists and maps of the properties will be provided at each location during the open house March 25.

"There is no fee for property owners to be involved and no fee for the public to attend," Haynes said. "We don't want any obstacles to a potential sale and that's why we made it a free event."

Anyone with vacant commercial property in the downtown district who would like to participate in the Vacant Property Open House can do so by emailing info@oldtowncape.org no later than March 5.

Groundbreaking scheduled for new Leet EyeCare offices

Leet EyeCare in Cape Girardeau will break ground this week for new offices at 3158 Blattner Drive, just two lots east of the optometry practice's existing location at 3230 Blattner Drive.

The practice has reportedly outgrown its current location, making it necessary to relocate to a new facility, which is expected to be completed in 2022.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday at the new construction site.

Old Town Cape plans social media campaign in lieu of banquet

In a "normal" year, Old Town Cape, Cape Girardeau's downtown revitalization organization, would host a spring banquet to recognize accomplishments of the past year and acknowledge efforts of downtown investors, businesses, property owners and volunteers.

But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is not an ordinary year, so rather than a banquet, Old Town Cape is kicking off a three-week social media campaign, starting this week, to highlight those accomplishments and efforts.

According to a statement from Old Town Cape, the organization "felt it was essential to carry on with the tradition of highlighting the major achievements made organizationally and within the community during 2020."

The social media campaign, it said, "will be a celebration of downtown, its accomplishments, awards and aspirations."

The campaign will run through March 19 on Old Town Cape's Facebook and Instagram channels.

Three Rivers extends application deadline for OTA program

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — The application deadline for the associate of applied science in occupational therapy assistant program at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff has been extended to March 15.

The OTA program prepares students to practice as certified occupational therapy assistants after meeting certification and state licensure standards. The program is part of the Missouri Health Professions Consortium, which offers programs coordinated through the University of Missouri.

Program details are included on the enrollment application form, which can be found online at www.trcc.edu/admissions/application.

SBDC offering free business workshops

The Small Business Development Center at Southeast Missouri State University is offering six free online workshops in March on a variety of subjects focused on enhancing small business operations.

Although the workshops are free of charge, advance registration is required. They include:

First Steps to Government Contracting — 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday. Featuring information about what it takes to do business with federal and state government agencies. Register online at www.missouri.ecenterdirect.com/events/22662 .

How to Market to the Government — 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. This program will help businesses improve their odds of winning bids with state and federal government agencies and how to work with government procurement agencies. To register, go to www.missouri.ecenterdirect.com/events/22663 .

How to Interview Job Applicants — 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. Explore how to ask questions that will help employers hire the right person for the right position. Register online at www.missouri.ecenterdirect.com/events/22688 .

Search Engine Optimization, Part One, The Basics — 11 a.m. to noon March 9. Find out what you can do to improve your business' online presence. To register, go to www.missouri.ecenterdirect.com/events/22687 .

Search Engine Optimization, Part Two, Taking it to the Next Level — 11 a.m. to noon March 16. This workshop will include tools and resources to analyze and understand what businesses can do to improve their online marketing. Register online at www.missouri.ecenterdirect.com/events/22689 .

Search Engine Optimization, Part Three, Advanced Practices and Implementation — 11 a.m. to noon March 23. This workshop will focus on technical aspects of how to make search engine optimization work for your business. To register, go to www.missouri.ecenterdirect.com/events/22690 .

A Zoom link to each of the online presentations will be emailed to participants before the workshops begin.