Business Notebook: Old Town Cape entries honored by state group

A pair of entries from Old Town Cape took top honors in their respective categories last week at Missouri Main Street Connection's annual Evening of Excellence awards ceremony.

Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse was recognized in the category of "Best Facade Rehabilitation Under $10,000" and Old Town Cape itself received the "Creative New Event Award, Accredited/Associate Tier" for its Monster Mash Car Bash.

The awards ceremony took place Thursday night in a "virtual" format on Missouri Main Street Connection's Facebook platform due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony honored communities, individuals, business and organizations from across the state that have completed exemplary rehabilitation work. Competitive nominations were submitted for projects, activities, and individuals in 15 categories that covered various aspects of design, economic vitality, organization, promotion and other efforts related to downtown revitalization.

Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse

The Erlbacher Buildings in the 1100 block of Broadway were listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2009 in recognition of their architectural significance. Constructed in 1957-1958, the nearly twin buildings are an example of the "streamline modern" style of architecture and, because of preservation efforts by past and present owners, the buildings have been well preserved and appear today much as they did in the 1950s.

Carisa Stark rehabilitated the structure at 1107 Broadway in 2019, opening Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse there in June last year. The rehabilitation included minimal impact to the building itself, while creating maximum impact to the aesthetic of the downtown area.

The Monster Mash Car Bash, a blend of a car show and traditional "trunk-or-treat" event hosted by Old Town Cape, was held Oct. 27 in downtown Cape Girardeau. Submitted

Monster Mash Car Bash

Old Town Cape created the Monster Mash Car Bash as a family Halloween event in downtown Cape Girardeau and was a blend of a car show and traditional "trunk-or-treat" event.

The two-hour event, held on a Sunday afternoon on a modest budget, relied on connections with a local car club to draw automobile participants. It not only drew classic cars, but also attracted more than 1,000 people to the downtown area.

The event accomplished all of its objectives, including drawing foot traffic to downtown Cape Girardeau, increasing awareness of Old Town Cape, and offering a family-friendly Halloween event in the downtown area.

Jackson issues business license renewal reminder

If you own or operate a business in Jackson and haven't renewed your 2020-2021 business license, you're about a month late.

According to a news release issued last week by Jackson City Clerk/Treasurer Liza Walker, the filing deadline for the current license year that began July 1 was June 30.

"If you conduct any business within the city limits of Jackson, you are required to get a business or contractor license unless specifically exempted by state statute," the release stated.

State exemptions, according to Missouri statutes, include ministers, duly accredited Christian Science practitioners, teachers, college professors, priests, lawyers, certified public accountants, dentists, chiropractors, optometrists, physicians, surgeons and chiropodists.

In addition, the professions of insurance agent/broker, veterinarian, architect, professional engineer, land surveyor, auctioneer, and real estate broker or salesperson only require a license if a business office is maintained within Jackson's city limits.

Renewal notices and application forms have been mailed to all businesses and contractors currently licensed with the City of Jackson. Any business owner or contractor who did not receive a renewal application can download the form through the city's website, www.jacksonmo.org.