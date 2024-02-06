Couple starts healthy meal prep business

A Cape Girardeau couple recently created a business designed to provide healthy meals for people who don't have time to cook for themselves, need a healthier diet or both.

David and Tori Mincemeyer started their business, called Balanced Meal Prep, a few months ago.

"With Balanced Meal Prep, we release a menu of individual entrees each week," explained Tori Mincemeyer, a registered dietitian. Based on customer choices, the Mincemeyers prepare a week's worth of meals on Sundays for customer pickup on Mondays.

More information about Balanced Meal Prep is available at www.bnsofcape.com. The business can also be reached at bnsofcape@gmail.com.

Whitney Choate

In addition to Balanced Meal Prep, Tori Mincemeyer started a nutrition consulting service in January called Living Nutrition.

"I guide people to make peace with food and their bodies to discover more of an authentic healthy lifestyle," she explained. "I take what's called a 'nondiet approach,' meaning I don't tell people to cut out the foods they love. Instead, I help them find an eating style that fits their lifestyle, honoring their health and their taste buds."

More information about Living Nutrition can be found at www.livingnutritionllc.com.

Awards & recognitions

Whitney Choate, a special-education teacher and instructional technology specialist at Cape Girardeau Central High School, has received the Young Educator Award from the Midwest Education Technology Community. The award was presented earlier this month at the organization's annual convention in St. Charles, Missouri.

Lisa Freese

The Young Educator Award is presented to an instructor younger than 35 who demonstrates vision, innovation, action and transformation using technology to improve teaching and learning techniques.

In her career readiness class, Choate's students have used a 3D printer to create a student-led business and she has streamlined data collection processes within the school system.

Choate is in her ninth year teaching special education and her third year as an instructional technology specialist at the high school and is the co-host of "Tough Talk with Teachers," a podcast dedicated to overcoming educational career obstacles.

She graduated from Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky, with a degree in elementary and special education and earned a Master of Arts in special education (autism) from Southeast Missouri State University. She plans to start studies toward a specialist degree in educational leadership-instructional technology this summer.

n

Jane Clark

Several members of Berkshire Hathaway Bridgeport Realtors were recently recognized for attaining various sales levels.

Lisa Freese received the President's Circle Award, which is awarded to the top 5% of all sales associates in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Network; Jane Clark and Jo Duff both received Leading Edge Society awards, which the company gives to the top 8% of all sales associates; and Ricki Ing received an Honor Society Award, presented to the top 14% of all sales associates in the network.