September has been declared Workforce Development Month by Gov. Mike Parson.

In a statement issued last week, Parson said several higher education and job training programs in the state will be promoted during the month.

"Missouri is finding ways to expand, modernize, sustain apprenticeships and work-based learning, enhance regional workforce development and ensure we are building the labor force that businesses need to make Missouri the best place to live and work in America," Parson said in a statement issued by the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development.

During the month, the department will host virtual job fairs, launch the state's new Missouri Apprentice Connect portal, host the annual Chief Local Elected Officials Summit, and will reopen the remaining Missouri Job Centers that have been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Missouri is also partnering with CompTIA, one of the world's largest not-for-profit trade organizations, to begin free information technology training and certifications for workers who have been displaced by the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

In addition, a previously announced partnership with Coursera, another free training program, has extended its enrollment deadline from Sept. 30 to Oct. 31.

More information is available at www.jobs.mo.gov/return-strong.

Bridge limits restrict heavy truck traffic

Deterioration discovered during recent inspections have led the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) to restrict heavy loads on the Mississippi River bridge between Perry County and Chester, Illinois.

New weight limit signage is being installed this week listing a maximum vehicle weight limit of 25 tons (50,000 pounds). In making the weight limit announcement last week, MoDOT said a standard semi-truck weighs approximately 40 tons (80,000 pounds), which means most commercial truck traffic — including those carrying grain, grain co-products and livestock — will not be allowed to cross the bridge until repairs are made.

In the meantime, heavy vehicles traveling between Missouri and Illinois will be required to cross the Mississippi using the Interstate 255 bridge in St. Louis County or the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Cape Girardeau.

According to MoDOT, plans for bridge repairs are underway and a timeline for the work is being developed. Once repairs are complete, the bridge's vehicle weight limit will be increased to 40 tons.

Schnucks making gift to charitable foundation

Schnuck Markets Inc. announced last week its customers, vendors and the company have pledged a gift of $850,000 to benefit the Folds of Honor Foundation, a not-for-profit that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military service members killed or injured in the line of duty.

The contribution was generated through a campaign that ran July 1 through Aug. 11 at all 112 Schnucks locations in four states, including the company's Cape Girardeau store, which allowed customers to "round up" their purchases to the nearest dollar.

Schnucks customers donated $808,000 during the campaign, while contributions by Schnucks, its teammates and others brought the total gift to $850,000.

This was the third year Schnucks as partnered with Folds of Honor. Over those years, the grocery chain's campaigns have raised $3.2 million, which has helped fund 620 scholarships.

Gearheads moving to new Jackson location

Gearheads, an automotive repair business at 2961 Highway 25 on the south side of Jackson, will move to a more central location in the community later this month.

The business, which will mark its 10th anniversary in April, is relocating to 415 S. Hope St., a location formerly occupied by Strickert's Service Station and next door to the NAPA Auto Parts store at 403 S. Hope St.

Tentative opening date at the new location is Sept. 21.

Codefi announces digital 'upskilling' initiative

Codefi, in partnership with the Center on Rural Innovation and Udacity, is offering free four-week courses and scholarships for "nanodegrees" to residents of several counties in Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky in the areas of digital marketing fundamentals, business analysis fundamentals and front-end developer fundamentals.

The courses are part of the partnership's "Future is Digital" challenge, an initiative dedicated to tech upskilling to help ensure residents of rural communities are equipped to participate in the 21st century digital economy.

"From 2010 through 2016, digital jobs had the fastest wage growth rate and the second-fastest job growth average, but only 5% of tech workers live in rural America," according to a Codefi news release.

A free 40-hour foundational course will begin Sept. 22 and participants will have until Nov. 2 to complete it. After which, scholarships will be awarded for nanodegree coursework that will begin in mid-November and run through February.

People in the following counties are eligible to participate in the coursework:

Missouri — Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry, Scott and Stoddard

Illinois — Alexander, Massac, Pulaski and Union

Kentucky — Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall and McCracken

More information is available online at www.codefiworks.com/futureisdigital.

VA offering suicide prevention training

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — A free suicide awareness and prevention training program, sponsored by the John J. Pershing VA medical Center, will be offered via telephone next week for caregivers of military veterans.