Southeast Missourian editor Bob Miller held an impromptu staff meeting a couple of weeks ago and made an announcement he said we could not share.
Now mind you, telling a group of newspaper writers they can't report a story is like telling a leaf it can't fall from a tree; it's just not right not to write. Still, we agreed to Bob's request, but I did so with the caveat that when the time was right, he would give me the "exclusive" and allow me to break the news here in my business column.
The time is now right and I can announce that after 20 years with Rust Communications, Bob's last day with the newspaper will be Sept. 19.
While not revealing full details, Bob told me he will become the general manager of a new fitness and wellness website that will be headquartered in Cape Girardeau. That's all his new employer wants in the public domain for the time being.
"I will miss the newspaper life and journalism tremendously," he told me. "I have always loved the work, and I cherish the relationships I built inside the walls at the corner of Broadway and Lorimier."
Bob said he feels it's "time to move on and seek out new ways to use my skills and talents and see how they translate outside of journalism."
Bob's journalism career began in the mid-1990s when he was a student at Southeast Missouri State University. At age 19, he was a part-time sports and news reporter at the Rust-owned Banner-Press newspaper in Marble Hill, Missouri. A few months after Bob started, the editor left, leaving Bob to fill the void at age 20.
From the Banner-Press, Bob worked a short time for the Fulton Sun in Fulton, Missouri, before joining the Southeast Missourian in 1998 as a sports reporter. He went on to become the newspaper's Jackson bureau reporter, county government reporter and then night news editor.
Bob left the Missourian in 2006 and worked briefly for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, but was recruited back to Cape Girardeau in 2007 to be the Missourian's managing editor. He became editor after Joe Sullivan retired from the position in 2008.
Although we've been casual acquaintances for years, my working relationship with Bob only goes back to April of this year when he hired me to fill in as business editor and general news writer.
My first impressions were that Bob has a penchant for plaid shirts and a pun for every occasion. He has also had the patience of a saint when it came to teaching me how to use the Missourian's computers and software systems. (When I left the paper 33 years ago, we still had typewriters in the newsroom.)
Others here know Bob much better than I. Several of them shared their thoughts about Bob:
"Bob's greatest asset is his conviction to expose injustice," said senior staff writer Mark Bliss. "Bob has brought a commitment to investigative journalism to this newspaper and has been an enormous help to me as I worked on various investigative pieces. He will truly be missed in the newsroom."
Sports reporter Jeff Breer remembers when a "fuzzy-cheeked Bob Miller" started at the Missourian when Breer was serving as the Missourian's sports editor.
"Bob was in his early 20s and working in Fulton -- which just happened to be where former Perryville athlete Scott Pingel was setting Division III career receiving records at Westminster College. It was Bob's first assignment, and a polished story arrived before he ever spent a day in the Missourian's newsroom. At the time, it was confirmation of talents that would serve him and the Missourian well," Breer remarked, adding, "Bob wrote compelling stories that carried him well beyond sports. His combination of intrigue, writing skills, good news judgment and puns have injected life into an award-winning newsroom and provided direction for years."
"Bob Miller has built an incredible career in local journalism," Southeast Missourian assistant publisher Lucas Presson said. "Starting out at the Banner-Press while still a teenager to most recently serving as the editor of the Missourian, Bob has developed his storytelling craft with a goal of providing readers smart content that informs, inspires and engages. His leadership has helped set the Southeast Missourian up for success in the many years ahead."
According to Missourian publisher and Rust Communications co-president Jon K. Rust, "Bob has played important roles at the Southeast Missourian over the past 23 years Starting at our Marble Hill newspaper, he rose to the rank of editor where he has led capably for the past 11 years. He's been a valued colleague, a good friend and a key part of a great team. He will be missed."
Now on to the rest of this week's Business Notebook ...
According to a story Friday in the Sikeston (Missouri) Standard Democrat, the Sikeston Factory Outlet Stores facility in Miner, Missouri, is for sale.
Tom Kelsey of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate in Cape Girardeau told the newspaper he is seeking buyers for the mall. The 118,688-square-foot retail center on 11.31 acres is being marketed nationwide for prospective buyers.
Located just west of Sikeston's Interstate-55 interchange, the Sikeston Factory Outlet Stores opened its doors in May 1993, and according to the shopping center website, sees more than a million guests per year.
According to Kelsey, there is already some interest for the development that's price is listed at $1.6 million.
There are more than 15 factory outlets and currently 68% are occupied.
Kyla Evans, marketing manager at the Sikeston Factory Outlet Stores, had no comment when contacted by the newspaper.
Beltone Hearing Aid Center has moved to its new location in West Park Village, 2526 William St. in Cape Girardeau, effective today. The business had previously been at 1131 N. Kingshighway.
The new location is next to Snap Fitness in a space that has been completely renovated, according to Tom Kelsey of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate, which handled the transaction.
Beltone has more than 1,500 independently owned hearing care centers throughout the United States, providing hearing screenings, hearing aid fittings and follow-up care for their customers.
Doug Koch has been named vice provost at Southeast Missouri State University. His appointment was effective Sunday. Koch comes to Southeast from the University of Central Missouri (UCM) in Warrensburg, where he was vice provost of academic programs and services.
Koch is returning to Southeast where he had previously served as an instructor, assistant professor, associate professor and interim chairman of Southeast's former Department of Industrial and Engineering Technology from 2003 to 2012.
"I am very pleased that Dr. Koch will be joining Southeast," commented Southeast provost Mike Godard, who came to the Cape Girardeau campus in July from UCM where he was interim provost.
"I have worked with Dr. Godard for several years and am excited and honored to be able to continue to work with him and support his strategic vision for academic affairs," Koch said.
As vice provost, Koch will be the university's liaison to the Higher Learning Commission and the Missouri Department of Higher Education. He will also oversee areas in academic affairs that affect student success. In addition, he will be responsible for developing partnerships with the university's vice presidents, deans, faculty students, staff and committees.
Koch holds a doctoral degree in curriculum and instruction/technology education from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, a Master of Arts in technology education from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, and an undergraduate degree in industrial technology education from the University of Wyoming in Laramie.
n
Tameka Herrion, former scholarship manager for the St. Louis Community Foundation, has been named the new director of college planning at Southeast Missouri State University. A Southeast alumna, Herrion began her new duties as of Sunday and will represent Southeast in the St. Louis metropolitan area.
"I am ecstatic to be rejoining the Southeast family, though I don't feel as if I've ever really left," Herrion said in a news release from the university.
As director of college planning, Herrion will provide group and individual assistance to students and families with the admissions, financial aid and scholarship processes. She will also offer presentations promoting college readiness for students, families and schools in the St. Louis area where nearly 40% of first-time college students who attend Southeast come from.
Herrion earned an undergraduate degree in health management in 2002 and a graduate degree in higher education administration in 2005, both at Southeast. Since that time, she has been employed at Ranken Technical College as director and TRIO student support services program from 2005 to 2015 before joining the St. Louis Community Foundation.
n
Kevin A. Govero has been named to chair the Saint Francis Healthcare System Board of Directors. He has been a member of the board since 2003 and served as the board's vice chairman the past three years.
Before serving on the health care system board, Govero was a member and chairman of the Saint Francis Foundation Board.
He has served on numerous Saint Francis board committees including the executive, governance, compliance and risk, quality and finance committees as well as the Black River Medical Center reorganization task force.
Govero is involved with several community organizations including the Cape Girardeau Lion's Club, the Notre Dame Boosters Club, the United Way and Southeast Missouri Crime Stoppers. He is the owner and president of BP Financial Services Inc.
Becky Hoover, a certified nursing assistant at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau, was named Missouri's 2019 CNA of the Year at the 71st annual Missouri Health Care Association (MHCA) convention last week in Branson, Missouri.
The CNA of the Year award recognizes the "most dedicated and caring certified nursing assistant who strives to give quality care to all residents," according to a news release from the MHCA.
Hoover was just out of high school when she went to work at the Missouri Veterans Home 24 years ago, and although she works primarily as a CNA, she also volunteers to assist in a variety of other ways.
"Becky definitely puts her heart and soul into her job," a colleague wrote when nominating her for the award, adding she "is the staff member that her supervisors, her co-workers and the residents know they can always count on."
The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is expanding its staff to include a part-time membership sales representative. Salary will be commission-based. More information about the position can be found at the Cape chamber's website, www.capechamber.com.
n
The annual Leadership Cape team presentations will take place as part of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee this Friday at the Isle Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center. The event is open to chamber members and guests. Doors open at 7 a.m. with the program beginning at 7:30 a.m. A continental breakfast will be provided.
n
The Cape chamber will host a ribbon cutting at noon Friday to commemorate the opening of StevMark Home's new home at 610 S. Kingshighway. Lunch will be provided, compliments of Benjamin Moore.
n
The Cape chamber's next Women's Network lunch program is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center. The program will be a community update panel discussion featuring Cape Girardeau deputy city manager Molly Mehner, chamber president and CEO John Mehner and Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Charlie Herbst. A $15 registration fee includes a buffet lunch prepared by CTC culinary students. Online registration is available through the chamber website.
Steve Jacobson of Madison, Wisconsin, has filed a business license application to operate a Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. office at 1021 Kingsway Drive, Unit 11-C, in Cape Girardeau. According to the application, the business opened July 31.
n
Richard and Paula Barber of Cape Girardeau have submitted a business license application to operate Barbers LLC at 4014 Nash Road in Cape Girardeau. The mattress sales business is scheduled to open later this week, according to the application.
Got a Person on the Move at your business? Submit online at www.semissourian.com/forms/peopleonthemove.
Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.