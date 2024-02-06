Southeast Missourian editor Bob Miller held an impromptu staff meeting a couple of weeks ago and made an announcement he said we could not share.

Now mind you, telling a group of newspaper writers they can't report a story is like telling a leaf it can't fall from a tree; it's just not right not to write. Still, we agreed to Bob's request, but I did so with the caveat that when the time was right, he would give me the "exclusive" and allow me to break the news here in my business column.

The time is now right and I can announce that after 20 years with Rust Communications, Bob's last day with the newspaper will be Sept. 19.

While not revealing full details, Bob told me he will become the general manager of a new fitness and wellness website that will be headquartered in Cape Girardeau. That's all his new employer wants in the public domain for the time being.

"I will miss the newspaper life and journalism tremendously," he told me. "I have always loved the work, and I cherish the relationships I built inside the walls at the corner of Broadway and Lorimier."

Bob said he feels it's "time to move on and seek out new ways to use my skills and talents and see how they translate outside of journalism."

Bob's journalism career began in the mid-1990s when he was a student at Southeast Missouri State University. At age 19, he was a part-time sports and news reporter at the Rust-owned Banner-Press newspaper in Marble Hill, Missouri. A few months after Bob started, the editor left, leaving Bob to fill the void at age 20.

From the Banner-Press, Bob worked a short time for the Fulton Sun in Fulton, Missouri, before joining the Southeast Missourian in 1998 as a sports reporter. He went on to become the newspaper's Jackson bureau reporter, county government reporter and then night news editor.

Bob left the Missourian in 2006 and worked briefly for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, but was recruited back to Cape Girardeau in 2007 to be the Missourian's managing editor. He became editor after Joe Sullivan retired from the position in 2008.

Although we've been casual acquaintances for years, my working relationship with Bob only goes back to April of this year when he hired me to fill in as business editor and general news writer.

My first impressions were that Bob has a penchant for plaid shirts and a pun for every occasion. He has also had the patience of a saint when it came to teaching me how to use the Missourian's computers and software systems. (When I left the paper 33 years ago, we still had typewriters in the newsroom.)

Others here know Bob much better than I. Several of them shared their thoughts about Bob:

"Bob's greatest asset is his conviction to expose injustice," said senior staff writer Mark Bliss. "Bob has brought a commitment to investigative journalism to this newspaper and has been an enormous help to me as I worked on various investigative pieces. He will truly be missed in the newsroom."

Sports reporter Jeff Breer remembers when a "fuzzy-cheeked Bob Miller" started at the Missourian when Breer was serving as the Missourian's sports editor.

"Bob was in his early 20s and working in Fulton -- which just happened to be where former Perryville athlete Scott Pingel was setting Division III career receiving records at Westminster College. It was Bob's first assignment, and a polished story arrived before he ever spent a day in the Missourian's newsroom. At the time, it was confirmation of talents that would serve him and the Missourian well," Breer remarked, adding, "Bob wrote compelling stories that carried him well beyond sports. His combination of intrigue, writing skills, good news judgment and puns have injected life into an award-winning newsroom and provided direction for years."

"Bob Miller has built an incredible career in local journalism," Southeast Missourian assistant publisher Lucas Presson said. "Starting out at the Banner-Press while still a teenager to most recently serving as the editor of the Missourian, Bob has developed his storytelling craft with a goal of providing readers smart content that informs, inspires and engages. His leadership has helped set the Southeast Missourian up for success in the many years ahead."

According to Missourian publisher and Rust Communications co-president Jon K. Rust, "Bob has played important roles at the Southeast Missourian over the past 23 years Starting at our Marble Hill newspaper, he rose to the rank of editor where he has led capably for the past 11 years. He's been a valued colleague, a good friend and a key part of a great team. He will be missed."

Now on to the rest of this week's Business Notebook ...

Sikeston outlet mall is available for sale

According to a story Friday in the Sikeston (Missouri) Standard Democrat, the Sikeston Factory Outlet Stores facility in Miner, Missouri, is for sale.

Tom Kelsey of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate in Cape Girardeau told the newspaper he is seeking buyers for the mall. The 118,688-square-foot retail center on 11.31 acres is being marketed nationwide for prospective buyers.

Located just west of Sikeston's Interstate-55 interchange, the Sikeston Factory Outlet Stores opened its doors in May 1993, and according to the shopping center website, sees more than a million guests per year.

According to Kelsey, there is already some interest for the development that's price is listed at $1.6 million.

There are more than 15 factory outlets and currently 68% are occupied.

Kyla Evans, marketing manager at the Sikeston Factory Outlet Stores, had no comment when contacted by the newspaper.

Hearing aid center in new location

Beltone Hearing Aid Center has moved to its new location in West Park Village, 2526 William St. in Cape Girardeau, effective today. The business had previously been at 1131 N. Kingshighway.

The new location is next to Snap Fitness in a space that has been completely renovated, according to Tom Kelsey of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate, which handled the transaction.

Beltone has more than 1,500 independently owned hearing care centers throughout the United States, providing hearing screenings, hearing aid fittings and follow-up care for their customers.

People on the Move

Doug Koch

Doug Koch has been named vice provost at Southeast Missouri State University. His appointment was effective Sunday. Koch comes to Southeast from the University of Central Missouri (UCM) in Warrensburg, where he was vice provost of academic programs and services.

Koch is returning to Southeast where he had previously served as an instructor, assistant professor, associate professor and interim chairman of Southeast's former Department of Industrial and Engineering Technology from 2003 to 2012.

"I am very pleased that Dr. Koch will be joining Southeast," commented Southeast provost Mike Godard, who came to the Cape Girardeau campus in July from UCM where he was interim provost.