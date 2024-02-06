Missouri is allocating nearly $50 million to support expansion of broadband services throughout the state, according to an announcement last week by the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The funding will include support directed to telehealth and education broadband services and is coming in large part from the state's COVID-19 response funds.

In addition to endorsing the $50 million funding package, Gov. Mike Parson also signed House Bill 1768, which expands Missouri's existing broadband grant program through 2027.

"Providing Missourians essential services during this time is one of our top priorities," the governor said in a statement released by the Missouri Department of Economic Development. "Ensuring citizens have appropriate access to telehealth and education and that they are able to telework is critical. These are not optional services and we want to do our best to increase connectivity across the state."

The Department of Economic Development estimates 300,000 Missouri households, 195,000 elementary and secondary students and 54,000 businesses and farms in the state lack high-speed internet connectivity.

The funding includes funding in the following areas:

Emergency Broadband Investment — $20 million to establish a reimbursement program for broadband providers to assist them with construction costs for new broadband expansion to households with students or vulnerable populations.

Telehealth — $5.25 million to support connectivity for telehealth services in partnership with the Missouri Telehealth Network through the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Medicine.

Libraries — $2.5 million will be allocated to implement and administer a grant program for the state's libraries to access resources for hot spots and Wi-Fi enabled devices to support telehealth and higher education students.

K-12 Distance Learning — The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will allocate $10 million of coronavirus relief funding to enhance student connectivity.

Higher Education Distance Learning — The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development will allocate $10 million to public universities and other postsecondary institutions to upgrade campus broadband networks.

Saint Francis named to 'Top 100' hospitals list

Saint Francis Medical Center has been named to the list of Fortune/IBM Watson Health's 100 Top Hospitals for 2020. According to a statement released last week by Saint Francis, this is the first time Saint Francis has been recognized as one of the top-performing large community hospitals in the United States and is the only large community hospital in Missouri to be so recognized.

The annual study by IBM Watson Health included an evaluation of 3,134 short-term, acute care, nonfederal hospitals in the nation on the basis of clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health.

According to IBM Watson Health, the hospitals included on the list had better results on key clinical and operational performance indicators in comparison to similar hospitals. Those indicators include survival rates, patient complications, health care-associated infections, 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates, length of stay, throughput in emergency rooms, inpatient expenses, profitability and patient satisfaction ratings.

The complete list may be found at www.Fortune.com. More information is also available at www.sfmc.net/Top100.

Old Town Cape among 2020 award finalists

Old Town Cape, Cape Girardeau's downtown revitalization organization, is one of several Missouri "Main Street" organizations that will be recognized this year at the Missouri Main Street Connection's annual awards ceremony later this month.

MMSC's annual Evening of Excellence Awards Ceremony will take place "virtually" at 7 p.m. July 30 in a live webcast on Facebook. The event will honor and celebrate communities, individuals, businesses and organizations from across the state that have been involved in various downtown revitalization efforts in their respective communities.

Last year, several individuals and businesses from Cape Girardeau were recognized at MMSC's 2019 annual awards, including Old Town Cape's Historic Landmark Preservation Group as the state's Best Large Scale Project, Zickfield's Jewelry & Gifts as MMSC's Business of the Year and Isle Casino (now Century Casino), which was recognized as MMSC's 2019 Premier Partner.

For this year's awards competition, nominations were submitted for projects, activities and individuals in 15 categories covering various aspects of design, economic vitality, organization, promotion and other efforts related to downtown revitalization.

In addition to Old Town Cape, other semifinalists being recognized this year include downtown revitalizations from 13 other Missouri communities — Albany, Blue Springs, Clinton, Excelsior Springs, Independence, Joplin, Lee's Summit, Liberty, Pleasant Hill, Trenton, Warrensburg, Warrenton and Washington.

MMSC is a not-for-profit organization designed to help Missouri communities preserve their historic commercial districts through economic revitalization, MMSC provides services and trainings to more than 160 communities throughout the state and has empowered downtown revitalization efforts in Missouri since 2006, resulting in $964 million in private and public investments, creation of 829 net new businesses and development of 4,097 net new jobs in Main Street communities.

Schnucks launches Folds of Honor campaign

For the third consecutive year, Schnuck Markets Inc. is supporting the Folds of Honor Foundation through a Round Up at the Register campaign at its 113 stores throughout the Midwest, including the Schnucks location in Cape Girardeau.

The campaign, which began last week and continues through Aug. 11, allows Schnucks customers to donate to Folds of Honor when they checkout by "rounding up" their grocery purchases to the nearest dollar.

Folds of Honor is a not-for-profit organization that honors sacrifices of fallen and disabled military veterans by providing educational scholarships to their spouses and children.

Folds of Honor was founded 13 years ago after Major Dan Rooney, a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, saw the grieving family of a fallen U.S. Army soldier meeting their loved one's flag-draped coffin on an airport tarmac. Over the years, the organization has awarded more than $122 million in scholarships to military spouses and children.

Sleeves for Support helps Ronald McDonald House charities

McDonald's restaurants in the area are offering a new way to support Ronald McDonald House Charities through its Sleeves for Support program. The fundraiser, which started June 29, offers the sale of insulated beverage sleeves designed to hold 30-ounce cups from McDonald's.