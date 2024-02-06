What a difference a year makes.
Missouri's net revenue collections last month were 128.3% higher than collection levels in May 2020, according to figures released Friday by state budget director Dan Haug.
Haug reported last month the state collected $1.22 billion in the form of various sales, income, franchise and other tax revenue last month, compared to $533.5 million during the same month last year.
For fiscal year 2021, Missouri revenue collections have increased 24.3% through May compared to the same period during fiscal year 2020, from $8.06 billion last year to $10.02 billion this year.
Broken down by category, revenue collected through the first 11 months of the fiscal year are as follows:
Haug said refunds have also increased by 21.6% in the first 11 months of the fiscal year, from $1.2 billion through May last year to $1.46 billion through May this year, but they decreased 24.5% last month compared to May 2020.
