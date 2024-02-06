What a difference a year makes.

Missouri's net revenue collections last month were 128.3% higher than collection levels in May 2020, according to figures released Friday by state budget director Dan Haug.

Haug reported last month the state collected $1.22 billion in the form of various sales, income, franchise and other tax revenue last month, compared to $533.5 million during the same month last year.

For fiscal year 2021, Missouri revenue collections have increased 24.3% through May compared to the same period during fiscal year 2020, from $8.06 billion last year to $10.02 billion this year.