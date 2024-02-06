Missouri's unemployment rate returned to single digits in June, according to the latest jobs report released last week by the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

Although in the midst of an economic recovery following the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state's economy added 71,600 jobs in June, and job losses in the last month, though still substantial, were less than the job losses in April and May.

As a result, Missouri's seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate decreased more than two percentage points from 10.1% in May to 7.9% last month.

The estimated number of unemployed Missourians was 237,649 in June, down by almost 66,000 from the 303,647 unemployed Missouri workers in May.

According to the state's seasonally-adjusted employment report, an estimated 2,689,200 Missourians had nonfarm jobs last month.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics has posted a national unemployment rate of 11.1% for June.

Newly-released data from the state labor department indicates fewer people filed for unemployment benefits during the week ending July 11 -- 16,781 -- than the previous week, when 17,527 first-time claims were filed.

The number of first-time unemployment filings July 5 to 11 was about 84% lower than Missouri's all-time high of 104,230 filings the week of March 22 to 28 but was still about 75% higher than the average number of weekly filings in January and February of this year.

State to conduct 'virtual' job fairs

The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development will host a pair of Return Strong Virtual Job Fairs designed to connect Missouri employers with job seekers.

The first of the two online hiring events will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday, while the second is scheduled for 2 until 5 p.m. two weeks later, Aug. 5.

More than 130 employers have signed up to participate in the online job fairs in which job seekers can brows job listings by industry, view participating employers and join an employer's "chat room" to hear more about the employer and the employer's job openings.

There will also be presentations about resume writing and interview tips during the web events.

For more information or to register, go to www.jobs.mo.gov/seeker-virtual-job-fair-registration.

Job centers reopening throughout Missouri

Several Missouri job centers, which have been closed since state government offices closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have started to reopen. The offices in Columbia and Rolla opened their doors July 8, while the centers in Sikeston, Washington and West Plains opened last week.

Other centers that were already open include the offices in Poplar Bluff, Kennett, St. Charles, Springfield, Park Hills and St. Louis County.

The rest of the Missouri Job Centers, including the one at 760 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, are expected to reopen in the near future as part of the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development's Return Strong initiative.

Although the centers are reopening for in-person services, social distancing and other health guidelines will be implemented for the safety of staff and visitors.

Displaced workers may be eligible to receive free training vouchers worth up to $4,000 worth of retraining or skill enhancement. More information is available at www.jobs.mo.gov.

Tobacco Lane relocates

A well-known Cape Girardeau tobacco shop has moved to a new location that offers cigar and pipe enthusiasts an enhanced shopping experience.

Tobacco Lane is now at 623 S. Silver Springs Road, Suite 600, after more than 20 years at 244 S. Silver Springs Road. The move into the new space in the Shawnee Center took place about two weeks ago. Lease arrangements at the new location were handled by Tom Kelsey and Chris Cole of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate.

Founded in 1982 by Robert Basler, Tobacco Lane was in West Park Mall 18 years before moving to Silver Springs Road. Matt Pruitt purchased the business from Basler in August 2017.