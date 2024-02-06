Missouri had the nation's fifth best employment recovery in November, according to a report released Friday.
The personal financial website WalletHub compared Missouri data to the other 49 states and the District of Columbia based on four key metrics.
"We looked at the change in each state's unemployment during the latest month for which we have data (November 2020) compared to November 2019 and January 2020," said Diana Polk, WalletHub communications manager. "We also compared (jobless) claims in November 2020 to November 2019. Finally, we considered each state's overall unemployment rate."
WalletHub then used the average of those categories to rank order the states.
Based on data from the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics, there were 115,569 unemployed people in Missouri last month, 20.4% more than the 96,022 jobless workers in November 2019 and 12.6% less than the state's 132,261 unemployed workers in January of this year.
And although Missouri had more than twice as many continued unemployment benefits claims last month compared to November 2019 (45,547 versus 18,052), the percentage difference was the nation's 11th lowest.
In terms of unemployment rates, Missouri checked in at 3.9% last month, which ranked the state in a sixth-place tie with Minnesota and Utah behind Nebraska (2.7%), Vermont (2.9%), Iowa (3.1%), South Dakota (3.3%) and New Hampshire (3.5%).
The states with the highest unemployment rates in November were New Jersey and Nevada (tied at 9.9%) and Hawaii (10.1%).
The overall employment rate for the nation last month was 6.7%, significantly lower than the near-historic high of 14.7% in April.
Missouri's county-by-county unemployment data for November is scheduled for release by the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations later this month.
The complete WalletHub report can be found at https://wallethub.com/edu/states-unemployment-rates/74907.
KRCU, Southeast Missouri State University's NPR member radio station, recently completed the second phase of its expansion project when KDMC 91.3 FM signed on the air from its new home in Ellsinore, Missouri.
KDMC is a repeater for KRCU along with KSEF in the Ste. Genevieve and Farmington, Missouri, area.
The relocation of the transmission site to Ellsinore from Van Buren, Missouri, allows the station to provide a better signal to listeners in certain parts of Southeast Missouri.
"Our transmission site in Van Buren was always a temporary home for the station," KRCU general manager Dan Woods said. "The move to Ellsinore allows KRCU's signal to be heard in the southeastern part of Missouri and cover the traditional service area of Southeast Missouri State University."
The move to Ellsinore on Dec. 11 will initially result in a decrease in KDMC's signal strength from 100,000 to 12,000 watts. However, installation of a new antenna and other equipment will allow the station to return to it's original power level of 100,000 watts on a new frequency, which will provide a clearer signal for listeners.
Eventually, KDMC will reach nearly 80,000 potential listeners in the Poplar Bluff, Van Buren, Ellsinore, Doniphan and Piedmont areas of Missouri as well as parts of northern Arkansas.
Southeast's Board of Regents approved purchase of KDMC in 2019 and an anonymous donor committed to covering the station's first two years of operational expenses. After that, operating costs will be covered through corporate underwriting and individual donations.
Classic Cycles, 608 Morgan Oak St., will soon relocate to the former Orscheln Farm and Home building, 338 Christine St. The move, expected by early January, will more than triple Classic Cycles' square footage and will allow the business to combine its sales and warehouse operations.
The former Orscheln location has been vacant since last month when the store moved into the former Kmart building on South Kingshighway, next to Schnucks.
In business since April 2011, Classic Cycles began as an internet business selling vintage classic motorcycle parts. The business has grown to become an authorized dealer for CFMOTO Side x Sides in both utility and sport UTVs and ATVs. The business also carries a complete line of scooters and pit bikes and will be adding go-karts and small motorcycles, according to Frank Stoffregen, who owns the business along with his wife, Cheryl.
"We are also a dealer for Lance, SYM, Scootstar, Apollo pit bikes and Ice Bear and are expanding our line of parts and accessories for all makes of motorcycles, ATVs and UTVs along with a large selection of helmets and riding apparel," he said.
A limited number of 2020 Old Town Cape holiday ornaments remain available through the Old Town Cape office in the Marquette Tower in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Ornaments are $25 each or $30 when purchased with a display stand. More information about the ornaments may be found online at www.downtowncapegirardeau.com/holiday-ornaments.
Also available this year are downtown Cape decals priced at $4.
Proceeds from ornament and decal sales go toward efforts to revitalize the downtown district.
Debra Schumer of Jackson has been appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to serve on the Missouri Board of Health and Senior Services. The appointment was announced Thursday.
Schumer is manager of Saint Francis Healthcare System's Nutrition Service Department and Diabetes Education and Management Center. She has more than 15 years of clinical experience as well as experience in long-term care and academia.
Schumer has served as president, treasurer and director-at-large of the Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and has received that organization's Emerging Leaders Award.
She holds a Bachelor of Science in dietetics and a Master of Arts in human environmental studies from Southeast Missouri State University.
n
Julia Thompson has joined Old Town Cape and has been named to serve as the organization's events coordinator and Riverfront Market manager.
Thompson moved to Cape Girardeau in April from her native Montana. She graduated in December 2019 from Montana State University in Bozeman, where she earned a bachelor's degree in community health and minored in business administration.
During her senior year at MSU, she interned for a local not-for-profit organization as a community outreach and education coordinator, where she helped organize an annual auction fundraiser, focused on community relations, and promoted overall community wellness. She also volunteered in several capacities, such as teaching disabled children how to ski, serving on the MSU student health advisory committee and helping with various service projects on and off campus.
Her responsibilities with Old Town Cape will include the planning and coordination of events such as the Cape Riverfront Market, Tunes at Twilight, OTC's annual dinner, the Monster Mash Car Bash, the annual Christmas parade and Christmas tree lighting, the Outdoor Holiday Market and the organization's Holiday Open House.
Thompson will also have volunteer management and recruitment responsibility and will collaborate with OTC's marketing coordinator to promote the organization's events and projects.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Nick Moore, corporate safety manager for Robinson Construction, has completed all requirements to obtain Certified Safety Professional (CSP) designation from the Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP).
The five-year certification is awarded by BCSP to individuals who meet eligibility and experience criteria in several health, safety and environmental disciplines and pass a rigorous certification examination.
Headquartered in Indianapolis, the BCSP is a not-for-profit organization that has established standards and certified competency criteria in the practice of professional safety. More than 100,000 BCSP credentials have been awarded since 1969.
A design-build general contractor, Robinson Construction is based in Perryville and has a regional office in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
The City of Cape Girardeau issued several commercial building permits last week, including:
Want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.