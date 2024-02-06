All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessDecember 21, 2020

Business Notebook: Missouri employment recovery better than most states; KRCU expanding reach

Missouri had the nation's fifth best employment recovery in November, according to a report released Friday. The personal financial website WalletHub compared Missouri data to the other 49 states and the District of Columbia based on four key metrics...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Missouri had the nation's fifth best employment recovery in November, according to a report released Friday.

The personal financial website WalletHub compared Missouri data to the other 49 states and the District of Columbia based on four key metrics.

"We looked at the change in each state's unemployment during the latest month for which we have data (November 2020) compared to November 2019 and January 2020," said Diana Polk, WalletHub communications manager. "We also compared (jobless) claims in November 2020 to November 2019. Finally, we considered each state's overall unemployment rate."

WalletHub then used the average of those categories to rank order the states.

Based on data from the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics, there were 115,569 unemployed people in Missouri last month, 20.4% more than the 96,022 jobless workers in November 2019 and 12.6% less than the state's 132,261 unemployed workers in January of this year.

And although Missouri had more than twice as many continued unemployment benefits claims last month compared to November 2019 (45,547 versus 18,052), the percentage difference was the nation's 11th lowest.

In terms of unemployment rates, Missouri checked in at 3.9% last month, which ranked the state in a sixth-place tie with Minnesota and Utah behind Nebraska (2.7%), Vermont (2.9%), Iowa (3.1%), South Dakota (3.3%) and New Hampshire (3.5%).

The states with the highest unemployment rates in November were New Jersey and Nevada (tied at 9.9%) and Hawaii (10.1%).

The overall employment rate for the nation last month was 6.7%, significantly lower than the near-historic high of 14.7% in April.

Missouri's county-by-county unemployment data for November is scheduled for release by the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations later this month.

The complete WalletHub report can be found at https://wallethub.com/edu/states-unemployment-rates/74907.

KRCU moves transmitter to Ellsinore

KRCU, Southeast Missouri State University's NPR member radio station, recently completed the second phase of its expansion project when KDMC 91.3 FM signed on the air from its new home in Ellsinore, Missouri.

KDMC is a repeater for KRCU along with KSEF in the Ste. Genevieve and Farmington, Missouri, area.

The relocation of the transmission site to Ellsinore from Van Buren, Missouri, allows the station to provide a better signal to listeners in certain parts of Southeast Missouri.

"Our transmission site in Van Buren was always a temporary home for the station," KRCU general manager Dan Woods said. "The move to Ellsinore allows KRCU's signal to be heard in the southeastern part of Missouri and cover the traditional service area of Southeast Missouri State University."

The move to Ellsinore on Dec. 11 will initially result in a decrease in KDMC's signal strength from 100,000 to 12,000 watts. However, installation of a new antenna and other equipment will allow the station to return to it's original power level of 100,000 watts on a new frequency, which will provide a clearer signal for listeners.

Eventually, KDMC will reach nearly 80,000 potential listeners in the Poplar Bluff, Van Buren, Ellsinore, Doniphan and Piedmont areas of Missouri as well as parts of northern Arkansas.

A Classic Cycles banner is displayed Thursday next to the entrance of the former Orscheln Farm and Home store on South Christine Street in Cape Girardeau.
A Classic Cycles banner is displayed Thursday next to the entrance of the former Orscheln Farm and Home store on South Christine Street in Cape Girardeau.JAY WOLZ

Southeast's Board of Regents approved purchase of KDMC in 2019 and an anonymous donor committed to covering the station's first two years of operational expenses. After that, operating costs will be covered through corporate underwriting and individual donations.

Classic Cycles moving to former Orscheln building

Classic Cycles, 608 Morgan Oak St., will soon relocate to the former Orscheln Farm and Home building, 338 Christine St. The move, expected by early January, will more than triple Classic Cycles' square footage and will allow the business to combine its sales and warehouse operations.

The former Orscheln location has been vacant since last month when the store moved into the former Kmart building on South Kingshighway, next to Schnucks.

In business since April 2011, Classic Cycles began as an internet business selling vintage classic motorcycle parts. The business has grown to become an authorized dealer for CFMOTO Side x Sides in both utility and sport UTVs and ATVs. The business also carries a complete line of scooters and pit bikes and will be adding go-karts and small motorcycles, according to Frank Stoffregen, who owns the business along with his wife, Cheryl.

Downtown Cape decals are available through the Old Town Cape office and are $4 each.
Downtown Cape decals are available through the Old Town Cape office and are $4 each.Submitted

"We are also a dealer for Lance, SYM, Scootstar, Apollo pit bikes and Ice Bear and are expanding our line of parts and accessories for all makes of motorcycles, ATVs and UTVs along with a large selection of helmets and riding apparel," he said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ornaments and decals available

A limited number of 2020 Old Town Cape holiday ornaments remain available through the Old Town Cape office in the Marquette Tower in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Ornaments are $25 each or $30 when purchased with a display stand. More information about the ornaments may be found online at www.downtowncapegirardeau.com/holiday-ornaments.

Also available this year are downtown Cape decals priced at $4.

Proceeds from ornament and decal sales go toward efforts to revitalize the downtown district.

People on the Move

Debra Schumer of Jackson has been appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to serve on the Missouri Board of Health and Senior Services. The appointment was announced Thursday.

Schumer is manager of Saint Francis Healthcare System's Nutrition Service Department and Diabetes Education and Management Center. She has more than 15 years of clinical experience as well as experience in long-term care and academia.

Schumer has served as president, treasurer and director-at-large of the Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and has received that organization's Emerging Leaders Award.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in dietetics and a Master of Arts in human environmental studies from Southeast Missouri State University.

Julia Thompson
Julia Thompson

n

Julia Thompson has joined Old Town Cape and has been named to serve as the organization's events coordinator and Riverfront Market manager.

Thompson moved to Cape Girardeau in April from her native Montana. She graduated in December 2019 from Montana State University in Bozeman, where she earned a bachelor's degree in community health and minored in business administration.

During her senior year at MSU, she interned for a local not-for-profit organization as a community outreach and education coordinator, where she helped organize an annual auction fundraiser, focused on community relations, and promoted overall community wellness. She also volunteered in several capacities, such as teaching disabled children how to ski, serving on the MSU student health advisory committee and helping with various service projects on and off campus.

Her responsibilities with Old Town Cape will include the planning and coordination of events such as the Cape Riverfront Market, Tunes at Twilight, OTC's annual dinner, the Monster Mash Car Bash, the annual Christmas parade and Christmas tree lighting, the Outdoor Holiday Market and the organization's Holiday Open House.

Thompson will also have volunteer management and recruitment responsibility and will collaborate with OTC's marketing coordinator to promote the organization's events and projects.

Nick Moore
Nick Moore

Awards and Recognitions

PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Nick Moore, corporate safety manager for Robinson Construction, has completed all requirements to obtain Certified Safety Professional (CSP) designation from the Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP).

The five-year certification is awarded by BCSP to individuals who meet eligibility and experience criteria in several health, safety and environmental disciplines and pass a rigorous certification examination.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, the BCSP is a not-for-profit organization that has established standards and certified competency criteria in the practice of professional safety. More than 100,000 BCSP credentials have been awarded since 1969.

A design-build general contractor, Robinson Construction is based in Perryville and has a regional office in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Commercial construction permits

The City of Cape Girardeau issued several commercial building permits last week, including:

  • A permit for the remodeling and addition of a garage for an apartment and retail complex at 418 Broadway, with an estimated project cost $6 million.
  • Permits for construction of two 16 unit, two-story apartment buildings, along with a community building and leasing office for an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Star Vue Court, at an estimated cost of $4,316,100.
  • A permit to Southeast Hospital for installation of a new MRI and related remodeling for the installation at an estimated cost of $1,362,000.
  • A permit for interior renovation at 307 Broadway at an estimated construction cost of $30,000.

Want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 14
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educat...
BusinessDec. 13
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
BusinessDec. 9
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
BusinessDec. 9
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021
BusinessDec. 9
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
BusinessDec. 9
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
BusinessDec. 8
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
BusinessDec. 7
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
BusinessDec. 2
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 2
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
BusinessDec. 2
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
BusinessDec. 2
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy