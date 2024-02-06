Missouri had the nation's fifth best employment recovery in November, according to a report released Friday.

The personal financial website WalletHub compared Missouri data to the other 49 states and the District of Columbia based on four key metrics.

"We looked at the change in each state's unemployment during the latest month for which we have data (November 2020) compared to November 2019 and January 2020," said Diana Polk, WalletHub communications manager. "We also compared (jobless) claims in November 2020 to November 2019. Finally, we considered each state's overall unemployment rate."

WalletHub then used the average of those categories to rank order the states.

Based on data from the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics, there were 115,569 unemployed people in Missouri last month, 20.4% more than the 96,022 jobless workers in November 2019 and 12.6% less than the state's 132,261 unemployed workers in January of this year.

And although Missouri had more than twice as many continued unemployment benefits claims last month compared to November 2019 (45,547 versus 18,052), the percentage difference was the nation's 11th lowest.

In terms of unemployment rates, Missouri checked in at 3.9% last month, which ranked the state in a sixth-place tie with Minnesota and Utah behind Nebraska (2.7%), Vermont (2.9%), Iowa (3.1%), South Dakota (3.3%) and New Hampshire (3.5%).

The states with the highest unemployment rates in November were New Jersey and Nevada (tied at 9.9%) and Hawaii (10.1%).

The overall employment rate for the nation last month was 6.7%, significantly lower than the near-historic high of 14.7% in April.

Missouri's county-by-county unemployment data for November is scheduled for release by the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations later this month.

The complete WalletHub report can be found at https://wallethub.com/edu/states-unemployment-rates/74907.

KRCU moves transmitter to Ellsinore

KRCU, Southeast Missouri State University's NPR member radio station, recently completed the second phase of its expansion project when KDMC 91.3 FM signed on the air from its new home in Ellsinore, Missouri.

KDMC is a repeater for KRCU along with KSEF in the Ste. Genevieve and Farmington, Missouri, area.

The relocation of the transmission site to Ellsinore from Van Buren, Missouri, allows the station to provide a better signal to listeners in certain parts of Southeast Missouri.

"Our transmission site in Van Buren was always a temporary home for the station," KRCU general manager Dan Woods said. "The move to Ellsinore allows KRCU's signal to be heard in the southeastern part of Missouri and cover the traditional service area of Southeast Missouri State University."

The move to Ellsinore on Dec. 11 will initially result in a decrease in KDMC's signal strength from 100,000 to 12,000 watts. However, installation of a new antenna and other equipment will allow the station to return to it's original power level of 100,000 watts on a new frequency, which will provide a clearer signal for listeners.

Eventually, KDMC will reach nearly 80,000 potential listeners in the Poplar Bluff, Van Buren, Ellsinore, Doniphan and Piedmont areas of Missouri as well as parts of northern Arkansas.

A Classic Cycles banner is displayed Thursday next to the entrance of the former Orscheln Farm and Home store on South Christine Street in Cape Girardeau. JAY WOLZ

Southeast's Board of Regents approved purchase of KDMC in 2019 and an anonymous donor committed to covering the station's first two years of operational expenses. After that, operating costs will be covered through corporate underwriting and individual donations.

Classic Cycles moving to former Orscheln building

Classic Cycles, 608 Morgan Oak St., will soon relocate to the former Orscheln Farm and Home building, 338 Christine St. The move, expected by early January, will more than triple Classic Cycles' square footage and will allow the business to combine its sales and warehouse operations.

The former Orscheln location has been vacant since last month when the store moved into the former Kmart building on South Kingshighway, next to Schnucks.

In business since April 2011, Classic Cycles began as an internet business selling vintage classic motorcycle parts. The business has grown to become an authorized dealer for CFMOTO Side x Sides in both utility and sport UTVs and ATVs. The business also carries a complete line of scooters and pit bikes and will be adding go-karts and small motorcycles, according to Frank Stoffregen, who owns the business along with his wife, Cheryl.

Downtown Cape decals are available through the Old Town Cape office and are $4 each. Submitted

"We are also a dealer for Lance, SYM, Scootstar, Apollo pit bikes and Ice Bear and are expanding our line of parts and accessories for all makes of motorcycles, ATVs and UTVs along with a large selection of helmets and riding apparel," he said.