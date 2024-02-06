All sections
BusinessJuly 16, 2018

Business Notebook: Millersville Pit Stop opening Friday; newly rebuilt convenience store to feature favorites

Shelley Williams is overseeing construction on a sunny Thursday morning at the future Millersville Pit Stop, formerly the Millersville Gas & Grocery, set to reopen Friday. The gas station and convenience store is in the heart of Millersville, across from First Baptist Church, the fire station and post office...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Shelley Williams poses for a photo Thursday at Millersville Pit Stop in Millersville.
KASSI JACKSON

Shelley Williams is overseeing construction on a sunny Thursday morning at the future Millersville Pit Stop, formerly the Millersville Gas & Grocery, set to reopen Friday.

The gas station and convenience store is in the heart of Millersville, across from First Baptist Church, the fire station and post office.

"It's a great location," Williams said, noting a new subdivision is going in nearby.

Williams already owns Crossroads in Sedgewickville, Missouri, about 10 miles northwest on Highway 72, and said while the industry has its challenges, it has rewards, too.

"I have challenges every day," Williams said. "I want to please everyone, and that's not always possible."

Charlotte Walker cuts insulation as part of construction Thursday at Millersville Pit Stop in Millersville.
KASSI JACKSON

But, she said, having good employees definitely helps her business.

And having her businesses in small communities comes with its own rewards. Meeting the people is her favorite aspect of the job, she said, and hearing the stories, learning about the town.

"I'm looking forward to that," she said.

She gets to know her regulars, she said, and people passing through can stop in for gas, snacks, drinks -- or slightly heavier fare the Millersville store was already known for.

Millersville Pit Stop will have 12 flavors of ice cream, Williams said, and will still feature barbecue.

Charlotte Walker moves insulation as part of construction Thursday at Millersville Pit Stop in Millersville.
KASSI JACKSON

And the pizza will be back as well, she said.

The new store is set back from the highway to allow for more parking, she said, and for easier entry and exit onto the highway.

And the walls and ceiling will be done all in sheet metal, she said.

Williams bought some of her equipment from the nearby variety shop when it closed, she said, so that might look familiar to some customers.

"I'm excited to get going," Williams said.

Ethan Mitchell works on the ceiling as part of construction Thursday at Millersville Pit Stop in Millersville.
KASSI JACKSON

SFMC pediatric groups to merge

Saint Francis Healthcare System's two pediatric groups are set to consolidate at the end of July, according to a recent news release.

Beginning July 30, Cape Pediatric Group will begin seeing patients inside Saint Francis Medical Center in the same space as Cape Physician Associates -- third floor of the Healing Arts Center, 3250 Gordonville Road, entrance 2, in Cape Girardeau.

Dr. Gary Olson, Michelle Garnett, Erika Westrich and the rest of Cape Pediatric's staff will join Cape Physician Associates' Dr. Sarah Aydt, Dr. Beverly Brown, Dr. Jean Diemer, Dr. Maria Duroseau and nurse practitioner Lorelei Leible, the release stated.

Cooperation between the two clinics is nothing new, but sharing an office space is intended to help eliminate confusion for patients. Saint Francis offers free valet parking at this entrance and registration in the lobby. There is no need to transfer records as both clinics share the same electronic medical record and MyChart. Additionally, on-site lab draws and X-ray are available in the Medical Center.

Appointments scheduled July 30 will occur at the new office. Cape Pediatric Group's phone number will remain the same, (573) 334-9498.

SoutheastHEALTH honored for marketing excellence

Twelve SoutheastHEALTH marketing projects received statewide recognition at the recent Show Me Excellence Awards held at Camden on the Lake in Osage Beach, Missouri, according to a recent news release.

Southeast won first place for three marketing efforts:

  • Human Resources recruitment for nursing featuring SoutheastHEALTH nurses
  • The 2018 photo calendar featuring photographs taken by Southeast staff, physicians, board members and volunteers and
  • A Polar Express community event in Perryville, Missouri, featuring a special screening of film "The Polar Express" and a holiday food drive.

Second place honors went to a television ad featuring cancer survivor Joe Parks, Southeast's cooperative cardiovascular partnership with Washington University, direct mail piece inviting the public to a colon cancer seminar and "The Year in Review" video annual report.

Third place recognition went to "Healthier Look Magazine -- The Heart Edition," a feature story profiling heart patient Lauro Falcon, a direct mail inviting the public to a Medicare event, the nurse recruitment landing page at SEhealth.org and the Southeast Foundation's popular Princess Tea.

The Show Me Excellence Awards, presented annual by the Missouri Association for Healthcare Public Relations and Marketing, recognize high achievement and quality in advertising, marketing and public relations projects produced by hospitals and healthcare systems throughout the state.

Ribbon cuttings

Genesis Home Care will hold a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. today to celebrate a new location at 1427 Thomas Drive in Cape Girardeau.

Athletico Physical Therapy will hold a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Tuesday to celebrate its grand opening in Town Plaza, at 2136 William St., Suite 115, in Cape Girardeau.

360 Living will hold a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. Tuesday at 3203 Blattner Drive in Cape Girardeau.

Elite Carwash will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new express tunnel car wash at 2 p.m. Wednesday at 3451 William St. in Cape Girardeau.

MoMo's Favorite Treats will hold a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Friday at 129 S. High St. in Jackson.

Business licenses

John Mark Marshall applied for a license to operate John Mark Photography, a commercial and personal photography and videography company, at 338 Broadway, Suite 445, in Cape Girardeau.

People on the Move

William Z. Petry
William Z. Petry

Saint Francis Medical Center recently welcomed emergency medicine specialists William Z. Petry, MD, and Jason D. Hurt, MD, as new providers in the emergency department, according to a recent news release. They join 13 other emergency providers in Saint Francis' Emergency and Trauma Center, the region's only state-designated Level III Trauma Center.

Dr. Petry comes to Saint Francis from Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City and, before that, Truman Medical Center, also in Kansas City. He is a graduate of Saint Louis University School of Medicine in St. Louis and completed his residency at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine in Kansas City, Missouri. He holds board certification through the American Board of Emergency Medicine.

Jason D. Hurt
Jason D. Hurt

Dr. Hurt comes to Saint Francis from Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City and, before that, Saint Luke's Health System and Truman Medical Center in Kansas City. He completed both his medical degree and residency at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine in Kansas City.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Business
