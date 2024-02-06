Shelley Williams is overseeing construction on a sunny Thursday morning at the future Millersville Pit Stop, formerly the Millersville Gas & Grocery, set to reopen Friday.

The gas station and convenience store is in the heart of Millersville, across from First Baptist Church, the fire station and post office.

"It's a great location," Williams said, noting a new subdivision is going in nearby.

Williams already owns Crossroads in Sedgewickville, Missouri, about 10 miles northwest on Highway 72, and said while the industry has its challenges, it has rewards, too.

"I have challenges every day," Williams said. "I want to please everyone, and that's not always possible."

Charlotte Walker cuts insulation as part of construction Thursday at Millersville Pit Stop in Millersville. KASSI JACKSON

But, she said, having good employees definitely helps her business.

And having her businesses in small communities comes with its own rewards. Meeting the people is her favorite aspect of the job, she said, and hearing the stories, learning about the town.

"I'm looking forward to that," she said.

She gets to know her regulars, she said, and people passing through can stop in for gas, snacks, drinks -- or slightly heavier fare the Millersville store was already known for.

Millersville Pit Stop will have 12 flavors of ice cream, Williams said, and will still feature barbecue.

Charlotte Walker moves insulation as part of construction Thursday at Millersville Pit Stop in Millersville. KASSI JACKSON

And the pizza will be back as well, she said.

The new store is set back from the highway to allow for more parking, she said, and for easier entry and exit onto the highway.

And the walls and ceiling will be done all in sheet metal, she said.

Williams bought some of her equipment from the nearby variety shop when it closed, she said, so that might look familiar to some customers.

"I'm excited to get going," Williams said.

Ethan Mitchell works on the ceiling as part of construction Thursday at Millersville Pit Stop in Millersville. KASSI JACKSON

SFMC pediatric groups to merge

Saint Francis Healthcare System's two pediatric groups are set to consolidate at the end of July, according to a recent news release.

Beginning July 30, Cape Pediatric Group will begin seeing patients inside Saint Francis Medical Center in the same space as Cape Physician Associates -- third floor of the Healing Arts Center, 3250 Gordonville Road, entrance 2, in Cape Girardeau.

Dr. Gary Olson, Michelle Garnett, Erika Westrich and the rest of Cape Pediatric's staff will join Cape Physician Associates' Dr. Sarah Aydt, Dr. Beverly Brown, Dr. Jean Diemer, Dr. Maria Duroseau and nurse practitioner Lorelei Leible, the release stated.

Cooperation between the two clinics is nothing new, but sharing an office space is intended to help eliminate confusion for patients. Saint Francis offers free valet parking at this entrance and registration in the lobby. There is no need to transfer records as both clinics share the same electronic medical record and MyChart. Additionally, on-site lab draws and X-ray are available in the Medical Center.