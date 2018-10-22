Mill Warehouse Building Supply is a new face of a company founded in Jackson in the 1960s: Kasten Building Supply LLC, owner Phil Leimer said.

"We started the expansion about a year ago," he said. "We saw an opportunity to offer a good quality line of building materials to contractors and the general public."

Leimer said Kasten Building Supply always sold to the public, but this was a chance to increase the scale of offerings, and refurbish a building important to the history of Jackson and the history of his family.

Kasten Building Supply specializes in lumber and plywood, especially for cabinet makers, Leimer said, and this expansion will widen that scope.

Mill Warehouse offers just about everything someone would need to build a house, employee J.R. Eckley said. And, of course, maintenance and remodeling supplies are also in stock.

Phil Leimer shows a printed photo, right, of the original mill compared to the new building front of Mill Warehouse Building Supply on Tuesday in Jackson. KASSI JACKSON

Lumber, windows, insulation, shingles, paint, power tools and hand tools -- several product lines, all for sale in a building that's stood at 422 Old Cape Road in Jackson for more than 100 years.

The building supply showroom is in just a portion of the structure, which was once a flour mill -- Cape County Flour Co., Leimer said.

His maternal grandfather bought the building in the late 1960s, Leimer said.

Fixing up a large building was no small task, he added.

"Today, we take for granted having electric tools, but a lot of these beams were hand-hewn," he said.

The inside of Mill Warehouse Building Supply Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Jackson. KASSI JACKSON

The Kasten Building Supply building at 410 E. Adams St. will remain in service as a warehouse only, Leimer said, with the Mill Warehouse storefront serving as the base of operations.

A grand opening and open house celebration is planned for 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at 422 Old Cape Road.

BOLD! Marketing celebrates 10 years

Agency founder and owner Dana Thomas started BOLD! Marketing in 2008, structured to meet the unique and rapidly changing needs of clients. Ten years later, the multi-million dollar agency has 18 employees and clients throughout the United States and Europe, in a variety of industries, including the financial industry, healthcare and not-for-profits.

Reeves Boomland celebrates 60 years

Reeves Boomland celebrated 60 years with a customer appreciation celebration Oct. 20 in Charleston, Missouri, home of the largest fireworks showroom in the country, according to a news release.

Reeves Boomland also has locations in Benton and Ozark, Missouri.

Wallace and Ruth Reeves started the business as a roadside stand in 1958, and it still runs as a largely family operation, according to the release.

Jackson Chamber to hold Business Leadership Series

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry will discuss the upcoming Nov. 6 ballot and how it affects businesses during the Business Leadership Series breakfast, 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 W. Deerwood Drive in Jackson.

RSVP to the Jackson Area Chamber at (573) 243-8131. Seating is limited.

Isle Casino signs statement of support

Isle Casino Cape Girardeau's general manager Lyle Randolph and the commanders of the Southeast Missouri National Guard and Reserve signed an official Employer Support of The Guard and Reserve (ESGR), according to a recent news release.