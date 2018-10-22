Mill Warehouse Building Supply is a new face of a company founded in Jackson in the 1960s: Kasten Building Supply LLC, owner Phil Leimer said.
"We started the expansion about a year ago," he said. "We saw an opportunity to offer a good quality line of building materials to contractors and the general public."
Leimer said Kasten Building Supply always sold to the public, but this was a chance to increase the scale of offerings, and refurbish a building important to the history of Jackson and the history of his family.
Kasten Building Supply specializes in lumber and plywood, especially for cabinet makers, Leimer said, and this expansion will widen that scope.
Mill Warehouse offers just about everything someone would need to build a house, employee J.R. Eckley said. And, of course, maintenance and remodeling supplies are also in stock.
Lumber, windows, insulation, shingles, paint, power tools and hand tools -- several product lines, all for sale in a building that's stood at 422 Old Cape Road in Jackson for more than 100 years.
The building supply showroom is in just a portion of the structure, which was once a flour mill -- Cape County Flour Co., Leimer said.
His maternal grandfather bought the building in the late 1960s, Leimer said.
Fixing up a large building was no small task, he added.
"Today, we take for granted having electric tools, but a lot of these beams were hand-hewn," he said.
The Kasten Building Supply building at 410 E. Adams St. will remain in service as a warehouse only, Leimer said, with the Mill Warehouse storefront serving as the base of operations.
A grand opening and open house celebration is planned for 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at 422 Old Cape Road.
Agency founder and owner Dana Thomas started BOLD! Marketing in 2008, structured to meet the unique and rapidly changing needs of clients. Ten years later, the multi-million dollar agency has 18 employees and clients throughout the United States and Europe, in a variety of industries, including the financial industry, healthcare and not-for-profits.
Reeves Boomland celebrated 60 years with a customer appreciation celebration Oct. 20 in Charleston, Missouri, home of the largest fireworks showroom in the country, according to a news release.
Reeves Boomland also has locations in Benton and Ozark, Missouri.
Wallace and Ruth Reeves started the business as a roadside stand in 1958, and it still runs as a largely family operation, according to the release.
The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry will discuss the upcoming Nov. 6 ballot and how it affects businesses during the Business Leadership Series breakfast, 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 W. Deerwood Drive in Jackson.
RSVP to the Jackson Area Chamber at (573) 243-8131. Seating is limited.
Isle Casino Cape Girardeau's general manager Lyle Randolph and the commanders of the Southeast Missouri National Guard and Reserve signed an official Employer Support of The Guard and Reserve (ESGR), according to a recent news release.
By signing the statement, Isle Casino Cape Girardeau declares a commitment to hiring and accommodating active Guard and Reserve team members.
The intent of the ESGR program is to increase employer support by encouraging employers to act as advocates for employee participation in the military. The first statement of support was signed Dec. 13, 1972, in the Office of the Secretary of Defense by the chairman of the board of General Motors. President Richard Nixon was the first president to sign a Statement of Support, and in 2005, every federal Cabinet secretary and all federal agencies signed a Statement of Support.
The statement was signed Oct. 19in Isle Casino's lobby.
BOLD! Marketing will celebrate 10 years in business with a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. today at 1922 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau.
The City of Jackson will hold a ribbon cutting at the new City Park restroom near the Hubble Creek pedestrian bridge at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
West Park Mall will hold a ribbon cutting to celebrate its new entrance remodel and expansions within the mall at 9 a.m. Wednesday at 3049 William St. in Cape Girardeau.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- Shaun D. Hanschen of Sikeston was recently recognized with two awards for his legal work in Missouri, according to a news release.
Hanschen was awarded the David J. Dixon Appellate Advocacy Award by The Missouri Bar Foundation during the Missouri Bar annual meeting Sept. 26 in St. Louis. He also was named as one of 45 Up & Coming attorneys by Missouri Lawyers Media on Oct. 12 during an awards luncheon at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.
Hanschen is a member of Blanton, Nickell, Collins, Douglas and Hanschen LLC. He has litigation and appellate experience in Missouri and before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Hanschen is a graduate of Jackson High School and attended the University of Missouri, where he earned a B.S. in political science with a minor in Spanish. He graduated summa cum laude and is a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He attended law school at the University of Missouri, where he was a member of the Missouri Law Review and the recipient of the award for highest scholastic achievement among third year law students. Hanschen was also chosen as a member of the Order of the Coif. After graduation, Hanschen clerked for Judge Phillip R. Garrison of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District. He is licensed in Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri and the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Saint Francis Healthcare System recently announced the addition of nurse practitioner Gena Weinhold, APRN, FNP-BC, and physician assistant Autumn Wills, PA-C, CDE, at Cape Diabetes and Endocrinology, according to a recent news release.
Weinhold earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City and her Master of Science in Nursing from Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky. She is board-certified from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
Wills earned her medical education from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. She is board-certified from the National Certification Board for Diabetes Educators. Prior to Saint Francis, Wills worked in Herrin, Illinois, and has 11 years of experience in endocrinology.
Cape Diabetes and Endocrinology cares for adults with cholesterol and lipid disorders, diabetes (gestational, Type 1 and Type 2), growth abnormalities, osteoporosis, secondary hypertension and thyroid disorders. The practice offers insulin pump education and management, and also has dietitians and nutritional specialists to assist and educate diabetics about meal planning, carbohydrate counting and insulin administration.
Saint Francis Medical Center also recently announced the addition of nurse practitioner Kimberly Wilkerson, APRN, FNP-BC, to the emergency department. She joins 15 other emergency providers in Saint Francis' Emergency and Trauma Center, the region's only state-designated Level III Trauma Center, according to the release.
Wilkerson earned her Master of Science in Nursing from Maryville University in St. Louis, and is board certificated from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
Nurse practitioners are nurses who have undergone advanced training and are able to diagnose and treat illnesses and injuries, order lab work and imaging tests, and write prescriptions. They can manage many health conditions, teach health promotion and help patients with disease prevention, the release stated.
