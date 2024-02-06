I received a couple of interesting notes last week related to McDonald’s and specifically about McDonald’s franchise operations in this area.

McDonald’s announced last week Amazon’s Alexa can now assist with the first step of a McDonald’s restaurant job application as part of the company’s new “McDonald’s Apply Thru” skill for the Alexa voice-activated assistant.

The sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh in June. On Wednesday, McDonald’s Corp. began letting job seekers start an application by using voice commands on their smartphones with Amazon’s Alexa or Google’s Assistant. By Gene J. Puskar ~ Associated Press file

The Alexa application is part of the company’s recently-launched “Made at McDonald’s” global hiring campaign that seeks to increase the number of job applications at franchises worldwide. People interested in applying for a job at McDonald’s can start a job application through an Amazon Alexa device by saying, “Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald’s.” They can also use devices equipped with the Google Assistant technology by saying “Hey Google, help me get a job at McDonalds.”

The technology is available on Alexa and Google Assistant devices in the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom. It is expected to roll out to other countries in the near future.

Shannon Davis, a second-generation McDonald’s franchisee who owns and operates 17 McDonald’s in Southeast Missouri said the “McDonald’s Apply Thru” technology helps “recruit employees more efficiently and in ways that make it fun and interesting.”

According to a company news release, the “Made at McDonald’s” campaign highlights the opportunities a first job, part-time job or lifelong career at the fast-food company can create. The release noted in the United States, 128,401 McDonald’s crew members have gone on to become nurses, 489,302 have embarked on teaching careers and just over 2.4 million have become entrepreneurs.

McDonald’s has also embarked on an “Archways to Opportunities” (ATO) education program, which provides tuition assistance to franchise employees.

“We are hiring nearly 6,900 restaurant employees in Missouri for the fall and holiday season, so we’re always looking for ways to keep our employees working at McDonald’s for the long term and also offering them valuable benefits to stay, like the Archways to Opportunities education program,” Davis said in an email to the Missourian. “In the restaurants we own and operate, we’ve awarded over $75,000 this year to employees for their college tuition through the Archways program.”

And while we’re on the subject of fast-food restaurants, I learned the other day Rally’s Drive-In is coming to Jackson.

A Rally’s fast-food outlet is being built at 113 W. Jackson Blvd near the intersection of South Hope Street on a lot formerly occupied by a Rhodes 101 convenience store.

The Rally’s will be operated by PAJCO Inc., the parent company of Rhodes 101.

PAJCO president Jeff Maurer told me Friday he expects the Jackson Rally’s to be up and running by November. “We’ll also be opening another one by the end of the year in Sikeston,” he said. The Sikeston Rally’s will be on North Main Street adjacent to the Rhodes 101.

Maurer said the restaurants will feature “big, hearty burgers, fries and shakes.” While there will be no indoor seating, the Rally’s locations will feature outdoor seating in a patio area and double drive-thru lanes.

The Rally’s chain, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, has more than 280 locations including outlets in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia. The Jackson and Sikeston restaurants will be the 18th and 19th Rally’s locations in Missouri. The others are located in Arnold, Farmington, Florissant, Jennings, O’Fallon, St. Charles and St. Louis.

Opening dates for the Southeast Missouri Rally’s will be announced later this fall.

Kent Crider

After 40 years in radio and nearly 25 years with K103, morning show radio host Kent Crider has decided to hang up his headphones and retire, effective earlier this month.

Crider spent time in several radio markets including his home state of Kentucky, Carbondale, Illinois, St. Louis and the historic WSM in Nashville, Tennessee. Over the years he was recognized as a Country Music Association DJ of the Year and Missouri Broadcasting Association award winner. At K103, he was passionate about raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as well as Coats for Kids, Toys for Tots and programs of the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department.

River Radio operations manager Mike Renick said River Radio is accepting applications for Crider’s vacated morning show position.

L. Taylor Bahn

Speaking of retirements, another notable one occurred recently with the retirement of Cape Girardeau periodontist L. Taylor Bahn, whose practice was at 1345 N. Mount Auburn Road.

Bahn specialized in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of periodontal disease in Southeast Missouri for 35 years.

Now on to the rest of this week’s Business Notebook ...

Awards and recognitions

Southeast Missouri State University was recognized earlier this month as one of the best regional universities in the Midwest, according to the 2020 U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges rankings.

Southeast was ranked 78th among the best regional colleges, up 12 places from its 2019 ranking. According to a news release from Southeast, schools classified as “regional universities” offer a broad scope of undergraduate degrees along with some graduate degree programs.

The U.S. News & World Report rankings also listed Southeast as the 16th best public school among Midwestern regional universities, up four places from the previous year.

In addition, Southeast was ranked 31st among top performers in the category of “social mobility” for regional Midwestern universities, making it the highest ranked Missouri public institution in this category. This ranking recognizes universities successful at advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating large numbers of disadvantaged students who have been awarded Pell grants.