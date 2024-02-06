Todd and Megan Marchi started Marco Construction Products, now at 824 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, in 2010 when they noticed a gap in the market: contractor equipment that was "a little higher end" than was available in a box store, Todd Marchi said.
Add to that the business philosophy of jumping through hoops for customers, and employees devoted to creating an atmosphere of friendly and approachable service, and that's Marco, the Marchis said.
The name is a nod to Marchi and Company, Todd Marchi explained, and the logo incorporates Todd and Megan's initials.
Marco is open to the public, Todd Marchi said, and they welcome customers looking for Hilti tools and other upper-echelon equipment.
Marco also carries decorative concrete equipment, including dyes and stamps, Megan Marchi said. That was used by the cities of Jackson and Cape Girardeau, she said, in roundabout projects and other concrete installation.
But aside from the equipment and professional-grade materials, Todd Marchi said it's the human factor that sets their business apart.
"You can order everything we have on the internet," Todd Marchi said, "but we offer personalized service in store."
The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce recently recognized Marco Construction Products as the Small Business of the Year, an honor Todd Marchi said is much appreciated, if very unexpected.
"A lot of respectable people have earned the award," Todd Marchi said. Even though they had filled out the paperwork before the awards ceremony Jan. 26, he said he wasn't sure whether it was their time yet.
"We attribute the win to our employees," Todd Marchi said. "They make it fun to come to Marco."
Megan Marchi said the employees are young, with an average age of about 32, and they're knowledgeable about the customer base's needs and how to meet them.
There are eight employees in the store, and another two out in the field, she said.
Megan Marchi handles the financial end of the business, she said, everything from payroll to inventory, payables to receivables.
"I wish I could say it's easy," she said, "but there is a lot of blood, sweat and tears that go into being a business owner." She laughed. "A lot of tears," she amended. "But it makes us stronger."
SEMO CPA Co. will hold a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. Tuesday at 112 Themis St. in Cape Girardeau.
Coalter Insurance Group will hold a ribbon cutting from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Friday at 1001 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau.
Charles Wilson applied for a license to operate Dogg Hutt Express, a mobile food cart, in Cape Girardeau. Expected opening date was listed as Feb. 24.
Angela Slater applied for a license to operate Precious Palms Home Services, a home health-care services company, at 230 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau.
Nova Crawford, family nurse practitioner, has opened Jackson Medical Weight Loss at 502 W. Main St., Suite B, in Jackson, according to a news release. The facility offers weight-loss management plans and endermologie, a noninvasive treatment to reduce cellulite and assist with skin toning and body sculpting.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.