All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessFebruary 12, 2018

Business Notebook: Marco Construction Products offers high-end contractor equipment with personalized service

Todd and Megan Marchi started Marco Construction Products, now at 824 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, in 2010 when they noticed a gap in the market: contractor equipment that was "a little higher end" than was available in a box store, Todd Marchi said...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Todd and Megan Marchi pose for a photo Feb. 1 at their business, Marco Construction Products, in Cape Girardeau.
Todd and Megan Marchi pose for a photo Feb. 1 at their business, Marco Construction Products, in Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch

Todd and Megan Marchi started Marco Construction Products, now at 824 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, in 2010 when they noticed a gap in the market: contractor equipment that was "a little higher end" than was available in a box store, Todd Marchi said.

Add to that the business philosophy of jumping through hoops for customers, and employees devoted to creating an atmosphere of friendly and approachable service, and that's Marco, the Marchis said.

The name is a nod to Marchi and Company, Todd Marchi explained, and the logo incorporates Todd and Megan's initials.

Marco is open to the public, Todd Marchi said, and they welcome customers looking for Hilti tools and other upper-echelon equipment.

Marco also carries decorative concrete equipment, including dyes and stamps, Megan Marchi said. That was used by the cities of Jackson and Cape Girardeau, she said, in roundabout projects and other concrete installation.

Todd and Megan Marchi pose for a photo Feb. 1 at their business, Marco Construction Products, in Cape Girardeau.
Todd and Megan Marchi pose for a photo Feb. 1 at their business, Marco Construction Products, in Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch

But aside from the equipment and professional-grade materials, Todd Marchi said it's the human factor that sets their business apart.

"You can order everything we have on the internet," Todd Marchi said, "but we offer personalized service in store."

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce recently recognized Marco Construction Products as the Small Business of the Year, an honor Todd Marchi said is much appreciated, if very unexpected.

"A lot of respectable people have earned the award," Todd Marchi said. Even though they had filled out the paperwork before the awards ceremony Jan. 26, he said he wasn't sure whether it was their time yet.

"We attribute the win to our employees," Todd Marchi said. "They make it fun to come to Marco."

Megan Marchi said the employees are young, with an average age of about 32, and they're knowledgeable about the customer base's needs and how to meet them.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

There are eight employees in the store, and another two out in the field, she said.

Megan Marchi handles the financial end of the business, she said, everything from payroll to inventory, payables to receivables.

"I wish I could say it's easy," she said, "but there is a lot of blood, sweat and tears that go into being a business owner." She laughed. "A lot of tears," she amended. "But it makes us stronger."

Ribbon cuttings

SEMO CPA Co. will hold a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. Tuesday at 112 Themis St. in Cape Girardeau.

Coalter Insurance Group will hold a ribbon cutting from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Friday at 1001 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau.

Business licenses

Charles Wilson applied for a license to operate Dogg Hutt Express, a mobile food cart, in Cape Girardeau. Expected opening date was listed as Feb. 24.

Angela Slater applied for a license to operate Precious Palms Home Services, a home health-care services company, at 230 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau.

Weight loss business

Nova Crawford, family nurse practitioner, has opened Jackson Medical Weight Loss at 502 W. Main St., Suite B, in Jackson, according to a news release. The facility offers weight-loss management plans and endermologie, a noninvasive treatment to reduce cellulite and assist with skin toning and body sculpting.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 20
Tyson Foods cuts contracts with Missouri farmers and is work...
BusinessDec. 19
Wall Street ends little changed after giving up a big mornin...
BusinessDec. 19
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. ...
BusinessDec. 18
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decisi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Wall Street trims its stellar gains as Nvidia's star dims again
BusinessDec. 17
Wall Street trims its stellar gains as Nvidia's star dims again
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator
BusinessDec. 16
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator
Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit
BusinessDec. 16
Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis
BusinessDec. 16
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
BusinessDec. 16
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
BusinessDec. 16
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
BusinessDec. 16
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
BusinessDec. 13
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy