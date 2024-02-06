Todd and Megan Marchi started Marco Construction Products, now at 824 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, in 2010 when they noticed a gap in the market: contractor equipment that was "a little higher end" than was available in a box store, Todd Marchi said.

Add to that the business philosophy of jumping through hoops for customers, and employees devoted to creating an atmosphere of friendly and approachable service, and that's Marco, the Marchis said.

The name is a nod to Marchi and Company, Todd Marchi explained, and the logo incorporates Todd and Megan's initials.

Marco is open to the public, Todd Marchi said, and they welcome customers looking for Hilti tools and other upper-echelon equipment.

Marco also carries decorative concrete equipment, including dyes and stamps, Megan Marchi said. That was used by the cities of Jackson and Cape Girardeau, she said, in roundabout projects and other concrete installation.

Todd and Megan Marchi pose for a photo Feb. 1 at their business, Marco Construction Products, in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

But aside from the equipment and professional-grade materials, Todd Marchi said it's the human factor that sets their business apart.

"You can order everything we have on the internet," Todd Marchi said, "but we offer personalized service in store."

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce recently recognized Marco Construction Products as the Small Business of the Year, an honor Todd Marchi said is much appreciated, if very unexpected.

"A lot of respectable people have earned the award," Todd Marchi said. Even though they had filled out the paperwork before the awards ceremony Jan. 26, he said he wasn't sure whether it was their time yet.

"We attribute the win to our employees," Todd Marchi said. "They make it fun to come to Marco."

Megan Marchi said the employees are young, with an average age of about 32, and they're knowledgeable about the customer base's needs and how to meet them.