Business notebook: Man's cheesecake whim becomes a full-time vocation

It started as a hobby, but being the Cheesecake Ninja now is Greg Franklin's full-time gig.

"The cheesecake thing was a total accident," he said.

He was a music promoter who tried making a cheesecake on a whim. He came across a photo and recipe for cheesecake online and tried to replicate it.

"And it was ugly," Franklin acknowledged, but he snapped a picture, posted it to Facebook and tried again.

"It became kind of a habit, making them and giving them away," he said.

Greg Franklin, aka Cheesecake Ninja, shows off his varieties of cheesecake Tuesday at the Bank of Missouri in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

One of those early cakes went to the Jackson Police Department. Others went to relatives. It was at a relative's birthday party someone suggested he do mini-cheesecakes.

"I'd never done it before, but I said, 'Sure, I'll try it,'" he said.

So he made a batch and announced them for sale online.

"Within an hour, I'd sold eight dozen," he said.

The next batch he announced, however, there were no takers whatsoever.

"So I thought it had been kind of a fluke," he said.

When his sister-in-law jokingly called him a cheesecake ninja, he knew what to call his business once he "made it legal," he said.

His brother-in-law suggested his tagline: "Assassinate your cravings."

He now serves Jackson, Cape Girardeau and Perryville, baking his cheesecakes in health-department-certified kitchens.

"Mostly, I just show up, and people like to pick this one or that one," he said, adding Perryville has become his most popular market.

In August, he plans to begin serving select locations in St. Louis and St. Genevieve, Missouri.

Among his more than 80 regular clients are some of his former teachers.