This story has been updated to reflect a correct date and name spelling.

Carisa Stark, owner of Mary Jane Burgers and Brew in Perryville, Missouri, has two new ventures in the works that will continue to add to her brand's footprint in Southeast Missouri.

Stark recently bought two vehicles that will be part of her Cape Girardeau presence, she announced Wednesday during a Codefi Meet the Member session in downtown Cape Girardeau.

One is a school bus, which will be parked next to Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse at 1107 Broadway, the former Courtesy Cleaners.

"It'll be a party bus," Stark said, with a full bar and waiting area so people can relax and enjoy themselves while waiting for a table at the restaurant.

The other is a big, mid-century farm truck painted bright teal that will, once kitted out, have a mobile bar that can drive to events -- parties, weddings, that kind of thing, Stark said -- and it'll be included in the 2019 Cape Riverfront Market, possibly as a mimosa bar or bloody mary bar.

She's no stranger to building her business in a way that makes sense to not only cater to her customers, but to build a strong fan base, Stark said.

When she opened Mary Jane in Perryville, she said, she named it for her grandmother, whose personal strength and fierce independence with quality at the center of what she does were all what Stark wanted to bring to her customers.

That, and craft beer to be enjoyed with a good burger, Stark said.

Initially, she said, she "met some resistance" trying to bring craft beer to Perryville.

So she started a craft beer club.

It's been almost six years since she made the leap from a Craigslist-find food truck to the brick and mortar restaurant in Perryville's historic downtown, and the club is 900 members strong now, Stark said.

Now, with the bourbon and smokehouse feel she's crafting in Cape Girardeau's own historic downtown, she's looking to build new as opposed to reproducing the Perryville restaurant's vibe.

"I don't believe in duplicating," Stark said. She wants to keep the draw in Perryville for people in the 80-mile radius who drive in for fun and good burgers, while at the same time building an experience in Cape Girardeau.

Stark also had two pieces of advice for entrepreneurs: build your team and build it strong, and network, network, network.

She's recruited talented people with experience and shared vision -- that's important, she said.

As for networking? "Surround yourself with strong women, other entrepreneurs, and ask questions," Stark said. "Where do you start? Get ideas on paper, sure, but what next?"

Jackson chamber to hold Membership 101 next week

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Membership 101 at 9 a.m. Dec. 19 at the Montgomery Bank Conference & Training Center at 526 W. Main St. in Jackson. Attendees can receive a refresher and learn the benefits of being a chamber member, and allow the chamber staff to understand what they can do to help a business grow.

For more information, contact the Jackson chamber at (573) 243-8131.

Kandra Gregory

People on the move

Kandra Gregory of Jackson, a financial adviser with Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, was Life Leader and Rookie of the Month in the Missouri East Region for November.

The Rookie of the Month honor is given to a full-time representative who has been with Modern Woodmen for less than three years and is leading the region in production, according to a news release.

Gregory joined Modern Woodmen in December 2016.

The Delta School District recently announced the retirement of board office administrative assistant Carla Blattel after 20 years with the district, effective July 1, 2019.

Blattel began working for the district as a teacher's aide in 1998, according to the release.

She then took on an administrative assistant role at the high school, where she served 14 years, then five years ago, moved on to the board office.