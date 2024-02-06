This story has been updated to reflect a correct date and name spelling.
Carisa Stark, owner of Mary Jane Burgers and Brew in Perryville, Missouri, has two new ventures in the works that will continue to add to her brand's footprint in Southeast Missouri.
Stark recently bought two vehicles that will be part of her Cape Girardeau presence, she announced Wednesday during a Codefi Meet the Member session in downtown Cape Girardeau.
One is a school bus, which will be parked next to Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse at 1107 Broadway, the former Courtesy Cleaners.
"It'll be a party bus," Stark said, with a full bar and waiting area so people can relax and enjoy themselves while waiting for a table at the restaurant.
The other is a big, mid-century farm truck painted bright teal that will, once kitted out, have a mobile bar that can drive to events -- parties, weddings, that kind of thing, Stark said -- and it'll be included in the 2019 Cape Riverfront Market, possibly as a mimosa bar or bloody mary bar.
She's no stranger to building her business in a way that makes sense to not only cater to her customers, but to build a strong fan base, Stark said.
When she opened Mary Jane in Perryville, she said, she named it for her grandmother, whose personal strength and fierce independence with quality at the center of what she does were all what Stark wanted to bring to her customers.
That, and craft beer to be enjoyed with a good burger, Stark said.
Initially, she said, she "met some resistance" trying to bring craft beer to Perryville.
So she started a craft beer club.
It's been almost six years since she made the leap from a Craigslist-find food truck to the brick and mortar restaurant in Perryville's historic downtown, and the club is 900 members strong now, Stark said.
Now, with the bourbon and smokehouse feel she's crafting in Cape Girardeau's own historic downtown, she's looking to build new as opposed to reproducing the Perryville restaurant's vibe.
"I don't believe in duplicating," Stark said. She wants to keep the draw in Perryville for people in the 80-mile radius who drive in for fun and good burgers, while at the same time building an experience in Cape Girardeau.
Stark also had two pieces of advice for entrepreneurs: build your team and build it strong, and network, network, network.
She's recruited talented people with experience and shared vision -- that's important, she said.
As for networking? "Surround yourself with strong women, other entrepreneurs, and ask questions," Stark said. "Where do you start? Get ideas on paper, sure, but what next?"
The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Membership 101 at 9 a.m. Dec. 19 at the Montgomery Bank Conference & Training Center at 526 W. Main St. in Jackson. Attendees can receive a refresher and learn the benefits of being a chamber member, and allow the chamber staff to understand what they can do to help a business grow.
For more information, contact the Jackson chamber at (573) 243-8131.
Kandra Gregory of Jackson, a financial adviser with Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, was Life Leader and Rookie of the Month in the Missouri East Region for November.
The Rookie of the Month honor is given to a full-time representative who has been with Modern Woodmen for less than three years and is leading the region in production, according to a news release.
Gregory joined Modern Woodmen in December 2016.
The Delta School District recently announced the retirement of board office administrative assistant Carla Blattel after 20 years with the district, effective July 1, 2019.
Blattel began working for the district as a teacher's aide in 1998, according to the release.
She then took on an administrative assistant role at the high school, where she served 14 years, then five years ago, moved on to the board office.
Heather Elfrink, Delta school counselor, said in the release, "I've been lucky to know Carla on a personal level for as long as I can remember since our parents are friends. When I was hired as the counselor at Delta, Carla welcomed me with open arms and assisted me as I learned my new role. Even though her job duties have changed, she has always been a helping hand and confidant. I will miss her smiling face, but am so happy retirement will allow her to spend more time with her family, which is her true passion."
Michelle Ikerman will step into the vacated position, according to the release. Ikerman became a school board member in 2014, and has served as the high-school administrative assistant for the past five years.
Orville Thoma, informally known as "The Motor Man," has reunited with Butch Koeppel to work on all things electric, including generators, pumps, ac motors, controls and grain-bin fans, according to a recent news release.
Thoma has joined Agri Systems of Cape and Jackson, which has expanded its services to repairing these things with Orville's expertise and intends to sell new equipment of these varieties, along with the other agricultural equipment they already have in stock, according to the release.
Thoma was raised in Gordonville since the age of 15, and grew up a farm boy and joined the military after high school. During his service, Orville learned about repairing motors. He applied his knowledge of motors after his service and went into business with Butch Koeppel in Gordonville. However, Orville had a desire to expand into the Cape Girardeau area and branched out to start his own motor shop with a different partner. At this motor shop, Orville spent years polishing his art of working on motors and more, the release stated.
After many years of great customers and exceptional experience at his shop, Orville sold his share of the business and tested the waters of retirement. Shortly following retirement, he found he was no good at being retired, but preferred the challenges of his life's passion, according to the release.
Now, he is starting a fresh partnership with Agri Systems of Cape and Jackson and he brings with him more than 40 years of experience working on pumps, generators, ac motors, controls and grain-bin fans. The business is expanding to accommodate Orville's needs and booming with Orville's loyal customers. This new venture glimmers with hope for Orville to continue living his passion and sharing it with anyone who brings him something to work on, the release stated. Orville gets a sparkle in his eyes with every familiar or new face that brings him a motor, pump or fan to be repaired. He appreciates all his customers and has hope to see more as he demonstrates his quality work once again. Anyone in need of his services can contact him at Agri Systems of Cape and Jackson, just ask for Orville, or "The Motor Man."
Saint Francis Healthcare System recently welcomed new radiation oncologist Sagar C. Patel, MD, as a Saint Francis Medical Partner. He joins fellow radiation oncologist Benjamin D. Goodman, DO, at Cape Radiation Oncology.
Dr. Patel earned his medical degree at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. He completed an Internship in Internal Medicine at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, and Radiation Oncology Residency training at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
He serves as an adjunct assistant professor in Radiation Oncology at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He received his clinical board certification from the American Board of Radiology, Radiation Oncology Specialty.
He previously practiced at Marshfield Clinic Wisconsin as a radiation oncologist and Class A partner/member, treating adult and pediatric patients, as well as being one of two primary physicians through the entire health system completing Gammaknife stereotactic radiosurgery and brachytherapy.
Cape Radiation Oncology is at Saint Francis Medical Center, 211 Saint Francis Drive, entrance 6, in Cape Girardeau.
SoutheastHEALTH recently announced the appointment of Lori Merritt, RN, MSN,CFRN, as Emergency Services director at Southeast Hospital.
She is a registered nurse with more than 17 years of experience in the emergency department setting, including six years of leadership experience and nine years of pre-hospital flight nurse experience.
Merritt holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Southeast Missouri State University and a Master of Science in Nursing Administration from Chamberlain University.
She worked as an Emergency Department nurse at Southeast prior to joining the Air Evac life team as a flight nurse and program director. Merritt most recently served as Emergency Services manager at Southeast, overseeing its 25-bed Emergency Department with an average annual volume of more than 37,000 patients. She served on a multi-disciplinary team that earned Missouri Time Critical Diagnosis System (TCD) designation for Southeast Hospital. This system brings together the 911 response system, ambulance services and hospitals in a new, integrated approach to help a greater number of Missourians survive and recover from stroke or heart attack.
Merritt's professional affiliations include the Emergency Nurses Association. She is immediate past secretary of the Missouri State Council and current president-elect of the SEMO Chapter.
Southeast Obstetrics and Gynecology at Women First has hired three nurse practitioners to its Cape Girardeau practice, according to a recent news release.
Amanda Boatwright, family nurse practitioner, holds a Master of Science in Nursing/Certified Family Nurse Practitioner from Maryville University in St. Louis.
Christy Cook, women's health nurse practitioner, holds a Women's Health Nurse Practitioner Certificate from the University of Missouri--St. Louis.
Jennifer Lang, a family nurse practitioner and certified nurse midwife, holds a Master of Science in Nursing, with emphasis in nurse midwifery, from the University of Cincinnati.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.