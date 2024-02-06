A commercial printing company in Cape Girardeau, which has spent decades promoting the brands of other companies, is changing its own brand to better reflect its scope of services.
The Printing Co. has changed its identity and is now known simply as TPC.
"This identity reflects how we serve our clients in four specific ways -- print; promotional items and apparel; interactive services; and warehousing and corporate fulfillment," according to a company statement about the rebranding.
In addition to changing its name to TPC, the company plans to roll out a new website and social media presence, new signage, a remodeled office with technological enhancements and a "stronger presence" in the community, including a communitywide service project later this year.
Ted Coalter started the business in 1987 as Cape Girardeau Printing. Later, it became The Printing Company when it expanded into Perryville and Farmington.
Jason Coalter, president of J.S. Coalter & Associates and TPC, said the printing industry is going through some significant changes.
"It's no secret that traditional printing is declining, yet we continue to grow," he said. "Yesterday's brochure is today's website. Companies today have to be nimble and use a variety of tactics to reach their customers. While we will always print, we realize how deeply diversified our products and services have become in our quest to serve our clients' needs and its time to acknowledge our identity in a way that better mirrors our growing business lines."
TPC is headquartered at 112 S. Broadview St. Its website is www.tpcmorethanink.com.
U.S. cotton producers intend to plant just under 13 million acres of cotton this spring, down about 5.5% from 2019 acreage, according to the National Cotton Council's early season planting survey.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has reported cotton accounted for 13,738,000 acres of farmland in 2019. The forecast for 2020 calls for cotton crops on 12,977,000 acres.
In Missouri, farmers say they plan to plant cotton on 372,000 acres this year, down from 380,000 acres last year. Much of that acreage is in Southeast Missouri.
In addition to announcing its 2020 cotton acreage forecast, the National Cotton Council has also announced the election of three Southeast Missouri residents to various NCC leadership positions. The three are Chris Porter, a cotton producer from Essex, Missouri, A.C. Riley James, a cotton ginner from New Madrid, Missouri, and Stephen Harris, a ginner from Senath, Missouri.
Their election took place at the NCC's 2020 annual meeting held recently in New Orleans.
Reliable Community Bancshares Inc., the parent company of The Bank of Missouri, has announced a merger with Bolivar Bancshares Inc.
Headquartered in Bolivar, Missouri, Bolivar Bancshares is the holding company for Bank of Bolivar.
Bank of Bolivar has approximately $300 million in assets and six locations, including two in Bolivar, two in Springfield, Missouri, and one each in Marshfield, Missouri, and Fair Grove, Missouri. Those branches will continue to operate as Bank of Bolivar until the third quarter of this year when they are expected to join The Bank of Missouri.
With $1.8 billion in assets, The Bank of Missouri is headquartered in Perryville, Missouri, and has 32 locations in 25 communities, including 14 in Southeast Missouri. In addition to Perryville, the Southeast Missouri locations include Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City, Marble Hill, Caruthersville, Poplar Bluff, Steele and Patton.
Cape Girardeau attorney Brandon Cooper is opening a new law practice next month.
The Cooper Law Firm will be a "general" legal practice and is scheduled to open March 2 at 106 S. Farrar St., Suite 103, in Cape Girardeau.
For several years, Cooper has been associated with the law offices of Moss, McMullin & Cooper in a practice that has focused on personal injury, criminal defense and family law.
Cooper is a graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School and the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he earned a degree in communications and minored in political science. He earned his law degree at Oklahoma City University School of Law.
He is licensed in Missouri and plans to be licensed in Illinois by the summer of this year.
Citing a slowdown in trailer manufacturing during the first quarter of 2020, HAVCO Wood Products announced last week it will lay off about 45 employees in the coming weeks. That's approximately 10 % of its workforce.
Employees were reportedly informed about the layoff plans Thursday.
HAVCO, which last year celebrated the 40th anniversary of its manufacturing facility between Cape Girardeau and Scott City, produces flooring materials for the trailer industry.
The company has had similar layoffs over the past dozen years. In 2008, the company laid off 60 employees and 30 employees were laid off in 2013.
Emergency and trauma facilities at Saint Francis Medical Center have been recertified as the only state-designated "Level III" trauma facility in Southeast Missouri, according to a news release issued last week by Saint Francis Healthcare.
"Level III" designation means the hospital provides 24-hour immediate coverage by emergency physicians as well as availability of general surgeons and anesthesiologists and transfer agreements for patients requiring more comprehensive care at a "Level I" or "Level II" trauma facility and provision of continuing education for trauma center nurses and other personnel.
Saint Francis sees approximately 43,500 patients annually in its emergency services area, according to Chad Garner, director of emergency and trauma services at Saint Francis.
The "Level III" trauma center designation is valid for five years.
Cut Masters Salon, formerly known as Mastercuts, has opened near the main entrance of West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau.
The salon, owned and operated by Gina Jones and Rose Campbell, offers haircuts, waxing, color, perms and styling services.
In addition to Jones and Campbell, the staff includes Brittany Collingsworth.
Cut Masters Salon is open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and can be reached at (573) 803-0707. Walk-ins are welcome.
The Better Business Bureau issued an advisory last week telling consumers to "use caution" when doing business with Taylor Tots, an online children's clothing retailer based in Scott City.
According to Whitney Quick of the BBB office in Cape Girardeau, Taylor Tots has received an "F" rating, the lowest on BBB's scale, due to unresolved customer complaints related to product delivery and refund issues. The BBB has received nearly 50 complaints since July 2019.
A source told the Missourian last week Taylor Tots is not accepting any additional merchandise orders and is working to resolve pending refund requests.
Gayle Conrad, Cape Girardeau's city clerk, has received the Missouri Professional City Clerk (MPCC) certification from the Missouri City Clerks and Finance Officers Association (MoCCFOA). There are four levels of MoCCFOA certification, with MPCC being the highest.
Certification recognizes abilities and professionalism of city clerks in the State of Missouri.
Ashley Simmons and Melissa Wade of Concepts Styling Salon, 107 West Drive in Cape Girardeau, have earned certifications as Redken hair colorists.
According to Danea Johnson, owner of the salon, fewer than 20% of stylists in America have qualified for this certification. Curriculum for the certification not only includes the artistic aspects of hair coloring, but also the science and chemistry involved in coloring hair.
Simmons and Wade studied practical skills and written knowledge for six months leading up to the certification test, which took place in November in Nashville.
The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a "Chamber 101" session from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. today at the chamber headquarters, 220 N. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.
The free program gives chamber members an opportunity to learn about services available through the chamber in order to get the most out of their chamber membership.
More information is available by calling the chamber office, (573) 335-3312.
A commercial building permit application has been filed by CVS Pharmacy of Woodsocket, Rhode Island, to remodel an area of the CVS Pharmacy at 2161 William St. in Cape Girardeau to accommodate a prefabricated Smile Direct booth in the business at a cost of approximately $10,000.
White Rose Properties LLC of Cape Girardeau has submitted a commercial building permit application to convert a medical office building at 224 N. Frederick St. in Cape Girardeau into a multiunit residential property for university students. Cost of the remodeling project was listed at $35,000.
Kha Tran of Cape Girardeau has submitted a business license application to operate Deluxe Nails at 157 Siemers Drive, Suite 107 in Cape Girardeau. The business is scheduled to open Tuesday, according to the application.
Robert Spurlock and Julie Wolpers, both of Cape Girardeau, have filed a business license application to operate The Digital Foundry LLC at 13 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. The Digital Foundry is a content marketing company, specializing in marketing, marketing consulting, website development and content creation.
Robert Spurlock has also filed a business license to operate Rebelution Media Productions LLC, a video production company, at 13 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.
