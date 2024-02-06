A commercial printing company in Cape Girardeau, which has spent decades promoting the brands of other companies, is changing its own brand to better reflect its scope of services.

The Printing Co. has changed its identity and is now known simply as TPC.

"This identity reflects how we serve our clients in four specific ways -- print; promotional items and apparel; interactive services; and warehousing and corporate fulfillment," according to a company statement about the rebranding.

In addition to changing its name to TPC, the company plans to roll out a new website and social media presence, new signage, a remodeled office with technological enhancements and a "stronger presence" in the community, including a communitywide service project later this year.

Ted Coalter started the business in 1987 as Cape Girardeau Printing. Later, it became The Printing Company when it expanded into Perryville and Farmington.

Jason Coalter, president of J.S. Coalter & Associates and TPC, said the printing industry is going through some significant changes.

"It's no secret that traditional printing is declining, yet we continue to grow," he said. "Yesterday's brochure is today's website. Companies today have to be nimble and use a variety of tactics to reach their customers. While we will always print, we realize how deeply diversified our products and services have become in our quest to serve our clients' needs and its time to acknowledge our identity in a way that better mirrors our growing business lines."

TPC is headquartered at 112 S. Broadview St. Its website is www.tpcmorethanink.com.

Farmers plan fewer cotton acres in 2020

U.S. cotton producers intend to plant just under 13 million acres of cotton this spring, down about 5.5% from 2019 acreage, according to the National Cotton Council's early season planting survey.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has reported cotton accounted for 13,738,000 acres of farmland in 2019. The forecast for 2020 calls for cotton crops on 12,977,000 acres.

In Missouri, farmers say they plan to plant cotton on 372,000 acres this year, down from 380,000 acres last year. Much of that acreage is in Southeast Missouri.

In addition to announcing its 2020 cotton acreage forecast, the National Cotton Council has also announced the election of three Southeast Missouri residents to various NCC leadership positions. The three are Chris Porter, a cotton producer from Essex, Missouri, A.C. Riley James, a cotton ginner from New Madrid, Missouri, and Stephen Harris, a ginner from Senath, Missouri.

Their election took place at the NCC's 2020 annual meeting held recently in New Orleans.

Banks announce merger

Reliable Community Bancshares Inc., the parent company of The Bank of Missouri, has announced a merger with Bolivar Bancshares Inc.

Headquartered in Bolivar, Missouri, Bolivar Bancshares is the holding company for Bank of Bolivar.

Bank of Bolivar has approximately $300 million in assets and six locations, including two in Bolivar, two in Springfield, Missouri, and one each in Marshfield, Missouri, and Fair Grove, Missouri. Those branches will continue to operate as Bank of Bolivar until the third quarter of this year when they are expected to join The Bank of Missouri.

With $1.8 billion in assets, The Bank of Missouri is headquartered in Perryville, Missouri, and has 32 locations in 25 communities, including 14 in Southeast Missouri. In addition to Perryville, the Southeast Missouri locations include Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City, Marble Hill, Caruthersville, Poplar Bluff, Steele and Patton.

Cooper to open solo law practice

Brandon Cooper

Cape Girardeau attorney Brandon Cooper is opening a new law practice next month.

The Cooper Law Firm will be a "general" legal practice and is scheduled to open March 2 at 106 S. Farrar St., Suite 103, in Cape Girardeau.

For several years, Cooper has been associated with the law offices of Moss, McMullin & Cooper in a practice that has focused on personal injury, criminal defense and family law.

Cooper is a graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School and the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he earned a degree in communications and minored in political science. He earned his law degree at Oklahoma City University School of Law.

He is licensed in Missouri and plans to be licensed in Illinois by the summer of this year.

HAVCO announces employee layoffs

Citing a slowdown in trailer manufacturing during the first quarter of 2020, HAVCO Wood Products announced last week it will lay off about 45 employees in the coming weeks. That's approximately 10 % of its workforce.

Employees were reportedly informed about the layoff plans Thursday.

HAVCO, which last year celebrated the 40th anniversary of its manufacturing facility between Cape Girardeau and Scott City, produces flooring materials for the trailer industry.

The company has had similar layoffs over the past dozen years. In 2008, the company laid off 60 employees and 30 employees were laid off in 2013.

Trauma center is recertified

Emergency and trauma facilities at Saint Francis Medical Center have been recertified as the only state-designated "Level III" trauma facility in Southeast Missouri, according to a news release issued last week by Saint Francis Healthcare.

"Level III" designation means the hospital provides 24-hour immediate coverage by emergency physicians as well as availability of general surgeons and anesthesiologists and transfer agreements for patients requiring more comprehensive care at a "Level I" or "Level II" trauma facility and provision of continuing education for trauma center nurses and other personnel.