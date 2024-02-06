If you think people were driving less last month during the COVID-19 pandemic, you're right.

According to data provided by Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson, the county received significantly less CART (County Aid Road Trust) funding this month than it did a month ago and 20.9% less than it received in May 2019.

CART funds are generated by the state's motor fuel tax as well as the state's vehicle sales tax and a portion of state license fees. These funds are then used by the Missouri Department of Transportation as well as Missouri cities and counties for construction, reconstruction, maintenance and repairs of roads, bridges and highways throughout the state.

Taxes and fees collected during any given month are distributed the following month; the CART funds the state distributed last week were collected in April, the first full month of the COVID-19 pandemic during which Missouri had a "stay-at-home" order in place except for workers at essential businesses and for certain travel needs.

Last week, Cape Girardeau County received $76,515.77 in CART funding generated in April, more than $20,000 less than the $96,744.52 the fund generated for the county during the same period last year and the lowest amount generated in any month during the last five years.

So far in 2020, the county has received $425,605.78 in CART funding, about 2.2% less than it had received through May of 2019. The last time the county's CART funding was this low through the first five months of the year was in 2016, when the fund had generated only $424,662.88 by May of that year.

KFVS12 upgrades transmitter; rescanning will be required

KFVS12 will upgrade its over-the-air transmitter at 12:30 p.m. today.

According to a news release from the station, anyone who uses an antenna to view KFVS12 will need to "rescan" their tuners after the upgrade.

"It should only take a few minutes, so anytime after 12:30 viewers should rescan," said Chris Conroy, the station's vice president and general manager. "After that, they should continue to receive all five of our over-the-air channels."

"Viewers should look for a 'menu' or 'setup' button on their remotes, then look for 'channel scan,' 'auto-scan' or something similar," explained KFVS12 marketing director Paul Keener.

According to the station, the upgrade is part of a federal government mandate to change frequencies. Viewers who access KFVS12 through a cable or satellite provider will not need to rescan their televisions. More information is available at www.KFVS12.com/rescan.

McDonald's begins hiring campaign

McDonald's restaurants in the area will hire approximately 1,650 new employees in the coming weeks, according to a company news release.

McDonald's employees, according to the release, can qualify for the company's "Archways to Opportunity" program designed to provide educational opportunities and career advising to staff members. Through the program, qualified employees can earn a high school diploma, receive $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance, obtain career advising services and have the opportunity learn English as a second language.

"By offering restaurant employees the option to further their education, paired with skills they learn on the job, we're supporting their full potential to succeed whether that's at McDonald's or beyond," said Shannon Davis, who owns and operates several McDonald's franchise locations in and around the Cape Girardeau region.

More than 100 McDonald's restaurants in Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois, Southwestern Indiana and Western Kentucky are participating in the hiring campaign. The participating locations in Southeast Missouri are in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Advance, Benton, Charleston, Dexter, Doniphan, Malden, Marble Hill, Miner, Perryville, Piedmont, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston and Van Buren.

BNSF provides funds for meals in Chaffee

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- BNSF Railway Co. has awarded a $5,000 grant to the Southeast Missouri Food Bank to provide "truck to table" mobile food pantries in Chaffee.

According to the food bank, more than 6,200 people in Scott County, including almost 2,000 children, are food insecure, meaning they don't have the resources to access enough healthy food to meet their needs. An estimated 19% of Scott County households live below the federal poverty level, higher than the Missouri rate of 14% and the national rate of 12%.

To help meet the food needs of residents in northern Scott County, the food bank provides mobile food distributions at the Chaffee Veterans of Foreign Wars building. A mobile food distribution consists of bringing a truckload of food to the community, unloading it and distributing it to needy families.

The grant from the BNSF Railway Foundation will fund mobile food distributions at the Chaffee VFW every other month beginning in June and extending through May 2021.

Dollar General helps fund literacy programs

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has announced an award of approximately $154,000 in literacy grants to Missouri not-for-profit organizations in support of summer, family and adult literacy programs.