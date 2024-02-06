If you think people were driving less last month during the COVID-19 pandemic, you're right.
According to data provided by Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson, the county received significantly less CART (County Aid Road Trust) funding this month than it did a month ago and 20.9% less than it received in May 2019.
CART funds are generated by the state's motor fuel tax as well as the state's vehicle sales tax and a portion of state license fees. These funds are then used by the Missouri Department of Transportation as well as Missouri cities and counties for construction, reconstruction, maintenance and repairs of roads, bridges and highways throughout the state.
Taxes and fees collected during any given month are distributed the following month; the CART funds the state distributed last week were collected in April, the first full month of the COVID-19 pandemic during which Missouri had a "stay-at-home" order in place except for workers at essential businesses and for certain travel needs.
Last week, Cape Girardeau County received $76,515.77 in CART funding generated in April, more than $20,000 less than the $96,744.52 the fund generated for the county during the same period last year and the lowest amount generated in any month during the last five years.
So far in 2020, the county has received $425,605.78 in CART funding, about 2.2% less than it had received through May of 2019. The last time the county's CART funding was this low through the first five months of the year was in 2016, when the fund had generated only $424,662.88 by May of that year.
KFVS12 will upgrade its over-the-air transmitter at 12:30 p.m. today.
According to a news release from the station, anyone who uses an antenna to view KFVS12 will need to "rescan" their tuners after the upgrade.
"It should only take a few minutes, so anytime after 12:30 viewers should rescan," said Chris Conroy, the station's vice president and general manager. "After that, they should continue to receive all five of our over-the-air channels."
"Viewers should look for a 'menu' or 'setup' button on their remotes, then look for 'channel scan,' 'auto-scan' or something similar," explained KFVS12 marketing director Paul Keener.
According to the station, the upgrade is part of a federal government mandate to change frequencies. Viewers who access KFVS12 through a cable or satellite provider will not need to rescan their televisions. More information is available at www.KFVS12.com/rescan.
McDonald's restaurants in the area will hire approximately 1,650 new employees in the coming weeks, according to a company news release.
McDonald's employees, according to the release, can qualify for the company's "Archways to Opportunity" program designed to provide educational opportunities and career advising to staff members. Through the program, qualified employees can earn a high school diploma, receive $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance, obtain career advising services and have the opportunity learn English as a second language.
"By offering restaurant employees the option to further their education, paired with skills they learn on the job, we're supporting their full potential to succeed whether that's at McDonald's or beyond," said Shannon Davis, who owns and operates several McDonald's franchise locations in and around the Cape Girardeau region.
More than 100 McDonald's restaurants in Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois, Southwestern Indiana and Western Kentucky are participating in the hiring campaign. The participating locations in Southeast Missouri are in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Advance, Benton, Charleston, Dexter, Doniphan, Malden, Marble Hill, Miner, Perryville, Piedmont, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston and Van Buren.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- BNSF Railway Co. has awarded a $5,000 grant to the Southeast Missouri Food Bank to provide "truck to table" mobile food pantries in Chaffee.
According to the food bank, more than 6,200 people in Scott County, including almost 2,000 children, are food insecure, meaning they don't have the resources to access enough healthy food to meet their needs. An estimated 19% of Scott County households live below the federal poverty level, higher than the Missouri rate of 14% and the national rate of 12%.
To help meet the food needs of residents in northern Scott County, the food bank provides mobile food distributions at the Chaffee Veterans of Foreign Wars building. A mobile food distribution consists of bringing a truckload of food to the community, unloading it and distributing it to needy families.
The grant from the BNSF Railway Foundation will fund mobile food distributions at the Chaffee VFW every other month beginning in June and extending through May 2021.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has announced an award of approximately $154,000 in literacy grants to Missouri not-for-profit organizations in support of summer, family and adult literacy programs.
The grants are being distributed to 30 school districts, libraries and other entities in the state. Among them is the Oak Ridge School District which has been designated to receive a $2,000 grant.
Each year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards funds to not-for-profit organizations, schools and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center.
In total, the foundation awarded more than $8.6 million to approximately 970 organizations in the states and regions where Dollar General has a presence.
Jason Emmenderfer has been named director of orthopedics and sports medicine at SoutheastHEALTH. He will be based in the Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Clinic, 1723 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.
Emmenderfer joined Southeast in 1997, initially in the inpatient setting before transitioning to outpatient care. In 2004, he subsequently became manager of rehabilitation at HealthPoint Plaza, and in 2018, he was named director of Southeast's rehabilitation services there.
He holds an undergraduate degree in physical therapy from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a Master of Business Administration from William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri. He is also certified as a strength and conditioning specialist.
James "Buddy" Cheek has recently been named general manager/operator of Lawless Harley-Davidson, 2100 E. Outer Road in Scott City.
He joined the dealership May 13 after moving to Southeast Missouri from the Dallas area.
Lawless Harley-Davidson is one of the largest dealers of new and pre-owned power sports vehicles in the region offering sales, service, parts and accessories.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has developed a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Guide to Forgiveness, a four-page document explaining how businesses can apply for forgiveness of their PPP loans.
A link to the document, which will be updated if and when new guidance is issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, may be found on the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's website, www.capechamber.com.
Jamaal Carter of Jackson has submitted a business license application to operate The Barnyard Tattoo, Saloon & Supply at 729 Broadway. The business, according to the application, will offer retail merchandise sales as well as tattoo and hair styling services and will open June 1.
A business license application has been filed with the City of Cape Girardeau by Brittney Lavon Watts of Cape Girardeau to open Bunny B2 Mobile Foods. The business, which has a projected opening date of June 26, will consist of a mobile concession trailer Watts intends to use at various community events and functions.
Angel Luis Carrasquillo filed a business license application earlier this month to operate a mobile business in Cape Girardeau called Sushi by Angel LLC. According to the application, Sushi by Angel provides a sushi experience/classes and demonstrations.
A commercial building permit has been issued to DSW Development for the addition to a state office building at 471 Siemers Drive owned by Drury Southwest Inc. The cost of the project, according to the permit, is estimated at $925,000.
