"How do you improve a toaster? You have five minutes -- go!"
Teacher Pam Pensel watches as three groups of students bend their heads over whiteboards and murmur ideas back and forth. They're playing Disruptus, a game designed to teach students how to think differently about familiar items.
Each group gave a one-minute pitch to the class, and the group with the best ideas, determined by class-wide vote, earned "dollars" to spend on items later, including snacks.
This isn't just a classroom exercise. It's a group activity in Pensel's Youth Entrepreneurs class, new on Cape Girardeau Central High School's campus this year, designed to teach students what they'd need to know about starting their own businesses.
Youth Entrepreneurs is a national organization, brought to the district by Tony Robinson, deputy superintendent of secondary education, earlier this year.
In May, Robinson told the Southeast Missourian he felt YE was an exciting program for students at CHS, because of the skills and experience they'll learn, and because the company provides both vision and support.
On that note, it isn't just about learning budget spreadsheets, profit-and-loss statements and how to open a business account at a bank, Pensel said.
It's about developing the confidence to build and present their ideas.
"The kids buy in," Pensel said. "It's great, how they've grown. Some were very meek at first, but they've been willing to think outside the box. It's been a nice surprise."
And the course is intended to foster relationships between students and business leaders in the community, Pensel added.
The group joined the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, she said, and speakers are lined up for later in the year. There's a field trip planned, too.
Students will also participate in Market Day later this school year, where they'll develop a business plan and pitch it, Pensel said.
"It's very helpful," Pensel said. "And we're looking for other opportunities."
Inland Press Association announced the winners and runners up of its annual newsroom contests and new photo contest at its 133rd annual meeting Sept. 11 in Chicago.
For investigative reporting, the Southeast Missourian earned top honors in its size category, taking first place for the story of wrongfully convicted and sentenced Sikeston, Missouri, resident David Robinson, "Life Without" by Bob Miller; and second place in the same category for "Pursuit of Proof: The Mischelle Lawless Murder" by Mark Bliss and Bob Miller.
At the Oct. 5 First Friday Coffee, held by the Cape Area Chamber of Commerce, speakers from two alternative workforce solutions presented on the solutions their entities can help provide to fill in employment gaps.
Jason Lewis, warden of the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston, Missouri, spoke about Missouri Vocational Enterprises, or MVE, which aims to help offenders learn job skills and a trade to aid in rehabilitation.
The facility launched an apprenticeship class in March, with 24 participants working with Amanzi Farms in Sikeston, Missouri. At the other end of the program, participants will hold a certification, Lewis said.
John McGowan, with the Association for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities, said the five organizations he works with are training adults with developmental disabilities to join the workforce.
McGowan said employment rates are extremely low for adults with developmental disabilities, even though they are capable of learning a job or trade.
"We are focused on retention," McGowan said, a shift from previous years' focus merely on placement rather than finding a good fit.
Chamber membership and event specialist Dana Brune said these alternative are great options "to fill gaps in the workforce."
John Mehner, president of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, celebrated 25 years as chamber president Oct. 2. He took on the role in 1993 when former president Bob Hendrix retired after 21 years as president, according to the Southeast Missourian archives.
Brad Belcaster, majority partner with Bent Creek Golf Course LLC in Jackson, said the golf course is not for sale, and is not set to lose any area.
Speaking by phone Wednesday, Belcaster said he is selling 8 acres of undeveloped land at the end of the driving range, but that land has nothing to do with the golf course or driving range.
Belcaster said the Litzelfelner, or "Litz", family is still involved in the course's management, as they have been since 1990.
Bent Creek is an 18-hole, 165-acre golf course at 2200 Bent Creek Drive in Jackson.
Saint Francis Healthcare System's revenue bonds rating with the Industrial Development Authority of Cape Girardeau County was affirmed by Fitch Ratings, upgraded from AA- to AA, according to a recent statement.
"The upgrade of the revenue bonds to 'AA' from 'AA-' reflects continued strengthening of SFHS's financial profile, with further improvement likely due to strong cash flow and limited capital needs," according to a statement by Fitch Ratings. "With a robust liquidity position and manageable debt burden, the system has demonstrated resilience through the cycle, even under a forward-looking scenario where a moderate economic disruption is applied. SFHS's solid financial profile is bolstered by a leading inpatient market position, strong operations, and low future capital spending needs."
Saint Francis completed a multi-phased Building on Excellence construction and renovation plan, including the new five-story patient tower with dedicated areas for orthopedics, neurosciences, rehabilitation, surgical and medical services with a new entrance on the facility's south side. Renovation of the Medical Center's northeast side includes a new Pavilion for women's and children's services and dedicated entrance. The project has added more than 217,000 square feet to the medical center, bringing the facility to 1.6 million square feet.
Perryville, Missouri, Mayor Ken Baer proclaimed the city's support for National Disability Employment Awareness Month on Friday in a special ceremony in Downtown Plaza at the corner of Saint Joseph and Jackson streets.
Also recognized at the ceremony were five businesses honored as leaders in inclusive hiring practices: Walmart Store No. 82, KFC, Mary Jane Burgers & Brew, Withers Broadcasting and County Disability Resources, said Pam Deneke, disability employment specialist with the Perry County Board for the Developmentally Disabled, or the Senate Bill 40 Board.
The one-half percent public safety sales tax approved in April took effect Oct. 1, increasing the city sales tax to 2.5 percent, and total sales tax to 7.725 percent, according to city documents.
The proceeds from the tax will be used to improve public safety measures in Jackson, according to previous reporting by the Southeast Missourian.
Century 21 Ashland Realty will hold an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday to celebrate its new location at 3125 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson.
Raymond Yu has applied for a license to operate RyuAp LLC d/b/a Liquor Warehouse at 52 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau. Opening date is listed as Oct. 15.
Brendan Horgan, Kurt Kenkel and John Schoenberger applied for a license to operate Sunbelt Rentals Inc., a construction-equipment rental and tool sales company, at 861 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Opening date is listed as Oct. 1.
Anand Patel has applied for a license to operate Cape Dogwood 573 LLC d/b/a Dogwood Social House, a restaurant, arcade, cigar bar and karaoke venue, at 80 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau. Opening date is listed as Nov. 1.
Kelli James of Cape Girardeau, a financial representative with Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, was named Rookie of the Month in the Missouri East Region for September.
The honor is given to a full-time representative who has been with Modern Woodmen for less than three years and is leading the region in production.
James became full-time with Modern Woodmen in July.
Saint Francis Healthcare System welcomes hospitalist Dr. Paraminder Sarao, DO, as a new Saint Francis Medical partner.
She joins 20 other hospitalists in providing expert, dedicated care to hospitalized patients at the medical center.
Sarao earned her medical degree from University of Pikeville Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine in Pikeville, Kentucky. She completed her residency at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township, Michigan.
Hospitalists are doctors who focus on the general medical care of hospitalized patients. Available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Saint Francis hospitalists coordinate and manage the health-care needs of each patient from admission to discharge. Hospitalists help ensure a continuum of care among primary care doctors, physician specialists and in-patient care providers.
Connie K. Brown of Brown & Thomas CPAs recently announced the addition of Brett C. Thomas, CPA, to the firm. Brett is the son of one of the firm's original co-owners, Holly Thomas.
He has been employed in St. Louis as a tax consultant for BDO, USA, LP, the fifth-largest accounting firm in the world. His experience includes individual, business and not-for-profit taxation.
Brett looks forward to carrying on Brown & Thomas CPAs' tradition of excellent client service and developing long client relationships in the Southeast Missouri region, a release stated.
He assumes his role Oct. 15.
Trish Erzfeld, Perry County Heritage Tourism director, recently earned the Rising Star award and the Innovator Award at the Missouri Governor's Conference on Tourism, held Sept. 25 through 27 in St. Charles.
The Innovator Award recognizes small Missouri tourism organizations that produce significant results on a modest budget, according to a news release.
With a budget of just $13,000, Perry County Heritage Tourism hosted several eclipse-related activities, including four locations to view the eclipse, the design and dedication of a commemorative sun dial, a fly-in at the Perryville Airport that attracted 140 airplanes and organized bus tours that brought visitors staying at St. Louis-area hotels to Perry County for customized eclipse-viewing day trips, the release stated.
The four-day event attracted visitors from 16 countries and 36 states, as well as science teams from universities in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota who traveled to Perry County to study the eclipse. The event received statewide and national media attention in Los Angeles, Miami, Tennessee and Indiana.
The Innovator Award was presented to Perry County Heritage Tourism by Scott Hovis, chairman of the Missouri Tourism Commission, and Ward Franz, director of the Missouri Division of Tourism.
