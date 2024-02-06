"How do you improve a toaster? You have five minutes -- go!"

Teacher Pam Pensel watches as three groups of students bend their heads over whiteboards and murmur ideas back and forth. They're playing Disruptus, a game designed to teach students how to think differently about familiar items.

Decorations are seen Sept. 28 in Pam Pensel's class at Cape Girardeau Central High School. TYLER GRAEF

Each group gave a one-minute pitch to the class, and the group with the best ideas, determined by class-wide vote, earned "dollars" to spend on items later, including snacks.

This isn't just a classroom exercise. It's a group activity in Pensel's Youth Entrepreneurs class, new on Cape Girardeau Central High School's campus this year, designed to teach students what they'd need to know about starting their own businesses.

Youth Entrepreneurs is a national organization, brought to the district by Tony Robinson, deputy superintendent of secondary education, earlier this year.

"Dollars" used by Pam Pensel's students in class exercises is seen Sept. 28 at Cape Girardeau Central High School. TYLER GRAEF

In May, Robinson told the Southeast Missourian he felt YE was an exciting program for students at CHS, because of the skills and experience they'll learn, and because the company provides both vision and support.

On that note, it isn't just about learning budget spreadsheets, profit-and-loss statements and how to open a business account at a bank, Pensel said.

It's about developing the confidence to build and present their ideas.

Pam Pensel auctions off candy Sept. 28 during a class exercise at Cape Girardeau Central High School. TYLER GRAEF

"The kids buy in," Pensel said. "It's great, how they've grown. Some were very meek at first, but they've been willing to think outside the box. It's been a nice surprise."

And the course is intended to foster relationships between students and business leaders in the community, Pensel added.

The group joined the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, she said, and speakers are lined up for later in the year. There's a field trip planned, too.

Pam Pensel auctions off candy Sept. 28 during a class exercise at Cape Girardeau Central High School. TYLER GRAEF

Students will also participate in Market Day later this school year, where they'll develop a business plan and pitch it, Pensel said.

"It's very helpful," Pensel said. "And we're looking for other opportunities."

Southeast Missourian recognized

Inland Press Association announced the winners and runners up of its annual newsroom contests and new photo contest at its 133rd annual meeting Sept. 11 in Chicago.

For investigative reporting, the Southeast Missourian earned top honors in its size category, taking first place for the story of wrongfully convicted and sentenced Sikeston, Missouri, resident David Robinson, "Life Without" by Bob Miller; and second place in the same category for "Pursuit of Proof: The Mischelle Lawless Murder" by Mark Bliss and Bob Miller.

First Friday Coffee promotes alternative workforce solutions

At the Oct. 5 First Friday Coffee, held by the Cape Area Chamber of Commerce, speakers from two alternative workforce solutions presented on the solutions their entities can help provide to fill in employment gaps.

Jason Lewis, warden of the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston, Missouri, spoke about Missouri Vocational Enterprises, or MVE, which aims to help offenders learn job skills and a trade to aid in rehabilitation.

The facility launched an apprenticeship class in March, with 24 participants working with Amanzi Farms in Sikeston, Missouri. At the other end of the program, participants will hold a certification, Lewis said.

John McGowan, with the Association for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities, said the five organizations he works with are training adults with developmental disabilities to join the workforce.

McGowan said employment rates are extremely low for adults with developmental disabilities, even though they are capable of learning a job or trade.

"We are focused on retention," McGowan said, a shift from previous years' focus merely on placement rather than finding a good fit.

Chamber membership and event specialist Dana Brune said these alternative are great options "to fill gaps in the workforce."

Cape Chamber president celebrates 25 years

John Mehner, president of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, celebrated 25 years as chamber president Oct. 2. He took on the role in 1993 when former president Bob Hendrix retired after 21 years as president, according to the Southeast Missourian archives.

Bent Creek not being sold

Brad Belcaster, majority partner with Bent Creek Golf Course LLC in Jackson, said the golf course is not for sale, and is not set to lose any area.

Speaking by phone Wednesday, Belcaster said he is selling 8 acres of undeveloped land at the end of the driving range, but that land has nothing to do with the golf course or driving range.

Belcaster said the Litzelfelner, or "Litz", family is still involved in the course's management, as they have been since 1990.

Bent Creek is an 18-hole, 165-acre golf course at 2200 Bent Creek Drive in Jackson.