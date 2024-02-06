Business Notebook: Lavender, lemonade at Shawnee Hills

On a rolling hill in Southern Illinois, sunshine warms the earth, and a light breeze carries the heady scent of lavender.

Charlotte and Doug Clover stand in their u-pick lavender rows at Shawnee Hills Lavender, where dusty purple blooms drift above gray-green bushes -- about 900 bushes in all.

The land has been in Charlotte Clover's family since the 1820s, she said, and in 2014, after reading a magazine article about lavender farming in the Midwest, they set their first plants.

Four years later, the hillside has rows and sections thick with different varieties of lavender bushes, some culinary grade.

The farm is known for its lavender lemonade, and, Charlotte Clover said, they hand-mix different tea varieties using lavender, too.

Doug Clover holds up a craft that can be made at Shawnee Hills Lavender farm. KASSI JACKSON

They've employed members of their family to help with pruning, planting, the retail end and other aspects of the business, Charlotte Clover said, but a lot of the work, they handle themselves.

In late winter, Doug Clover shapes each plant, he said, and walks the line between stimulating new growth and shocking the plant by taking too much off.

They have a golf cart they use to transport people among the rows, he added.

For all its beauty and charm, farming lavender in Southern Illinois definitely comes with its challenges, she said.

Lavender is a Mediterranean plant. It loves loose, acidic soil, and hot, dry conditions, she said.

KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com Lavender products sit in a basket on a gift-shop display table at Shawnee Hills Lavender farm Tuesday, May 15, 2018 in Cobden, Illinois.

Their hillside had the drainage, but not the other requirements, so they went to work amending the soil with everything from sand and cow manure to peat moss -- and making sure to space the plants far enough apart to prevent mildew and rot.

Even with all of that effort, "we still have to replant a few every year," Charlotte Clover said. "But if you can't deal with that, don't plant lavender."

Doug Clover said they have a drip irrigation system they rarely use.

"With lavender, the hotter it is, the better," he said.

Charlotte Clover said there are other growers in the area who have planted lavender, and she welcomes it.

KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com A lavender wood sign on display at Shawnee Hills Lavender farm Tuesday, May 15, 2018 in Cobden, Illinois.

There could even be a possibility of eventually making a lavender trail, similar to the existing wine trail, she said.

But for the time being, Shawnee Hills Lavender will be open for its visitors, which last year totaled around 1,100 people in the eight days the place was open, Charlotte Clover said.

"We do ask visitors for how many are in their party, where they came from, and how they heard about us," she said, and that's the only data they collect.

They'll be open for three weekends in June, she said, and she encouraged people to check Shawnee Hills' social-media presence for updates on the availability of fresh lavender to pick.

The farm's address is 480 Brown Section Road in Cobden, off Illinois Highway 127.

KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com Charlotte Clover shows a bud of lavender at Shawnee Hills Lavender farm Tuesday, May 15, 2018 in Cobden, Illinois.

