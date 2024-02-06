Business Notebook is a weekly wrap-up of business news in Southeast Missouri. To submit news, reach business editor Jay Wolz at business@semissourian.com.
Gov. Mike Parson last week announced the appointments of Jay Knudtson of Cape Girardeau and Harold Miles of Advance, Missouri, to the Missouri Banking Board and the state's Savings and Loan Board.
Knudtson is a former Cape Girardeau mayor and is the executive vice president of First Missouri State Bank in Cape Girardeau. He was part of the original executive team that launched the bank in 2002 and currently serves as the bank's chief lending officer and a director on the bank's board.
Prior to his current position, Knudtson spent 13 years as senior vice president for Bank of America.
In addition to his banking roles, Knudtson has served as a member of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents and has received several awards and recognitions, including the Rush H. Limbaugh Award from the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce in 2015.
Knudtson holds a general studies degree with a minor in sociology and criminal justice from Southeast Missouri State University. He also attended the Graduate School of Real Estate Finance in Dallas and the Graduate School of Banking in Boulder, Colorado.
Miles has been president and CEO of the Bank of Advance and the president and director of Miles Bancshares Inc. since 1992.
He has served in several capacities with the Missouri Bankers Association, including board member, treasurer and chairman. He has also served on the American Bankers Association Government Relations Council, the Advance School Board and as vice president of the Stoddard County Industrial Authority.
Miles holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Southeast Missouri State University and a degree from the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wisconsin.
Southeast Missouri Realtors hosted its annual installation and member recognition luncheon Jan. 14 at the Jackson Civic Center. The real estate group's new board of directors includes Jessica Farrar, president; Jared Ritter, vice president; Melissa Glover, secretary; Michael Seabaugh, treasurer; local directors Jessica Cole and Bob Herbst; and state directors Lois Long and Liz Lockhart.
The luncheon was also an opportunity to recognize members for their contributions to the local association, their impact on protecting property rights, their leadership by example and their impact on their communities.
Raelenna Ferguson was recognized for her work with One City and the positive impact she has made in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area. Bill Cole was given the group's Manager of the Year award for helping his associates excel in the real estate industry.
Lois Long was named the Southeast Missouri Realtor of the Year in recognition of her outstanding service to the organization, the real estate profession and the community.
Beth McFerron, who was later inducted as a state director at the Jan. 24 Missouri Realtors Business Conference, received the Realtor Spirit Award, presented to a Realtor who is a "cheerleader" for the real estate profession and is willing to help others receive.
Becky Buehler, who was also inducted as a state director at the Missouri Realtors Business Conference on Jan. 24, received the MVP Award, presented to a Realtor who exemplifies a variety of positive "team player" characteristics.
In addition, Caleb Estes was recognized as the Affiliate of the Year for his commitment to Southeast Missouri real estate professionals in 2019.
Saint Francis Healthcare System announced last week it has received The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and the American Stroke Association's Heart-Check mark for Advanced Primary Care Stroke Center certification.
The system underwent an unannounced on-site review in November by a team of Joint Commission reviewers who evaluated compliance with related certification standards, including program management, supporting self-management and clinical care delivery. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients.
Advanced primary stroke center certification "recognizes health care organizations committed to foster continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care," according to Mark Pelletier, chief nursing executive with The Joint Commission.
Nancy Brown, chief executive officer with the American Stroke Association, added that certification reflects Saint Francis Healthcare System's "commitment to providing the highest quality of care for stroke patients."
Carrie Perez of Photography by Carrie in Cape Girardeau received a Photographic Craftsman degree from the Professional Photographers of America (PPA) during the association's annual convention, Imaging USA, which took place from Jan. 19 to 21 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Perez was one of only 59 professional photographers to receive the degree from the PPA, recognizing her service to the photographic profession as an orator, author and mentor.
A professional photographer since 2004, Perez also holds a Master of Photography from PPA and has been named one of the top 10 photographers in Missouri and among the top 100 photographers in the U.S.
PPA is the nation's largest and longest-standing not-for-profit photography trade association. Founded in 1968, PPA currently helps more than 30,000 photographers elevate their craft and grow their businesses with resources and education under PPA's guiding principle of bridging the gap between photographers and consumers.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Christopher Martin has joined the Kneibert Clinic in Poplar Bluff, an affiliate of Saint Francis Healthcare System, as a licensed clinical social worker.
Martin, who specializes in behavioral health, has seven years of experience working with youth at community mental health facilities and working with youth and families within the Missouri Department of Social Services' Children's Division.
He earned his associate degree from Three Rivers Community College and a Bachelor of Science in social work from Southeast Missouri State University in 2012, followed by a master's degree in social work from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2015.
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. -- Bruce Lawrence has been appointed to the First State Bank & Trust Co. Inc. Board of Directors, bringing more than 35 years of experience in financial institution representation to the board.
Lawrence grew up in Sikeston, Missouri. He received both his undergraduate and law degree from the University of Mississippi in 1978 and 1980, respectively. He is a member of the Scott County and Missouri bar associations and has been listed among various "top lawyer" categories.
"His background in banking law and regulation bring diversity and perspective" to the board, said First State Bank & Trust chairman and CEO Matthew Drake.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- Tara McGuire has been promoted to the position of resource acquisition specialist with the Southeast Missouri Food Bank, based in Sikeston.
McGuire, formerly the food bank's office manager, will work with retail organizations, farmers and others in the food service industry to secure donations and food for use in hunger-relief programs. She will also continue to manage the Backpacks for Friday program, which provides students in participating schools with weekend backpacks of food during the school year.
The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Simply Fitness, 2432 E. Main St. in Jackson, to celebrate the five-year anniversary of the business.
The importance of the 2020 U.S. Census to businesses and residents of the Cape Girardeau area will be the subject of the First Friday Coffee program Friday morning at the Century Casino Event Center. Doors open at 7 a.m., with the program starting at about 7:30 a.m.
First Friday Coffee events are free for chamber members and their guests.
Terrica Annette Daniels of Cape Girardeau has submitted a business license application to operate D&K Beauti Supply etc. LLC at 1301 N. Kingshighway, Suite F, in Cape Girardeau. According to the license application, the business will sell beauty supplies as well as shoes and clothing for men and women. The projected opening date for the business listed on the application was Feb. 1.
