Business Notebook is a weekly wrap-up of business news in Southeast Missouri.

Governor appoints two to state bank board

Jay Knudtson

Gov. Mike Parson last week announced the appointments of Jay Knudtson of Cape Girardeau and Harold Miles of Advance, Missouri, to the Missouri Banking Board and the state's Savings and Loan Board.

Harold Miles

Knudtson is a former Cape Girardeau mayor and is the executive vice president of First Missouri State Bank in Cape Girardeau. He was part of the original executive team that launched the bank in 2002 and currently serves as the bank's chief lending officer and a director on the bank's board.

Prior to his current position, Knudtson spent 13 years as senior vice president for Bank of America.

In addition to his banking roles, Knudtson has served as a member of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents and has received several awards and recognitions, including the Rush H. Limbaugh Award from the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce in 2015.

Knudtson holds a general studies degree with a minor in sociology and criminal justice from Southeast Missouri State University. He also attended the Graduate School of Real Estate Finance in Dallas and the Graduate School of Banking in Boulder, Colorado.

Miles has been president and CEO of the Bank of Advance and the president and director of Miles Bancshares Inc. since 1992.

He has served in several capacities with the Missouri Bankers Association, including board member, treasurer and chairman. He has also served on the American Bankers Association Government Relations Council, the Advance School Board and as vice president of the Stoddard County Industrial Authority.

Miles holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Southeast Missouri State University and a degree from the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wisconsin.

Awards and recognitions

Southeast Missouri Realtors hosted its annual installation and member recognition luncheon Jan. 14 at the Jackson Civic Center. The real estate group's new board of directors includes Jessica Farrar, president; Jared Ritter, vice president; Melissa Glover, secretary; Michael Seabaugh, treasurer; local directors Jessica Cole and Bob Herbst; and state directors Lois Long and Liz Lockhart.

The luncheon was also an opportunity to recognize members for their contributions to the local association, their impact on protecting property rights, their leadership by example and their impact on their communities.

Raelenna Ferguson was recognized for her work with One City and the positive impact she has made in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area. Bill Cole was given the group's Manager of the Year award for helping his associates excel in the real estate industry.

Lois Long was named the Southeast Missouri Realtor of the Year in recognition of her outstanding service to the organization, the real estate profession and the community.

Beth McFerron, who was later inducted as a state director at the Jan. 24 Missouri Realtors Business Conference, received the Realtor Spirit Award, presented to a Realtor who is a "cheerleader" for the real estate profession and is willing to help others receive.

Becky Buehler, who was also inducted as a state director at the Missouri Realtors Business Conference on Jan. 24, received the MVP Award, presented to a Realtor who exemplifies a variety of positive "team player" characteristics.

In addition, Caleb Estes was recognized as the Affiliate of the Year for his commitment to Southeast Missouri real estate professionals in 2019.

Saint Francis Healthcare System announced last week it has received The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and the American Stroke Association's Heart-Check mark for Advanced Primary Care Stroke Center certification.

The system underwent an unannounced on-site review in November by a team of Joint Commission reviewers who evaluated compliance with related certification standards, including program management, supporting self-management and clinical care delivery. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients.

Advanced primary stroke center certification "recognizes health care organizations committed to foster continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care," according to Mark Pelletier, chief nursing executive with The Joint Commission.

Nancy Brown, chief executive officer with the American Stroke Association, added that certification reflects Saint Francis Healthcare System's "commitment to providing the highest quality of care for stroke patients."

